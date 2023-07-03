Style (07/03/23)

1 of 3

Avon holds all-queer fashion show

AVON made Pride history by holding the country’s first-ever All-Queer Underwear Fashion Show on June 27. Celebrating everybody and every body, the historic night featured models across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum wearing pieces by Thian Rodriguez paired with Avon’s new Flexicomfort Intimate Apparel line. The night showcased some of the country’s queer icons including Key Trajano, a trailblazing transwoman in the pageant industry followed by Kapuso actress Klea Pineda. The second half continued with “King of the Catwalk” Sinon Loresca wearing a statement look and show-stopping performances from drag queens Vińas DeLuxe and Precious Paula Nicole. The finale was brought to a close by Drag Race Philippines host, Paolo Ballesteros. “We believe in beauty democracy — proud to be inclusive and open to all,” said Razvan Diratian Avon APAC’s Managing Director and Avon PH’s General Manager in a statement. “Challenging stereotypes has been at the heart of every Avon campaign — first for women, now for all.” An open casting call was held, drawing hundreds of auditionees. Among the queer personalities who made the cut were HBO Max’s Legendary ballroom star Nunoy Revlon, genderless-clothing advocate Deo Cabrera, and veteran hairstylist Lourd Ramos, among others. Highlighting the Avon Flexicomfort Intimate Apparel collection, models featured Jake briefs, the Paloma bra, and the Frida bra and panties. Through ticket selling and product purchase, Avon will be donating proceeds to their partner support groups. To know more about Avon, its products, and the causes they support, talk to your local Avon representative, or visit www.avonshop.ph, Lazada, and Shopee.

UNIQLO.com improves online shopping services

THIS July, Japanese Global apparel retailer Uniqlo celebrates the first ever App Members Month as UNIQLO.com also launches new and improved services with special features within the app. “We launched UNIQLO.com three years ago with our customers in mind, providing an avenue where they can conveniently shop for their LifeWear favorites anytime and anywhere. This year, we aim to continue improving their shopping experience with its better features and benefits that will provide a more seamless purchasing process through their phones up to receiving their orders at their doorsteps fast and hassle-free,” says Uniqlo Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia in a statement. The app’s online-exclusive features include the availability of app exclusive sizes from XS to 3XL on preferred tops and bottoms and a wider array of colors; the ability for customers to check online and in-store inventory (nationwide) in real time; access to an online alteration service, especially for bottoms; customized updates on new offers and arrivals, updates on the availability of items from the wishlist, and alerts on special prices and limited offers; the ability to assess ratings and reviews of other app members; next day delivery service for Metro Manila (items purchased on weekdays — except holidays — and before noon will be at the customer’s doorstep within 24 hours); and free shipping through the Click and Collect service (same day Click and Collect pick-up now available for Uniqlo Alabang Westgate and Blue Bay Walk stores). In addition to the new features, UNIQLO.com shoppers can look forward to the following promotions this UNIQLO App Members Month: new app members will receive a P300 coupon upon registration, ready to use for their first online purchase; customers can access limited offers through app, website, and all physical stores if they show their Uniqlo App from July 7 to 13; with every single receipt worth P3,500 purchased from July 7 to 13, customers will get a free limited edition Uniqlo collapsible cup, while from July 14 to 16, a Uniqlo travel organizer will be given for every Click and Collect single receipt order with a minimum purchase of P3,000. For Metrobank credit card holders, a special offer of 5% cashback (capped at P500) will be applied when they shop at UNIQLO.com with a minimum purchase of P5,000 from July 7 to 30. Uniqlo will also hold a special App Members Month Celebration at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall from July 7 to 9. Members will have access to the different activations showcasing the various app features, additional limited edition novelty items, and freebies from partner brands. For more updates and information on Uniqlo’s App Members Celebration and the UNIQLO App, or visit the Uniqlo website (www.uniqlo.com/ph).

Scandinavian style in MaxMara Resort 2024

MAXMARA, the Italian luxury brand known for its classic and tailored silhouettes, recently showcased its fresh Resort 2024 pieces in Stockholm, Sweden. The collection features feminine and charming touches in the form of delicate weaves and folk-inspired details in a collection inspired by Vikings. Remembered for ruthless plundering, Vikings were also thought to have sowed the first seeds towards gender equality — this was one of the main ideas which inspired creative director Ian Griffith to create pieces that were modern and timeless while still maintaining the core spirit of powerful Nordic women such as 17th-century Queen Christina of Sweden who was hailed as a feminist icon to Selma Lagerlöf, the first woman Nobel Prize winner for literature. The collection included the tailored silhouettes the label is known for, plus prints that complemented the mix of textures seen throughout the show. Also imbibed into MaxMara’s collection is the traditional Midsommar folk festival represented by flower crowns worn by the models on the runway. From modern-looking gigot sleeves, ankle-grazing skirts, elbow-length capes, and chic blouses to wear with bow ties, MaxMara offered a soft and playful rendition of contemporary dressing with a side of spirited femininity. Touches like braids, pom poms, tassels, and studs were just some of the eye-catching details that make the collection stand out. The new Resort 2024 collection can be found at the MaxMara boutique located at Greenbelt 3, Makati City.

Gap releases special collections

GAP has released a number of special collections starting with limited edition tees available for men, kids and toddlers celebrating the anniversary of Brannan Bear. Also out is the Gap Barbie collection, a collaboration that combines Gap’s signature product icons with classic Barbie branding in a range of items for kids and toddlers, all designed in bright pinks and bold patterns. Other collaboration pieces include Disney 100 & Peanuts for kids. The limited collections can be found at the Gap branches at Glorietta 4, Shangri-la Mall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Trinoma, Alabang Town Center and Abreeza, Davao, or shop online at gap.com.ph.

Puma selects K-pop group IVE as APAC ambassador

GLOBAL sports brand Puma has selected K-Pop girl group IVE, under Starship Entertainment, as its ambassador in 15 countries in Asia and Oceania. IVE is expected to star in various brand campaigns and events, which Puma plans to launch in order to communicate actively with fans and consumers around the world. Puma has unveiled the first pictorial with IVE, featuring the six members styled with the brand’s iconic T7 track jacket and suede sneakers. Starting with the release of the Korea Exclusive Campaign on July 17, IVE will continue to support the APAC region in the coming months.