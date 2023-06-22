A restaurant in the afternoon and a club at night? Sign us up.

1 of 2

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS recently launched its newest nightclub, Kao Day and Night Club. The club’s name means “face” in Japanese, but is also a homophone for the last name of its executive chef, Rachel Kaw.

The “face” comes from the giant mask overlooking the dance floor, which, at night, shoots lasers from its eyes. During the media launch on June 14 however, the mask was decidedly less hostile, its LED face bearing only images of tulips. BusinessWorld sat down to an Asian fusion dinner, because before 10 p.m. the restaurant is just like many around it. After 10 p.m, the panels are closed, the ambient music is turned off, the lights are turned down, the underaged kids politely shown the door (really), and the party begins.

Of note in the meal were the Hokkaido oysters flown in every week from Japan, featuring a mignonette sauce and ikura (salmon roe), which added texture to the oceanic flavors of the oyster. One can also impress friends with a dimsum platter topped with either more ikura, caviar, or in the case of one of our dumplings, 24-karat gold leaf (the pork and the shrimp dumplings were fine enough on their own). A salt-and-pepper grouper had its flesh pre-sliced, while the fish’s face displayed its final scream. The Leek-smothered Chicken (their version of Hainanese Chicken) was also quite appealing, with the mild flavors of the usual poached chicken dish amplified.

One hasn’t seen a club in the area for quite a while now, but Vanessa Rose Francisco, KAO Manila Day & Nightclub Managing Partner and Director for Marketing and Communications pointed out House Manila nearby, which she and her partners also manage. Pointing out the difference between these two ventures, she said, “That’s for the younger generation. Very wild partying. This is a bit upscale, VIP. It’s smaller, more intimate.”

David Jorden, Chief Marketing Officer for Newport World Resorts agreed. “This is very specifically designed for a very premier audience,” he said. “We want smaller venues, premium, different styles, different mixes.”

Just as well, since they’re rebranding.

CHANGES

One may have already noted the name change from Resorts World Manila to Newport World Resorts, which the entertainment complex began to use last year. “The rebranding was always in plan. It was last year, 2022. Transitioning from Resorts World to Newport World Resorts was always part of the long-term plan; really be part of the environment, part of the community.” The complex is within Alliance Global Group, Inc.’s Newport City. “The transition for Genting Hong Kong, which was our joint venture partner, that was kind of by accident. It was an outcome of the pandemic.” Various reports from international media outlets speak about Genting Hong Kong’s liquidation (https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/19/genting-hong-kong-files-for-liquidation-amid-german-lawsuit.html).

A report from Forbes cited that the stake held by Genting Hong Kong in the entertainment complex was bought out by Alliance Global (https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanburgos/2023/05/31/billionaire-andrew-tans-alliance-global-buys-out-gentings-stake-in-philippine-casino/).

“Now that’s cleared up, we’re moving forward [as] 100% Filipino-owned,” said Mr. Jorden.

“Newport World Resorts is really our core brand and something we’re very proud of, and we want it to be very different to what Resorts World was before,” he said.

Changes to be seen in the entertainment complex include an upcoming upscale whisky club, more restaurants, and renovations to the mall. The former Maxims Hotel is being refurbished to become the all-suite hotel Newport Mansions. “There is a lot coming up in the next 18 months to get really excited about,” said Mr. Jorden.

He discussed the goals of the current changes and improvements. “We haven’t really articulated what our brand stands for yet. I think what that really means is going to be genuinely building on our roots as the home of Filipino performing arts, international entertainment, and that Filipino service that really comes through.”

KAO Day and Night Club is located at the 2F of the Newport Mall in Parañaque. -— Joseph L. Garcia