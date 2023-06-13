CINE Europa is back for its 26th edition, this time with physical film screenings in Metro Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Davao from June 16 to July 16.

The longest-running European film festival in the country brings 28 multi-awarded films to cinemas and outdoor venues, presented by the European Union (EU) Delegation to the Philippines and the EU member states’ embassies, together with Goethe Institut Manila.

“This year’s edition is a special one because we are finally returning to fully on-site screenings,” said Ana Isabel Sanchez-Ruiz, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation at the press briefing at Shangri-La Plaza on June 8.

In 2020 and 2021, Cine Europa was held online, which according to Ms. Sanchez-Ruiz, was a challenge and not as successful as previous years, given the pandemic. She said that in 2022, hybrid screenings resulted in a rise of festival attendees.

“The main issue online is the intellectual property rights for the movies. It’s not easy to find filmmakers who agree to that format. That’s why we switched. But we’ll consider the hybrid option every year,” Ms. Sanchez-Ruiz said.

For the 2023 edition of the film festival, Cine Europa will screen 28 multi-awarded films from different EU Member States for free. Though there is no particular theme, the organizers and embassy members chose films from various genres to present the best of what European cinema has to offer. The festival will open on June 16 with a documentary from Sweden titled Historja – Stitches for Sapmi, directed by Thomas Jackson, about the Sami female artist Britta Marakatt-Labba, whose art showcases Sami culture and how reindeer husbandry is affected by the climate crisis.

The other films being shown this year include Murina (Croatia and Slovenia), a coming-of-age film about a teenager, her father, and an old friend with a life-changing deal. My Love Affair with Marriage (Latvia and Luxembourg) is an animated feature film for adults about young Zelma and her quest for a perfect love and lasting marriage. Poland’s Sweat follows Sylwia Zając, a celebrity fitness motivator who is looking for true intimacy. Rien à Foutre (Zero F*cks Given), from Belgium, is about Cassandra, a flight attendant floating through life until forced to confront situations she is running from. Another Belgian film, Girl, follows 15-year-old Lara, who dreams of becoming a ballerina.

Irish film Ensilumi (Any Day Now) follows an Iranian family living in a refugee center and their process of filing for asylum. Another Irish movie, Róise & Frank, is a warm-hearted and witty tale about widowed Róise who believes that a stray dog embodies the spirit of her late husband Frank.

Danish film Miss Viborg is about two women from different generations who share an unlikely friendship. This film was awarded Best Nordic/Dutch Film Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. German documentary The Cleaners follows the work of content moderators in Manila and their harrowing day-to-day lives. Szelíd (Gentle), from Hungary, is a fictional documentary about a female bodybuilder whose dream is to win Miss Olympia. Spanish film Ramona is a comedy about the immortal feud between sense and sensibility. Io Sto Bene (Luxembourg, Germany, Belgium, and Italy) shows parallel destinies of an old man and a young woman and a future full of peace for them both. Greek comedy Dodo is about the supposedly extinct dodo bird making a reappearance that spirals a family’s boundaries out of their control.

Moi dumky tykhi (My thoughts are silent) is a Ukrainian film that explores the eternal problem of parents and children and showcases a mother and son relationship where the son wants to move to a different country. Lyuksemburh, Lyuksemburh (Luxembourg, Luxembourg) is a Ukrainian comedy about two children in search of their father in Luxembourg. Marocco/Mikado (Romania and Czech Republic) is a drama depicting a father-daughter relationship faced with chaos and irreversible outcomes.

OSS 117: From Africa with Love is a French espionage film about OSS 117, France’s finest secret agent, who heads to Africa for what could be the trickiest mission ever. Os Demónios Do Meu Avô (Portugal, Spain, and France) is an animated film about Rosa and her journey back to her native village on the border between Spain and Portugal. Srdce na dlani, a comedy from the Czech Republic is about characters falling in love and navigating love’s complications and obstacles. Imad’s Barndom (Imad’s Childhood), co-produced by Sweden and Latvia, is a documentary about a family released from ISIS captivity and placed in a displaced persons’ camp in Kurdistan. Bulgarian film Golata istina za grupa Zhuguli (The Naked Truth about Zhugui), is about a fictional band that broke up 30 years ago, setting up for a 50th anniversary concert.

Bėgikė (Runner), a co-production from Lithuania and the Czech Republic, centers on Marija and her frantic search for her boyfriend. Mitra, from the Netherlands, is a revenge and friendship story about Haleh and the woman who betrayed her and caused the death of her daughter in Iran 37 years ago. Estonian film Kratt is about a magical creature who will do whatever its master says, with the quest to buy a soul from the devil. Smagen af sult (A Taste of Hunger) from Denmark follows a family, their gourmet restaurant, and their quest for a Michelin Star. Italy’s Olmo is a short film about 80-year-old Olmo, his 8-year-old grandson Giulio, and their search for an old tree. Le Variabili Dipendenti, another short from Italy, follows two characters, Pietro and Tommaso, who are curious and are getting to know each other.

Screenings will be held onsite in select venues in Metro Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Davao.

The schedule for each venue is as follows:

June 16 to 18: Shangri-la Plaza

June 21 to 23: Film Development Council of the Philippines, Kalaw, Manila

June 24- 25: Cultural Center of the Philippines — Open grounds

June 30 to July 2: Rizal Open Park Auditorium — Luneta Park

July 5 to 7: SM Cinema Cebu

July 8 to 9, and July 12-16: Film Development Council Iloilo

July 14-16: Film Development Council Negros (Bacolod)

July 14-16: Film Development Council Davao

The screening schedules for all films and venues can be found on Cine Europa’s social media pages (@cineeuropaph on Facebook and Instagram). — Brontë H. Lacsamana