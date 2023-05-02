New series on HBO GO in May

1 of 4

HBO Go will be premiering reality shows, new series, and series finales this month. The new series White House Plumbers premieres on May 2, taking the audience behind the scenes of the Watergate scandal as Nixon’s political operatives, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally topple the presidency. The series stars Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Domhnall Gleeson, Toby Huss, Ike Barinholtz, and Kathleen Turner. Another series, The Challenger: Battleground, premieres May 17. In this Emmy-nominated series, 12 of the best male and female fighters from around the world descend to the island of Langkawi to live and train together as they fight it out in a brutal knockout competition. Lizzo: Live In Concert and Love, Lizzo start showing on May 11. Love, Lizzo is a Max Original documentary that shares the story behind the musician’s humble beginnings to her meteoric rise, with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her rise to fame, success, love, and international stardom. Lizzo: Live In Concert is the culmination of Love, Lizzo, filmed during the singer’s The Special Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The concert features the three-time Grammy-winning star, her band, and special guests Cardi B, SZA, and Missy Elliott. Lastly, Reality premieres on May 30. On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner was confronted by FBI agents arriving at her home to question her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information. Based on true events, the film’s dialogue is taken from the transcript of their tense conversation. The film stars Sydney Sweeney, Josh Hamilton, and Marchánt Davis. There are also a couple of series finales this month: Love & Death Season 1 on May 25, and Succession Season 4 on May 29.

Jackson Wang music videos out

SINGER and performer Jackson Wang has released the new video for his single “Slow” with Grammy-winning artist Ciara. The music video is directed by Daniel “Cloud” Campos and features choreography from Mykell Wilson. The video showcases Wang and Ciara uniting to display a fusion of their respective styles, creating choreography that features intricate footwork, sharp isolations, and powerful dynamics. Earlier this year, he released his latest single “Cheetah,” following his performances at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The track’s jazz-infused rhythm is produced by Jacob Ray and MAX. The accompanying music video is directed by Jackson Wang and Sean Lew. Mr. Wang is currently performing the North American dates for his first tour as a solo act, the MAGIC MAN World Tour. The limited six-city tour wraps up on May 11 in New York. Later this year, Mr. Wang will embark on additional dates across South America. For more information, visit tour.jackson-wang.com.

Dream Theater performs in QC this week

DREAM Theater will be performing live at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for the Top of the World Tour concert on May 4. The American progressive metal rock band is composed of James LaBrie (vocals), John Petrucci (guitars), Jordan Rudess (keyboards), John Myung (bass), and Mike Mangini (drums), The show starts at 8 p.m. In 2019, the two-time Grammy nominated quintet embarked on a sold-out tour in support of both their albums Distance Over Time and the 20th anniversary of Scenes from a Memory, which they planned to stretch into the next year. The global COVID-19 pandemic foiled those plans. During the pandemic, the band kept the music going, creating a new studio album highlighted in their current world tour.

Metro Manila’s 1st Disc Golf Course opens

THE NAYONG Pilipino Foundation (NPF), in partnership with the Disc Golf Association of the Philippines (DGAP) launched the Nayong Pilipino Disc Golf Course with an inaugural tournament at Entertainment City, Parañaque last week. Disc golf, also known as Frisbee golf, is played much like traditional golf, only instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc. The trees, shrubs, and terrain changes located in and around the fairways provide challenging obstacles for the golfer. NPF Executive Director Gertie Duran-Batocabe said the agency hopes that the opening of the new sports attraction will spark new interest in emerging sports.