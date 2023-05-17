Arts&Culture (05/17/23)

1 of 6

Sandbox Festival 2023 presents twin bill

THREE years after Sandbox Festival 2020 — a month-long festival featuring the works of English playwright Duncan Macmillan — came to an abrupt halt in March 2020, The Sandbox Collective returns to breathe new life and begin again with Sandbox Fest 2023, a twin bill featuring Duncan Macmillan plays Every Brilliant Thing and Lungs. It will be sold exclusively as a twin bill: a single, same-day ticket good for both shows. The shows will run one after the other, with a 20-minute interval in between. During its original 2018 run, Lungs received seven Gawad Buhay nominations, including Female Lead Performance in a Play for returning cast member Sab Jose. This time she will be joined by Gawad Buhay-nominated theater actor Reb Atadero, Brian Sy, and Justine Peña as they step into the shoes of Lung’s anxiety-ridden characters. Gawad Buhay Awardee Caisa Borromeo now takes the reins as the director for Lungs. In 2019, The Sandbox Collective took an enormous leap of faith with the premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, praying that Filipino audiences were ready to hear and see its message of hope amidst mental illness. Now, Every Brilliant Thing’s message to find joy in the mundane, and to appreciate the everyday is more relevant than ever. The one-woman show again stars actress, model, and TV host Teresa Herrera, who will alternate performances with theater actress, multimedia host, entrepreneur and Gawad Buhay Awardee Kakki Teodoro. A new, surprise cast member will also be teased and announced in the coming days. Jenny Jamora is again its director, having directed all its previous runs Sandbox Fest 2023 will run at the Zobel de Ayala Recital Hall, Maybank Performing Arts Theater, 9th Ave. cor. 26th St., BGC, Taguig City from June 17 to July 15.

ArtistSpace holds father and son duo exhibition

OPENING on May 17 at ArtistSpace is “Traverse,” a collaborative exhibition featuring the works of father-and-son Aris and Dale Bagtas. Organized by the Pintô Art Museum and curated by Carlomar Arcangel Daoana, the exhibition shines a spotlight on their deep dive into abstraction as well as their experimentation with the sculptural medium. Both known for their broad stylistic choices, exuberant use of color, and coherent manner of composition, the artists nonetheless demonstrate their respective forays into the non-representational idiom. The highlight of the exhibition is the titular work, Traverse Series 1, a monumental five by 10 feet collaboration that reflects upon the recent visit the Bagtas duo undertook in Europe. The painting juxtaposes the father’s jagged and soaring lines with the son’s proliferating spheres. “Traverse” will be on view from May 17 to 30 at ArtistSpace, located at the Ground Level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati City.

Kanto Kultura goes to Lipa

FOLLOWING its mandate to nurture the next generation of artists and audiences who appreciate and support artistic and cultural work, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) brings engaging artistic and cultural experiences to every kanto (corner) of the country through its Kanto Kultura program. A banner project of the CCP Board of Trustees, Kanto Kultura seeks to encourage Filipino talents to create artistic content that showcases innovation and creativity. Launched in February 2021, the next phase of the program will kick off on May 19, 7 p.m., at the Plaza Independencia Lipa Stage in the town of Lipa, Batangas. It will feature performances by vocalist Jobry Cimafranca, singing group Acapellago, and other local talents from Lipa. It will be hosted by Suntok sa Buwan actress Charm Aranton. Prior to the concert, there will be a Flores de Mayo procession at 4:30 p.m., and a mass at 5:30 p.m. There will also be “baraptasan” (a portmanteau of balagtasan — a poetic form — and rap), a Sublian (a traditional dance of Batangas) performance, hip hop dance, and buskers, among others. Held in partnership with the local government unit of Lipa, Batangas, the Kanto Kultura: #EatPRayLoveLipa is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the CCP website (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph).

Three exhibits at West Gallery

THREE exhibitions are ongoing at West Gallery in Quezon City, all of which run until May 27. First is a group exhibit, “Piging Sining,” featuring the works of Froilan Calayag, Joey Cobcobo, Dex Fernandez, Mark Andy Garcia, Ryan Jara, Lindslee, Raffy Napay, Lynyrd Paras, Neil Pasilan, and Ryan Rubio. Then there is Pablo Biglang-Awa’s solo show, “Where the lost things go,” with works featuring a pop attitude and seeming digital quality from mixed air brush and traditional brushwork. Finally, there is Erik Sausa’s solo show, “The space between nothing and everything,” featuring new works that go beyond painting by using handwriting: writings that became paintings, paintings that hide the writings. West Gallery is at 48 West Ave., Quezon City. For details call 0915-175-3729.

Imahica Art Gallery opens group show

IMAHICA Art Gallery presents Hermisanto, Yob Achacruz, and Noel Rosales’ group exhibition, “TR3IO,” which runs from May 20 to June 3. As the world comes out of a challenging time, the exhibit invites visitors on a journey of artistic discovery and transformation. Imahica Art Gallery is at 2-A Lee Gardens, Lee St., Wack-Wack, Mandaluyong City. For details visit www.imahica.art or call 0917-894-5646.

Designer Edgar San Diego exhibits in NYC, Hawaii

FASHION designer Edgar San Diego will have a solo fashion and art exhibit entitled, “Hibla at Pinta,” which will run from May 23-25 at the Philippine Center in New York, before moving to the Hilton Hawaiian Village Resort on June 17. Mr. San Diego will showcase his paintings, artworks and designs using Philippine materials and fabrics. An established fashion designer of over 40 years, Mr. San Diego started painting by incorporating delicate flora onto his Filipiniana gowns in the 1980s. As with all fashion trends, hand-painting eventually gave way to other forms of embellishment, and with that, Mr. San Diego put away his paintbrushes. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and the fashion industry was at a standstill, he revived his old passion, but this time he painted on canvas. His pieces depict a dusky Filipina beauty (inspired by his young daughter Abby) in Filipiniana attire, celebrating the many Filipino traditions like the pamamanhikan (courtship), kasalan (wedding), and various festivals. Also shown during the exhibit are Mr. San Diego’s fashion collection feature his take on the terno, barong Tagalog, Maria Clara, baro’t saya, kimona, Mountain Province woven materials and tinalak from Mindanao. The New York show is a presentation of the Philippine American Friendship Community, Inc. (PAFCOM) in cooperation with the Philippine Consulate of New York. For further information, visit www.pafcomnj.org. The Hawaii show is presented by the Philippine Celebrations Coordinating Committee of Hawaii (PCCCH) in celebration of the 125th Anniversary of the Philippine Independence Day.

Conference tackles humanism in the arts

THE GUANG Ming College, in partnership with the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the UP College of Music (UPCMu), will hold the Alaya: Arts and Humanism Conference on May 24 to 26, at its Tagaytay City campus. Following the theme “Weaving the Performing Arts and Humanism Through Liveliness and Ephemerality,” the art and humanism conference offers workshops, paper presentations, and cultural performances. Keynote speakers are Dr. Michael L. Tan, the professor emeritus of anthropology at University of the Philippines, Diliman and the current president of Guang Ming College; Marjorie Evasco, the professor emeritus of literature and university fellow at the De La Salle University Manila, South East Asia Writers 2010 awardee for the Philippines, NCCA Ani ng Dangal 2011 awardee, and five-time awardee of the Manila Critics’ Circle National Book Awards; and Dr. Anril Tiatco, a professor of theater and performance studies from UP Diliman Department of Speech Communication and Theater Arts. CCP VP-artistic director Dennis Marasigan will give the opening remarks. There will be three workshops: the Arts Education track, to be facilitated by theater veteran and current Tanghalang Pilipino artistic director and actor Fernando “Nanding” Josef; the UP CMU workshop, to be facilitated by senior lecturer Malou Matute; and a workshop on arts and well-being. A performing arts school, Guang Ming College is part of a global network of educational institutions under the Fo Guang Shan Foundation in Taiwan. Grounded on humanism and social transformation, the college was established in the Philippines in 2014, with the mission to bring free quality performing arts education at the tertiary level to talented Filipinos from different regions of the country. The school offers degrees in dance and theater under the Performing Arts Department. Under the leadership of Dr. Tan, and with its newly opened Tagaytay Campus, the school employs faculty members and guest teachers who are artists and experts in the different fields. The school also works with cultural organizations and educational institutions such as the Philippine High School for the Arts, the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines, and the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group. To register, visit https://gmcalaya.com/Conference2023/. For inquiries, email gmcalaya@guangmingcollege.edu.ph.

Bayanihan sa Bayan Hulmahan exhibit at Gateway Gallery

THE J. AMADO ARANETA Foundation (JAAF) has partnered with Bayanihang Marikenyo at Marikenya and the UP Artist Circle for the “Bayanihan sa Bayan Hulmahan” exhibit at the Gateway Gallery. The exhibit presents 100 colorful artworks created from wooden shoe molds that were discarded or to be used as firewood by shoemakers in Marikina. The artworks focus on social issues like the killing of farmers, environment, political prisoners, feminist struggles, etc. The participating artists include Kevin Eric Raymundo (a.k.a. Tarantadong Kalbo), Cartoonist Zach, Richard Tercio, Fe Toledo, Dagitab, JAAF’s Glenda Carlota and her daughter Dawn Carlota, inmates from Manila City Jail, and children from Child Hope Philippines. Apart from promoting local handicrafts, the exhibit also provides livelihood to hundreds of families in various Marikina communities. The shoe molds were purchased by Project Hulmahan from the shoemakers and were distributed to the artists. The artist may opt to sell their artwork, with proceeds given to target beneficiaries. The shoe molds will be exhibited in different establishments in the country this summer, and in other parts of the globe in the coming months. The exhibit is open for free public viewing at the Gateway Gallery in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City until May 30, 2023.

Justice Adolfo Azcuna launches memoir

MILFLORES Publishing releases its newest title, a memoir written by retired Associate Justice Adolfo Azcuna. Silver is My Gold details the life of Mr. Azcuna who dreamed of being a priest growing up in Dipolog City. Fate led him to become a lawyer, eventually becoming part of President Corazon C. Aquino’s cabinet, until finally serving under the Supreme Court from 2002 to 2009. Mr. Azcuna had been part of the 1971 Constitutional Convention and the 1986 Constitutional Commission. The book is now available on the Milflores website, Shopee, Lazada, Solidaridad, and Mt. Cloud, and will soon be available in Fully Booked stores at P895. He retired as the chancellor of the Philippine Judicial Academy in 2021 and currently serves as the only Filipino member of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ). For more information kindly reach out to frey@milflorespublishing.com or andrea@milflorespublishing.com or visit our website www.milflorespublishing.com

The FEU Bamboo Band holds Beatles concert

THE FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY (FEU) Center for the Arts proudly presents the FEU Bamboo Band (FBB) in a concert entitled Let It Beatles on May 24, 6 p.m., in the historic FEU Auditorium. The cultural center of the country in the 1950s, the FEU Auditorium will celebrate its 75th Anniversary in 2024. Let It Beatles celebrates the music of The Beatles and will feature new arrangements of some of the greatest hits of the group. Talented musicians from different institutes of FEU Manila will perform in this live, face to face concert. They were trained and nurtured by their Artistic Director, Norberto Cads, and assisted by the FBB’s Student Officers. Mr. Cads, an artist who has extensive knowledge in bamboo music and has participated in numerous international expositions and festivals together with the Banda Kawayan Pilipinas, will lead the FBB in the concert. Let It Beatles is a free concert that celebrates FEU’s 95th year. For more information about the concert, visit and like the FEU Center for the Arts Facebook Page: Far Eastern University Center for the Arts, or call the FCA Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday at 8849-4145 ext. 310.