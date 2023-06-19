Style (06/19/23)

1 of 5

Gucci Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection

ICONOGRAPHY is cultivated by adaptation. Deconstructed, reconstructed or rendered in infinite colors and forms, emblems of heritage are invigorated through interpretation. The Gucci Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection re-contextualizes the historical signifiers of the House — from the Horsebit to the GG Canvas and the Gucci Web — in an amplified take on its classic men’s wardrobe. The collection evolves the iconography of Gucci through state-of-the-art luxury craftsmanship and construction. The summer-centric compositions are simplified in appearance but realized through intricate techniques and fabrications. Augmented silhouettes transform the classic proportions of menswear essentials. Prints and textures play with optical illusions. The palette reimagines the heritage colors of the House. Bowling sets composed of Hawaiian shirts and Bermuda shorts lightly oversized in cut adapt the Gucci emblems: a digitally enhanced Horsebit pattern has a glasslike effect; the weave of GG boucle appears three-dimensional; and a Horsebit collage print by the Australian graphic designer Ed Davis is presented in a room wallpapered in the same motif. Informed by the archives, sharp double-breasted suits with bootcut trousers integrate the Horsebit motif into a traditional Prince of Wales check and the weaves of red or ivory jacquards. Workwear features hybdrized dress codes: a GG-printed nubuck leather jacket and trousers posing as a denim suit; a laser-discharged denim suit adorned in a warped GG print; or a washed denim suit thermo-encrusted with micro mosaic mirror tiles. The silver effect is imitated in the metallic GG weave of a windbreaker, while a caped windbreaker interweaves the GG and the Gucci Web triband in a satin jacquard.

4 new designs for Uniqlo’s Peace For All charity T-shirs

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo will be releasing four new designs for its ongoing Peace For All charity T-shirt project. The latest collection features new graphics designed especially for this project by collaborators including photographer Daido Moriyama, Marni Creative Director Francesco Risso, artist Julian Opie, and actress and Uniqlo LifeWear Ambassador Haruka Ayase. Uniqlo launched Peace For All on June 17, 2022, as a project to take action to contribute toward global peace. Uniqlo parent company Fast Retailing contributes 100% of profits from the sale of these T-shirts (equivalent to 20% of the selling price) to three international aid organizations — UNHCR the UN Refugee Agency, Save the Children, and Plan International — through their respective representatives in Japan. To date, Peace For All T-shirts have featured designs by 27 world-renowned figures with ties to Uniqlo including architect Tadao Ando, novelist Haruki Murakami, and tennis legend Roger Federer. As of the end of February, 1,073,687 of the project’s T-shirts have been sold, raising ¥322,106,100 (or more than $2.4 million). These donations have so far been used by the international aid organizations as part of projects to help people suffering due to conflict and disasters in locations such as Ukraine, Sudan, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. The four new Peace For All charity T-shirt designs will be launched on July 21, and will be sold for P790. They will be available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL (Sizes available in stores are XS-XL)at Uniqlo stores and the online store’s special website https://www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/contents/feature/peace-for-all/. Meanwhile, the first-ever Uniqlo Pop-Up Event is ongoing until June 21 at the C1 Park, Bonifacio High Street Central, Bonifacio Global City (in front of Central Square Mall Entrance). Visitors can experience first-hand the innovative Uniqlo AIRism, UV Protection, and DRY-EX collections. For details follow Uniqlo Philippines’ social media accounts, Facebook (facebook.com/uniqlo.ph), Twitter (twitter.com/uniqloph), and Instagram (instagram.com/uniqlophofficial).

Celebrate Father’s Day with M&S

WHILE Father’s Day has come and gone, this does not mean the celebration is over as many people make it a point to honor their fathers throughout the month of June. Over at Marks & Spencer (M&S), there are gifts galore for father figures — dad, stepdad, granddad, or any of the other men in one’s life. A highlight is the mini-me collection, featuring style focused separates, cozy matching PJ sets, and playful prints so children can match with their fathers. Use the occasion as an opportunity for a stylish wardrobe update that dad can wear all year round, with contemporary men’s designs across the M&S Collection. Choose from casual buttoned shirts, chinos, jeans or suits. There are also selfcare products like the Monte & Wilde fragrance and body and bath range. Get fragrances in eau de toilettes and accompanying bath and body products, such as aftershaves, shower gels, hand wash and talcum powders. Selected lines are available online on www.marksandspencer.com.ph.

Eco-friendly lifestyle talk slated for late June

“WASTE Not, Want Not,” a hybrid lecture on an eco-friendly lifestyle open to the public, is slated for June 27. The presentation aims to study the gap between waste generation, processing and the lack of adequate infrastructure for the efficient use of resources. The talk will likewise highlight the significant contribution of social responsibility and the impact of each small step in the advocacy to address the environmental issue. It will shed light on the importance of individual efforts in mitigating climate change. The session will impart several sustainable and intentional choices one can pursue toward a viable earth-friendly lifestyle. “Waste Not, Want Not” will be facilitated by Filipino artist Patricia Perez Eustaquio, whose works transcend mediums such as paintings, drawings and sculptures, as well as fashion, décor and craft. Organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, “Waste Not, Want Not” is free and open to the public. It will be conducted at the MCAD, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Dominga Street, Malate, Manila. Interested participants may register through https://tinyurl.com/mr2v8x95. For more information, e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph.

FEU launches new book about piña

THE FAR Eastern University (FEU) partnered with HABI: the Philippine Textile Council to co-publish the book Piña Futures: Weaving Memories and Innovation, written by Randy M. Madrid, PhD. Mr. Madrid is a prolific educator and researcher, and he is a known advocate of cultural heritage conservation and safeguarding, with a specific interest in Central Philippine textiles. Drawing inspiration from the 1990s book Piña published by FEU Chair Emeritus Dr. Lourdes Montinola, this is a seven-chapter, 280-page sourcebook on the “Queen of Philippine Fabrics.” It offers fresh insight into the role of piña as an artisanal fabric, a trade commodity, a garment of honor and identity, and a treasure of the world. The book tackles how the textile evolved along with the flow of Filipino history, from symbolizing the memory of colonization to representing the fight for freedom and independence. It then walks readers through the careful and demanding process of production: from the scraping and stripping of the pineapple fibers to the weaving and embellishment of the fabric. Today, the piña cloth typically is the main fabric for most traditional Filipiniana dresses, wedding attire, and the Barong Tagalog. It is also used for tablecloths, mats, and other clothing items. HABI Chairman and Founder Maria Isabel Ongpin highlights the core concern of Mr. Madrid’s book is: piña’s future. “In a world of modern products made of manufactured, artificial materials, how will piña keep its place as a reigning queen of Philippine fibers turned into coveted fabric?” Ms. Ongpin poses the question in the cover of the book.