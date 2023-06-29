Dining In/Out (06/29/23)

1 of 5

Kenny Rogers Roasters supports mango farmers

TO HELP uplift the livelihood of farmers, Kenny Rogers Roasters initiated the Farmvocacy program where every purchase of a selected menu offering provides support to local farmers. This campaign strengthens the brand’s goal of offering delicious and healthy meals while recognizing the importance of farmers in the food industry. Now on its second year, Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Farmvocacy is supporting local mango farmers in Zambales — the main provider of mangoes in the country — through Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Mango Habanero. For every purchase of Mango Habanero Solo Plate, the roast chicken restaurant chain will donate P1 to local mango farmers. The Mango Habanero Farmvocacy will provide support to its partner, Samahang Magmamanga ng Zambales (SMZ), to better achieve its goals by promoting and producing high quality mangoes that are worthy of export and local market distribution, as well as having a common label and packaging for its local mangoes. Mango Habanero is available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, hotline: 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food, Food Panda, Pickaroo, and SM Online.

Popeyes now offers cinnamon apple pie

POPEYES, which arrived in the Philippines four years ago, is now a favorite quick service restaurants with its Louisiana-style cooking — fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and honey biscuits are just some of the items on its menu, which are all offered in branches in Metro Manila. Now Popeyes introduces the Cinnamon Apple Pie, which comes straight from the US, and features a warm, crispy crust covered in cinnamon with cinnamon apple filling inside. It comes in a bigger serving size and is priced at P65 a piece. It is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery via GrabFood and through Central Delivery at www.central.ph.

Taco Bell introduces Taco Tuesdays

GLOBAL icon LeBron James has been named Taco Bell’s newest Taco Tuesday ambassador. In the Philippines, Taco Bell celebrates Taco Tuesday by offering the Crunchy Taco Supreme and a 12 oz serving of soda for P149 starting on June 27, and every Tuesday of July. This promo can be done dine-in, takeout, delivery or through Taco Bell’s official delivery partners GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pick.a.roo (prices may vary).

7-Eleven holds anniversary sale

CONVENIENCE store giant 7-Eleven Philippines marks another anniversary with a giving-back treat to customers this 7-Eleven Day. From July 7 to 11, the 24-hour, five-day birthday sale is dubbed as the brand’s biggest bash, with discounts of up to 50% across over 300 item categories plus limited-time deals on its in-house eats like Crunch Time Chicken, City Cafe, 7-Fresh Siopao, and Big Bite Hotdog. It is positioning this year’s celebration as a “grocery day” for the public, with big discounts and deals available for pantry essentials and personal care items. Pantry items that will be on sale include soft drinks, noodles, sweets, biscuits, chips, bread, and alcoholic beverages. The same discounts and deals also apply to personal care products such as toothpaste, lotion, and soap brands. Apart from the price markdowns on its grocery items, 7-Eleven is also slashing the prices of its in-house food classics. Every order of one-piece Crunch Time Chicken will be sold at P10 off from July 6 to 11; City Cafe and Prima coffee selections in small cups are at P20 off on July 11; all variants of Big Bite Hotdog will cost P23 on July 11; and the different flavors of the 7-Fresh Siopao — pancit crab, adobo, asado, and bola-bola — will have P6 discount on July 11 as well. To allow more people to enjoy the discounts, a quantity limit for each sale item per customer will be strictly implemented. Sale items per day may vary per store. For more information and updates, visit 7-Eleven’s website and social media pages.

Dairy Queen’s Blizzard of the Month features avocado

DAIRY Queen’s Newest Blizzard of the Month offering is the Avocado Fest, with seven different treats to choose from, available for a limited time only. There are three limited-edition Blizzard flavors: the Avocado Oreo Blizzard, made with Dairy Queen’s signature soft serve mixed with avocados and crushed Oreos; the Avocado Mallows Blizzard, featuring mallows; and the Avocado Graham Blizzard, which comes with bits of graham crackers for added crunch. Also part of the Avocado Fest is the Avocado Parfait, made with layers of avocado soft serve and toppings that is then garnished with whipped cream; and the Avocado milkshake, a blend of soft serve and avocados. Finally there are the Avocado Blizzard Cake (soft serve mixed with avocados, finished with a frosting, and then topped with crushed Oreos) which is available in six- and eight-inch variants, and the Avocado Oreo Tin Cake, which comes in a reusable tin can. All three Avocado Blizzard flavors are available in Mini, Regular, Medium, and Large, starting at P89. The Avocado Parfait is priced at P159, while the Avocado Milkshake is priced at P169. Finally, the Avocado Blizzard Cake is priced at P749 for the six-inch cake and P1,199 for the eight-inch cake, while the Avocado Oreo Tin Cake is priced at P439. Dairy Queen’s Avocado Fest offers are available for dine-in and take-out. You can also order for delivery by calling the 8911-1111 hotline, by logging on to www.dairyqueen.com.ph, or via Dairy Queen’s official delivery partners GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pick.A.Roo (prices may vary).