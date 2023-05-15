Socialite vlogger Small Laude is Diagold’s new endorser

SOCIALITE and vlogger Small Laude is the new face of Diagold, a jewelry brand from Cebu. She is in good company — previous brand ambassadors for the brand include former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, model Georgina Wilson, and TV executive and actress Charo Santos-Concio.

According to a company press release: “A #DiagoldWoman embodies the qualities of sophistication and understated luxury. She values craftsmanship, attention to detail, and timeless design. She is a woman of substance, who appreciates the finer things in life, including high-quality jewelry that stands the test of time. The #DiagoldWoman is confident in her own skin, knows her worth, and carries herself with poise and grace.”

Ms. Laude, the sister of philanthropist Alice Eduardo (the founder of Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp.), is the wife of Philip Laude, of the candy manufacturing family that makes China’s White Rabbit candy in the Philippines.

YOUTUBE SUCCESS

While most of the super-rich are relatively low-key, making occasional appearances in media on stories related to their businesses, or, for the more social, mentions and photos on society pages, Ms. Laude has a much more public profile.

She gained widespread popularity because of her YouTube channel, which currently has 1.85 million subscribers, which focuses on her life as one of the country’s wealthiest women. Still, the channel seems to transcend class because of Ms. Laude’s own sense of humor.

During a group interview at the launch of her campaign with Diagold on May 8, Ms. Laude was asked if her reel and real personalities are the same. To some surprise, Ms. Laude said, “I’m just a little bit mellow on camera.” She added: “I’m a little bit more tame compared to when I’m at home. As long as I don’t step on anyone’s toes — now I found my purpose, I make people happy, and I help with their sadness.”

FAVORITE THINGS

Of Diagold’s jewelry, which she wore that day, she said she favored their all-diamond cascading earrings. During the launch, she was wearing a necklace composed of emerald-cut diamonds, with matching hoop earrings. A large yellow sapphire gleamed on her finger.

“Ever since I was a kid,” she said when asked when her enthusiasm for jewelry started. “My mom is into jewelry. That time, I learned how to appreciate what’s nice, what [a good diamond is], and I love jewelry,” she said.

Her favorite personal pieces are a heart-shaped diamond given by her husband, and a pair of diamond stud earrings from her sister. Asked if she has a lucky piece, she said, “No. Everything, I love.”

Asked if she has a dream piece, she said, “Of course. I want a bigger stone.”

DIAGOLD TURNS 15

While the jewelry company business started in 1967, the DiaGold brand itself was launched in Cebu in 2008. The brand’s name is a portmanteau of the words “diamond” and “gold,” which is a no-nonsense description of its focus — the creation of diamond pieces set in 14k and 18k gold.

The brand turns 15 this year, and it is celebrating with a series of events. It started by opening a new branch at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. This was followed by the announcement of Small Laude as its endorser this month. There will then be a “grand celebration” in its hometown of Cebu in August. The opening of a Diagold branch in SM City Bacolod in October caps off the celebration.

The brand co-presented The First Philippine Terno Gala last March, and it is also set to showcase its jewelry at the upcoming MasterClass 2023 fashion show with designers Michael Cinco, Francis Libiran, Furne One Amato, Ezra Santos, and Cary Santiago.

Diagold has branches in Ascott Makati, Glorietta 4, SM City Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, Nustar Resort and Casino, Ayala Malls Capitol Central Bacolod, and SM City Iloilo. — J.L. Garcia