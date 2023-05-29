Style (05/29/23)

1 of 4

Edsa Shangri-La holds wedding fair

FROM venue styling, couture, featured musical acts, to menu du jour, engaged couples are spoilt for choice as they walk into halls transformed into mood boards of inspiration for the big day with seasoned specialists to take them through a memorable journey. Edsa Shangri-La, Manila in partnership with Wedding Treasures and Fashion Pulis brings featured industry talents, animations, keynote speakers, and musical acts in Unveil 2023: Upcycled Shades of Weddings by Edsa Shangri-La on June 3 and 4 at the Isla Ballroom. Part of the fair are fashion shows with Val Taguba headlining along with Hannah Kong, Haydee Garcia, Merri Chan, Morato Dapper, Steph Tan, Studio Ceremonie and Zandra Lim. Seasoned events specialists and our team of masterful chefs are on the ready to guide couples. Register for free at bit.ly/Unveil2023 for a weekend of styling, design, talks from some of the industry’s finest, and a chance to enjoy a three-day and two-night stay at Shangri-La Boracay.

Uniqlo says thank you with deals and more

JAPANESE global apparel retailer Uniqlo is holding its Thank You Festival from May 26 to June 1 to show appreciation to its customers who have supported the brand throughout the years. For the celebration, customers can find LifeWear items on limited offer, shop new designs of UT and 2023 UT Grand Prix (UTGP) Magic For All Collection, avail of special novelty items, and contribute to a community. Uniqlo has limited offers on selected LifeWear items including Women’s Linen Blend Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt and Women’s Linen Cotton Shorts for P990 from P1,290, Men’s Linen Stand Collar Short Sleeve Shirt that will be P990 from P1,490, and Men’s and Women’s Dry Color Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirts for P290 from P390, among many others. Customers will also be treated with snacks from Jack and Jill and one Hope in a Bottle if they make a purchase during the first two hours of the store opening in any stores nationwide from May 26 to June 1. In line with the Thank You Festival, there will be a new UTme! designs customers can choose from. UTme! is a service that lets customers design their own T-shirts or tote bags. They can choose from the Thank You Festival UTme! designs that will be available only in Uniqlo Manila Global Flagship Store in Glorietta 5, Makati City. These new designs come from local brands and artists such as — Crosta Pizza, Messy Bessy, Sip & Gogh, Hope in a Bottle, and 2023 UTGP Finalist and Filipino artist Regine Bague. All Uniqlo stores nationwide now carry the 2023 UTGP: Magic For All collection with themes designed inspired by Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. For this year, Uniqlo partnered with HOPE: for every purchase at any Uniqlo store nationwide and Click and Collect via UNIQLO.com, customers will receive one Hope in a Bottle with their orders. All proceeds will go towards the organizations’ efforts to improve education and build classrooms around the country. Learn more about the UNIQLO Thank You Festival by visiting its special page — https://www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/special-feature/thank-you-festival.

Criselda Lontok holds salon show

CRISELDA Lontok, the homegrown Rustan’s brand saturated its signature sophisticated womenswear with modern shapes and vivid images of nature at the Criselda Lontok Boutique at the 2nd level of Rustan’s Makati on May 18. The salon-style fashion show featured soft, light, and breezy fabrics such as jersey, chiffon, georgette, silk, organza, and a Criselda Lontok staple, Mikado with prints of flowers, leaves, and summer gardens, tastefully contrasted with curves, stripes, and geometry. The spring/summer 2023 collection of Criselda Lontok is now available at all branches of Rustan’s Department Store.

Michael Kors partners with SNVMC for pride

MICHAEL Kors announced a partnership with the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC), along with a celebratory Pride event in collaboration with Interview Magazine and editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg this June. The brand also released its Pride 2023 product capsule, consisting of three pieces: the Slater sling pack and Elliot backpack, both in sleek black with a rainbow-hued chain strap for a pop of Pride color, and a sparkling, limited-edition Raquel pavé watch, complete with kaleidoscopic rainbow trim around the dial. Designer Michael Kors will be joining Interview Magazine editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for an intimate conversation at The Stonewall Inn in the West Village at the end of June, with a party to follow. Michael Kors has partnership with the SNMVC through an initial charitable donation and a co-branded tote that will remain on sale throughout the year. The mission of SNMVC, of which designer Michael Kors is a founding supporter, is to preserve, advance and celebrate the legacy of the Stonewall Rebellion and the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights. The black canvas tote will feature a rainbow MK charm on the outside, with the SNMVC logo on the interior. One hundred percent of the profits from the sale of the tote in the US through Michael Kors retail stores and MichaelKors.com will benefit the SNMVC. The tote will launch on June 20 at select Michael Kors stores and on michaelkors.com, as well as on the SNMVC website. In the Philippines, Michael Kors is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and has branches at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, and Shangri-La Plaza Mall and online at Trunc.ph and Rustans.com.