Metrobank teams up with Kenneth Cobonpue

FURNITURE designer Kenneth Cobonpue last week unveiled his latest collection through an event organized by Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank).

Mr. Cobonpue unveiled the new pieces, The Loop and The Barnacle, during a July 12 event in Makati City.

The Loop is a dome-shaped lamp made of cotton, while The Barnacle is a lamp shaped like a barnacle, made of rice paper.

Metrobank gave its credit cardholders a chance to avail themselves of items from Mr. Cobonpue’s latest collection from July 12 to 15. Metrobank debt and credit cardholders were able to avail of some items with a 20% discount, straight or 0% installment for three or six months.

Items were also available for 0% installment for three months for a minimum single-receipt spend of P100,000, and 0% installment for six months for a minimum single-receipt spend of P300,000 for Metrobank credit card holders.

While the promo ended during the weekend, Metrobank is expected to offer more promos for their clients.

“It’s part of a collaboration with different cultural icons,” said Kristel Artates, public relations lead for Metrobank’s consumer business sector. “Kenneth Cobonpue is a world-class Filipino talent. We wish to (get) his work closer to more of our customers; that’s why we came up with the partnership.”

The bank is also eyeing more partnerships.

“This is something that we’re still trying to build,” said Ms. Artates, adding that perks and promotions for dining, fashion, and travel would be introduced in the coming months. “Definitely be on the lookout for more executions like this from Metrobank.”

In entering collaborations with more cultural flair (Ms. Artates also mentioned a collaboration with the Big Bad Wolf book fair which ended earlier this month), she said Metrobank is now “more customer-obsessed.”