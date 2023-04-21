EntertainmentNews (04/21/23)

1 of 8

Hamilton extends PHL run until Nov. 26

DUE to overwhelming demand in the pre-sale, GMG Productions has announced that Hamilton will be extending its season to Nov. 26. The musical’s original closing date was Nov. 12. No further extensions are possible, said GMG. New tickets will be made available to the waitlist and the general public. Those who signed up to the Hamilton Philippines waitlist, a waitlist pre-sale access link will be sent through their registered e-mail address. The Tony, Grammy, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize winning musical will begin performances at The Theatre at Solaire on Sept. 17. Tickets are available through TicketWorld.

Original Tagalog-dubbed Marimar returns

VIEWERS can binge watch the popular mid-1990s Mexican telenovela Marimar exclusively on-demand on Jungo Pinoy starting April 21. The Mexican soap that started the ’90s telenovela craze and launched Thalia into the consciousness of Filipinos, Marimar, is making a comeback on streaming after 20 years via Jungo Pinoy, the entertainment app specifically created and curated for Filipinos by Los Angeles-based media company Jungo TV. The telenovela follows Marimar as she rises from her less fortunate situation, gets the guy, and gets even, with the help of her sidekick, the talking dog Fulgoso. This is the first time that the original Tagalog-dubbed version will be available on-demand on a streaming platform. Jungo Pinoy is showing the first 10 episodes of the soap for free. The streaming app will also be launching more exclusive Tagalog-dubbed series through its content partnership with Latin America media giant TelevisaUnivision. The Jungo Pinoy app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Bayang Barrios marks 35 years in music

ETHNIC music pioneer Bayang Barrios will be celebrating her 35th year in the music business with a solo concert. It will be held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (Black Box Theater) on May 6, at 7:30 p.m. Joining her on stage will be music legends Joey Ayala, Gary Granada, Lolita Carbon, Cooky Chua, and Poppert Bernadas, friends and collaborators over three decades in show business. The anniversary concert, Bayang Barrios: Katutubong DIVA, will be directed by Floy Quintos. Ms. Barrios is best known for the songs “Malayo Man, Malapit din,” “Bagong Umaga,” “Pag Nanalo ang Ginebra,” and Encantadia’s theme song. Ms. Barrios is also a teacher, mother, theater artist, designer, and peace advocate. She has a band named Naliyagan, and is married to another award-winning musician-producer, Mike Villegas. A Manobo from Agusan del Sur, she once downplayed her ethnic origins until she met a songwriter and performer who celebrated native cultures in his music, Joey Ayala. She joined Mr. Ayala’s iconic band Ang Bagong Lumad, which pioneered in giving native themes and music a contemporary beat and vibe. Before she went solo, Ms. Barrios was with Ang Bagong Lumad for nearly 20 years as they traveled the country and the world introducing indigenous music, instruments, and dance to mainstream audiences. Produced by Manila Media, Inc., tickets to Bayang Barrios: Katutubong DIVA are available at TicketWorld.

Warner Music PHL marks 30 years with We Play Here

FELIP, Dilaw, Lola Amour, and more will kick off Warner Music Philippines’ We Play Here on April 27. The event jumpstarts the 30th anniversary celebration of the global music label’s presence in the Philippines. We Play Here is a series of live performances and events. To jumpstart the celebrations, six of the country’s musical acts are coming together for the launch concert. SB19’s Ken — performing under his mononym FELIP — leads the lineup. Also performing are rising Davao-based hip hop group PLAYERTWO, R&B singer and rapper JRLDM, pop band Dilaw, pop rock band Lola Amour, and soul and R&B duo Leanne & Naara. “Our We Play Here series showcases and celebrates everything that is so exciting about where this generation of Filipino artists is at right now,” said Sarah Ismail, Managing Director of Warner Music Philippines, in a statement. “The acts are bigger, better, and more diverse than ever before, and our whole team is so proud of the role that Warner Music Philippines is playing in the global rise of OPM.” We Play Here kicks off on April 27, 6 p.m., at the SM Aura Samsung Hall, Taguig. Pre-sale tickets for the first installment of We Play Here are sold out, but regular tickets are still available at P950. Purchase tickets online via https://weplayhere.helixpay.ph and follow @weplayhere_ for event updates, artist meet and greet activities, and merchandise announcements.

Tickets to The Making of Harry Potter available on Klook

ASIAN travel and experiences platform Klook has tickets available for pre-booking to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter on its platform. The studio tour is set to open to the public on June 16 for the first time in Tokyo, and will take visitors behind-the-scenes of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films to learn about the world of film production. Klook users can purchase tickets to the Studio Tour together with a transportation pass (SEIBU 1 Day Pass, SEIBU Kawagoe Pass, or Tokyo Subway Ticket) as a combo package, offering flexibility and convenience to move around Tokyo. The package options are now available on Klook. The Klook app is available via the App Store and Google Play Store. Note that pre-booking is a must. For more information, check out Klook’s official website, Facebook page and Instagram.

GMA Network airs TV shows in Russia

SEVEN of GMA Network’s TV series set to air in Russia this year. Through its content distribution arm GMA Worldwide, GMA sold 248 hours of content, which will be dubbed to Russian, to a leading Russian broadcaster. The acquired titles are: Lolong (Crocodile Whisperer), Love You Stranger, Return to Paradise, Artikulo 247 (Article 247), First Yaya (The First Nanny), Love You Two, and Kapag Nahati Ang Puso (Broken Hearts).