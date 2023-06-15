LIFESTYLE delivery app Pick.A.Roo now uses advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to give its consumers a convenient, stress-free experience.

Pick.A.Roo, under Megaworld Corp.’s subsidiary Agile Digital Ventures, Inc., has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make the app more user-friendly and tailor-fit to every customer.

“By utilizing the power of AWS’s cutting-edge technologies, we are committed to offering personalized recommendations and curated selections that cater to each individual’s unique tastes and preferences,” said Eric Bataga, Pick.A.Roo chief executive officer, in an e-mailed statement.

“Our goal is to help urban consumers transition to the next normal with ease, convenience, and peace of mind,” he added.

The app’s colorful yet neat interface allows customers to order groceries from supermarkets like Shopwise, S&R, The Marketplace, Landmark, AllDay, Robinsons Supermarket, MerryMart, and UltraMega Grocery.

Restaurants and food groups such as Max’s and Dencio’s from the Max’s Group; Italianni’s, TGIF, and Denny’s from The Bistro Group; and Tim Ho Wan and Mesa from Foodee Global Concepts are also available.

Even food from hotels like Shangri-la Hotel can be found on the app, among more affordable options like McDonald’s, S&R Pizza, and Shakey’s Pizza. There’s a wide variety to choose from.

Joan Estacio, chief operating officer of Pick.A.Roo, added that the partnership with AWS drives “higher engagement rates, revenue growth, and enduring brand loyalty.”

“By combining AWS’ powerful infrastructure and Pick.A.Roo’s customer-centric focus, we are confident that our joint efforts will deliver exceptional outcomes,” she said in a statement.

Ordering groceries from a store automatically registers as data for the app to suggest where else to get similar items. Afterwards, it will keep the store as a “favorite” on one’s home page for easy access next time.

Pick.A.Roo also shows the bestsellers for that week, whether it’s ballpoint pens and boxes of paper clips from Office Warehouse or bags of Tostitos and pizza combos from S&R. Browsing through the various stores and items becomes fun and convenient (albeit a time-consuming and expensive hobby) — a testament to the friendliness of the app.

The Pick.A.Roo team said that the top categories are usually pantry essentials, fresh meat and seafood, and housekeeping and cleaning items. — Brontë H. Lacsamana