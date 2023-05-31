Arts&Culture (05/31/23)

1 of 4

Henri Eteve holds exhibition at Aliw Theater

LARGELY self-taught, French artist Henri Eteve has woven the stories of his life into his paintings and sculptures to create a unique style that, like its maker, equates to adventure. He has created thousands of pieces in a career that has spanned almost 60 years, working with materials such as canvas, wood, marble, metal, and everything else in between. He signs his work with his nom de art “Di Meliora,” Latin term for “a better life” which he has literally and figuratively carved out for himself in his adopted home. A selection of Mr. Eteve’s works is featured in the exhibition titled “Expressions” at the Aliw Theater lobby. Appropriately, considering that Aliw Theater is the home of Ballet Manila, the anchor piece is a 68-inch-tall metal work painted red called The Dancer. “Expressions” is open for public viewing from May 30 to June 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aliw Theater is part of the Elizalde Complex, adjacent to Star City, in Pasay City. For inquiries about “Henri Eteve: Expressions,” message the artist through his Facebook page: Eteve Henri.

Cavite City relives first waving of the Philippine Flag

HISTORICAL reenactors from the Republica Filipina Reenactment Group (RFRG) role played the first waving of the Philippine Flag at the Teatro Caviteño in Cavite City as part of the National Flag Day and 125th Independence Day celebrations. On May 28, 1898, Filipino revolutionaries won a major battle against Spanish forces in Alapan, Imus and captured close to 300 soldiers, including the commander, Gen. Leopoldo Peña. The prisoners of war marched to Cavite El Viejo and were presented by the victorious troops to Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo at Teatro Caviteño, where he first unfurled and waved the Philippine Flag which he brought from Hong Kong. The historical reenactment was the first observance organized by the Cavite City government led by Mayor Denver Chua. According to National Historical Commission of the Philippines chairperson Emmanuel Calairo, the program’s guest of honor, the City and its people need to popularize this less well-known historic detail through regular annual commemoration and continuing education. He also swore in the new officers of the Cavite City Historical Society led by Edwin Guinto, a private group which will be the local government’s partner in its historical and heritage-oriented initiatives.

Best fan art of AHEB on display at Newport World Resorts

THE HIT Filipino musical Ang Huling El Bimbo (AHEB) has inspired artist-fans so much that there is now an AHEB Fan Art Exhibit, located at Newport World Resorts’ The Grove 2F Newport Mall. The exhibit, which opened in May, features a diverse collection of art pieces made by fans, portraying the significance the musical has had in their lives. From traditional painting to digital and mixed media, the exhibit showcases more than a dozen creative works. AHEB, which uses the music of the Eraserheads, continues its run in June, with shows every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinee performances every Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are now available at Newport World Resorts Box Office, TicketWorld, and SM Tickets outlets, and range in price from P1,079 to P3,776.

CCP façade light show celebrates Independence Day

SYMBOLIC images in the hues of the Philippine flag are illuminating the Main Building Facade of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) daily from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. until June 13 (except Mondays). This is to celebrate National Flag Day and the 125th Proclamation of Philippine Independence. On May 28, 1898, the Philippine revolutionary army unfurled the National Flag for the first time, after they defeated the Spanish forces in the Battle of Alapan in Imus, Cavite. Fifteen days later, the same flag was hoisted in Kawit, Cavite when the Philippine forces, led by Emilio Aguinaldo, declared Philippine Independence. The CCP, through its Production Design and Technical Services Division, created a façade light show, with strong visuals in blue, yellow, and red, the colors of the Philippine flag. A multi-layer of wavy pattern gobos will be projected to achieve depth. Visit the CCP website (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph) for more information.

Filipinas Heritage Library offers reduced rates for students

THE FILIPINAS Heritage Library in Makati has reduced its rates for students. The daily pass is now P150 from P280 while the monthly pass is P2,000 from P3,500. Students up to college level may enjoy reduced Library Day Pass and Monthly Pass rates until December. A valid student ID or proof of enrollment is required. For more information about the library guidelines and procedures, visit www.filipinaslibrary.org.ph/booking/.