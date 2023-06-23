EntertainmentNews (06/23/23)

1 of 4

Ayala Malls Cinemas premieres new Indiana Jones flick

HARRISON FORD is back to play his iconic role of archaeologist adventurer Indiana Jones one last time. Ayala Malls Vertis North is hosting the Philippine premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the final installment of the action-packed franchise. Fans can enjoy the collateral activities at the premiere on June 25 and the opening weekend on July 1 and 2. On June 25, moviegoers will be greeted by a quartet performance featuring original soundtracks from the film series. Cosplayers will roam the cinema lobby in their best Indiana Jones look, while fans are invited to come in safari-inspired outfits. Guests can take photos at the Rope Bridge set up, complete with atmospheric noises such as creaking ropes. Exclusive Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny movie merchandise will be raffled off to guests at the movie premiere, including a limited-edition poster and an outdoor jacket. On July 1 and 2, Ayala Malls Cinemas is hosting a treasure hunt at Glorietta, Greenbelt, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, TriNoma, and Alabang Town Center, that will challenge participants to find missing artifacts under a time limit. After the hunt, guests can take photos at the Indiana Jones photowall. The final Indiana Jones film can be enjoyed on Ayala Malls Cinemas’ A-Giant Screen which features a four-times larger cinema screen with wide viewing angles, high contrast, bright pictures, excellent color temperature, and superior surround sound experience. Exclusive to Ayala Malls Vertis North and Ayala Malls Manila Bay, the Ayala Malls A-Giant cinemas also include a Skybox section for luxurious movie-watching comfort with Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience, fully motorized leather recliner seats, USB charging ports, and a foldable table for snacks. Plus, a purchase of an Ayala Malls Cinema ticket already comes with free popcorn from The Movie Snackbar. Ayala Malls Cinemas offer immersive 4DX Cinemas (Greenbelt and UP Town Center), A-Luxe Seats, and A-Giant Screens (Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Ayala Malls Vertis North). Book tickets at all Ayala Malls Cinemas, Zing app, or SureSeats.com.

Film on coming out screened this Pride Month

TO commemorate LGBTQIA+ Pride month, Noontime Drama, an award-winning Filipino short film on coming out, will be screened for free online and in select cinemas nationwide. Noontime Drama explores how the meticulous slow cooking of traditional Filipino comfort food symbolizes parents coming to terms with their child’s sexuality or gender identity. The 14-minute piece follows single mother Sonia (Susan Africa) as she struggles to prepare the perfect kare-kare together with her daughter Leslie (Zar Donato) in time for a family reunion. As the tension simmers between the protagonists, unresolved issues resurface, and deflection fills each conversation. The film is written and directed by Kim Timan and Sam Villa-Real, both from the Digital Filmmaking Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Noontime Drama was a Grantee of the 2020 CineMarya Women’s Film Festival (Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino), where it was hailed as the Best Film and Best Screenplay. It likewise nabbed the Best Short Film and Best Performer Awards at the 2021 Dreamanila International Film Festival, and the 3rd Best Short Film at the 2021 CineKabalen Culinary Cinema, among other honors. Noontime Drama will be screened as part of the 2023 Pelikulaya Film Festival from June 23 to June 30 at the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Cinematheque Centres nationwide, online on JuanFlix: The FDCP Channel. It can also be viewed in select cinemas in Metro Manila. The short will also be on view at the MIYERKULET Freedom Extravaganza on June 30, 7 p.m., at the Penthouse of Fil Garcia Tower, Quezon City.

Araneta City displays #EveryHueInYou for Pride Month

ARANETA City in Quezon City is holding a month-long celebration of Pride Month, starting with the #PRIDEstrian crossing at the intersection of Gen. Aguinaldo and Gen. Malvar (near Gateway Tower and New Frontier Theater) which was repainted with colors of the pride flag. It also put up the #ForestOfHue, an art installation filled with colorful trees at several of the malls in the area. It will be set up at the Farmers Plaza Activity Area from June 24 to 30. It is also promoting HIV awareness by hosting the Tanggulan art exhibit of photographer Niccolo Cosme which features portraits of several beauty queens that are painted using HIV+ blood. The exhibit has been shown in several malls in Araneta City and will next be on view at the Gateway Mall Activity Area from June 23 to 30. Araneta City is also challenging netizens to show their fierce side by joining the #RampaSaAraneta contest in which they must film themselves walking at the #PRIDEstrian and #ForestOfHue. The video must then be uploaded on TikTok, tagging Araneta City and using the hashtags #AranetaCity #RampaSaAraneta #CityOfFirsts for a chance to win prizes like an overnight stay at Novotel Manila Araneta City and ₱5,000. The competition runs until June 30.

Glorietta hosts K-pop activities in June and July

AYALA MALL’S Glorietta Activity Center will be the venue for a public press conference featuring K-pop group NCT DOJAEJUNG, which recently released its successful debut album, Perfume. Ayala Malls Zing Plus members can get exclusive access to the press conference on June 25 by presenting their Zing Plus membership — one Zing Plus membership is equal to one event pass, although the passes are available only while supplies last. There are more K-Culture activities in store for Glorietta’s patrons, starting with the launch of K-Park at the roof deck of Glorietta 1. The restaurant row features authentic Korean installations and flavors. There will also be a Korean Products Festival on June 28-29 at the Palm Drive Activity Center, with skincare products, accessories, and Korean snacks, among other sought-after Korean items. Glorietta will also be hosting a BTS 10th Anniversary fan party on July 7 to 9, with exclusive exhibits, interactive experiences, and special surprises to celebrate BTS and its fandom. For more information and announcements, visit https://www.ayalamalls.com/ or head to Glorietta’s social media pages at https://www.facebook.com/iloveglorietta/ and https://www.instagram.com/iloveglorietta/

Newport, Cornerstone seal partnership

INTEGRATED resort Newport World Resorts recently sealed a partnership with Filipino multimedia entertainment agency Cornerstone Entertainment for a series of concerts featuring favorite OPM stars. Beginning the second half of 2023, four concerts are lined up to take center stage at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. On Aug. 4, there will be a concert featuring the duo of OPM legend Rey Valera and singer-comedienne K Brosas. KZ Tandingan will take center stage on Sept. 23. On Oct. 20, it is Piolo Pascual’s turn, and on Dec. 22, the holiday spirit will come via Big Band crooner Richard Poon. For more information on Newport World Resorts’ entertainment offers, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter.

Tribute album marks Christian Bautista’s 20th anniversary

CELEBRATING two decades of exceptional music, Universal Records has released a tribute album entitled The Way You Look At Me: The Songs of Christian Bautista to honor the balladeer. The album features Mr. Bautista’s hits as rendered by OPM artists such as Ben&Ben, Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, I Belong To The Zoo (IBBTZ), Morissette, KZ Tandingan, Sam Concepcion, Zephanie, and Kyle Juliano. The first drop was IBTTZ’s “Hands To Heaven” back in October followed by Morissette’s take on “Colour Everywhere.” Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz starred in the two-episode Pag-ibig Na Kaya: The Mini-series to promote their own version of the hit song. Ben&Ben’s “The Way You Look At Me” became a much-talked about topic online after its official music video featuring the BarDa love team was released. The Way You Look At Me: The Songs of Christian Bautista can now be streamed in its entirety on your favorite digital streaming platforms.

Stream The Way You Look At Me: The Songs Of Christian Bautista:

Spotify | Apple Music | Audio Clip

1. The Way You Look At Me — Ben&Ben

2. Hands To Heaven — I Belong To The Zoo

3. Pag-ibig Na Kaya — Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz

4. Colour Everywhere — Morissette

5. Kapit — Sam Concepcion

6. Kailan Pa Ma’y Ikaw — KZ

7. Everything You Do — Kyle Julian

8. Since I Found You — Zephanie