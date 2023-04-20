Of fashion and wine

1 of 3

When the lives of a designer and F&B guy intertwine, the result is a marriage and a stylish wine bar

FASHION and wine intertwine at H&T Wine Gallery, a Quezon City venture by fashion designer Happy Andrada-Gras and her husband, Tanguy Gras.

BusinessWorld saw Mr. Gras several times dressed in a tuxedo during his days as F&B Director at various properties in the city. Last March, we saw him in a creation by his wife: an apron made to look like a double-breasted suit and a bowtie in the shape of a mustache, matching the one he wears on his face.

The couple started the business during the pandemic as an online wine store but transitioned last February into a physical store-cum-wine bar at the first floor of Ms. Andrada-Gras’ studio in Quezon City (the studio has moved upstairs). The wines are displayed on shelves framed in gold, and every panel on the wall is a different color.

“We wanted something cocky, funny,” said Mr. Gras. “Happy’s the more creative one.”

“It’s wonderful to work together. Sometimes people think there might be some challenges to work with the person you’re living with and who you’re spending your life with, but for us, it was not,” he said.

While Ms. Andrada-Gras’ imprint can be seen on the walls and the decor, Mr. Gras is proud to present the wine selection. They have from 90 to 200 bottles on display at a time. “For the size of our bar, it’s a very extensive collection,” he said, reminding BusinessWorld during their visit that the wine bar seats about 18.

Aside from the wines, they have a selection of cheeses, deli meats, and tapas as well.

“If you have this big of a collection usually, it’s from restaurants that are owned by the suppliers of wines themselves.”

Mr. Gras taps from his sources from his days in the hospitality industry, so the wine selection varies wildly in price and origin. An entry-level wine goes for about P640, while some of the most expensive go up to P4,000. Wines-by-the-glass start at P290. He points out various varietals and appellations, and wines from Bordeaux are well-represented.

He gave us a tip, however: “If people go for a wine that is more on the budget… I would recommend to go for New World wines, especially the ones from South America. You will get a better deal with a wine from this region than the wine from Bordeaux at the same price.”

The worlds of wine and fashion usually intersect at good parties, but in few places. Mr. Gras discusses the points at which both their worlds meet. “Design is an art, and wine is also. The way the winemakers put so much effort, so much difficulty to create a wine. The weather, the soil quality, how old are the vines… that’s all hard work and art.”

H&T Wine Gallery is at 24 K-D corner K-1st Kamuning, Quezon City, and is open from 11 a.m to 7 p.m on Mondays to Thursdays and until 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays. Contact them at 0917-175-2779 or contact@htwinegallery.com. Deliveries are available in Metro Manila. For more information, follow https://www.instagram.com/ht_winegallery/. — Joseph L. Garcia