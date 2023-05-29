The shoes of summer

WE think you can still squeeze in a few more days at the beach in these waning days of summer. Might we suggest some shoes for that holiday?

TONI PONS ESPADRILLES

Earlier this month, Vogue declared espadrilles officially back, so it might be time to step into a pair. And just in time, Spanish brand Toni Pons arrived in the Philippines earlier this month, showing off the classic rope-soled shoe.

Toni Pons is a brand from Spain, their first shoes coming out in 1946. However, the shoes’ origins date back to Medieval times. The shoe has made strides from being peasant footwear in Spanish-speaking countries to the most well-heeled in the world. In France, Yves Saint Laurent popularized the current shape, with wedge-shaped heels. Recently, a pair of Toni Pons had been seen worn by Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Toni Pons is now led by Jordi Pons, of the family’s third generation.

“The espadrille is an iconic style for summer footwear. Toni Pons is truly a brand that will resonate with many in the Philippines since our country has an abundance of sunshine year-round. We are proud to share Toni Pons, a Spanish heritage brand, wherein everyone can now gain access to footwear that is simple, sophisticated and comfortable to wear no matter the season,” said Ivan Yao of the Lucerne Group, which distributes the shoe in the Philippines through its company, Catalonia Enterprise, Inc.

Toni Pons stores are located in SM Megamall and Robinsons Place Manila, and The Hue Hotel, Boracay.

Be warned though — it is the rare espadrille that survives an encounter with rain, so check the weather forecast before stepping out, or bring a spare more waterproof pair.

SALT-WATER

For a day that threatens to get wet, there is another long-time favorite, Salt-Walter sandals which have also been made since the 1940s in the US by entrepreneur Walter Hoy.

While made of leather, Salt-Water sandals are unique in that they are made to be worn around and in water. The website says that they mold to the shape of the foot with repeated wear. “All of our sandals are 100% water resistant. Salt-Water Sandals are defined by their 100% leather straps which are coated with a water-resistant sealant and secured with rust proof buckles,” explains the website.

This year, they launched their new line via a Manila Bay cruise while showing off new colorways in Cobalt Blue, Light Blue, and Latte.

In the Philippines, Salt-Water Sandals for adults and kids are available in The Playground stores at Robinsons Magnolia, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, TriNoma, Ayala Malls Feliz, online at www.theplaygroundstore.com.ph, and in Rustan’s Department Stores at Alabang Town Center, Makati, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, and Rustan’s Cebu. Shop online at www.saltwatersandals.com.ph. — J.L.G.