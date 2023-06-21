Arts&Culture (06/21/23)

1 of 3

Wilfrido D. Nolledo book to be read at hybrid event

A reading of But For The Lovers authored by the late Wilfrido D. Nolledo, is slated for Friday, June 23, 3:30 p.m., at the Black Box Theater of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Entitled “Rediscovering Nolledo,” it will feature readings by authors Gina Apostol and Charlson Ong. The hybrid event is co-hosted by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. It is the inaugural event in the series of MCAD TK, the learning program of MCAD Publications that aims to revisit the life of ideas and renew understanding through reading and rereading. It is likewise co-hosted by Exploding Galaxies, a Manila-based publishing house focused on reproducing out-of-print works of contemporary Philippine fiction to bring lost classics back into print. “Rediscovering Nolledo” features the first Philippine edition of But For The Lovers. Twice published in the United States, it follows Spanish vaudevillian Hidalgo de Anuncio as he brings home a girl lost in the streets of Manila. Together with his attendant Molave, he guides his crew through the tragedies inside a devastated Manila during the Japanese Occupation and the American Liberation. “Rediscovering Nolledo” is free and open to the public. Interested participants may register through bit.ly/nolledo. For more information, e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph

Jade Lugtu at ARTablado

Artist Jade Lugtu, 25, is holding his first solo exhibit at ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria until June 30. “Infinite Expressions,” features 52 large-scale acrylic paintings on canvas. Using swirls and lashes of multi-colored paint, Mr. Lugtu attempts to convey and elicit a range of emotions from viewers. On his Instagram (@artofjadelugtu), he captions photos of his paintings with quotes. For example, a blue and white canvas with dynamic splashes of black, yellow, and red conjures the image of a ship on a stormy sea. He then quotes artist Robert Wyland: “The ocean stirs the heart, inspires the imagination and brings eternal joy to the soul.” Mr. Lugtu took up Mass Communication and graduated from the Universidad de Manila.

Fathers and children in joint exhibit

Imahica Art Gallery presents “Inheritance 2023: Tracing Lineage and Inspiration,” a group exhibit of works by five patriarchs and their children, ongoing until July 8. The participating artists are Pandy and Diana Aviado, Fil and Janos Delacruz, Roy and Pauline Allison Espinosa, Nikulas and Beatrice Lebajo, and Fernando, Odin, and Tintin Sena. The Imahica Art Gallery is at 2-A Lee Gardens, Shaw Blvd., Mandaluyong City.

NY-based Filipino artist brings pop art to Manila

New York-based Filipino pop appropriation artist Sean Go will hold his first solo exhibition in the country entitled “Fallacies of Fantasy.” The show will run from June 25 to July 2 at The Secret Fresh Gallery in San Juan City. Known for his cheeky pop art style, Mr. Go’s works in this exhibit take inspiration from childhood icons and infuse them with modern pop culture, creating a whole new idealized abstraction of heroes, villains, fairytale endings, and even hope. Born and raised in Manila, Mr. Go has a Masters of Art from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, and degrees from Columbia, Emory, and UC Berkeley. Prior to becoming a full-time artist, Go worked in the finance sector for Fortune 500 companies. He was also an analyst at Ernst and Young in San Francisco, as well as US firm Techstars Venture Capital. Secret Fresh Gallery is in the Ronac Art Center, Ortigas Ave., San Juan.

Quezon City declares Nov. 22 as Poetry Day

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has issued an Executive Order No. 19 declaring Nov. 22, the birthday of Filipino poet Jose Corazon de Jesus, as Araw ng Pagtula (Poetry Day) in Quezon City. The day will be celebrated annually in elementary and secondary schools, and the reading, writing and performance of poetry will also be integrated in all Quezon City government events. The city government has already been inviting poets to read their works aloud at the QC flag ceremonies and other important activities. In addition, the Quezon City Library hosted the Palihang LIRA workshop of the Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika at Anyo on June 17. A steering committee oversees conceptualizing, developing, promoting, and implementing not just the National Poetry Day program every Nov. 22, but also the programs that will integrate poetry into all other events of the Quezon City government. National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario hailed the city government’s initiative, saying “Malaki ang maitutulong ng kanilang programa sa pag-usbong ng sining ng pagtula sa kasalukuyang panahon, at sa edukasyon ng mga kabataan (Their program will greatly contribute to the development of the art of poetry in the current era, and to the education of young people).”