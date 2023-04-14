Stuff to do (04/14/23)

1 of 3

New dance closes Ballet Philippines season

TO close this season, Ballet Philippines (BP) presents a debut performance: Carlo Calma’s Diyosa, a full-length contemporary ballet adaptation of Philippine mythology’s gods and goddesses alive in nature. This BP world premiere is a fantasy set in a dreamy, mythical world but rooted in strong Filipino culture and heritage and even a bit of Pinoy humor. It will fuse fashion, art, music, and architecture with dance. The ballet will be presented from April 14 to 16 at The Theatre at Solaire. Tickets are available at TicketWorld.

K-pop acts at Araneta City

TOP Asian acts are coming to Smart Araneta Coliseum and New Frontier Theater in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City. There will be back-to-back-to-back K-pop performances from April to June. A Korean celebrity coming to the New Frontier Theater to meet his fans is Kim Mingue, who rose to stardom after his role on The Heavenly Idol. He is meeting his Pinoy fans at the Heavenly Moment: Kim Mingue 1st Fanmeet in Manila on April 14. Meanwhile, EXO-SC, the sub-unit of EXO composed of Sehun and Chanyeol, is coming to Manila for the Back to Back Fancon Tour. It will be held on May 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Lastly, it’s The Prom Queens: IVE The First Fan Concert on June 17 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. For more information about these events, visit the Ticketnet website at ticketnet.com.ph.

Free webinar tackles Moro resistance during WWII

A FREE webinar presented by the Ayala Foundation, Inc. and Filipinas Heritage Library as part of The Roderick Hall Memorial Lectures, “Unsung Heroes of Mindanao: The Moro Resistance Fighters of World War II” will be held on April 15, 10 a.m., online via Zoom and Facebook Live. Just weeks after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, as General Douglas MacArthur’s forces evacuated Manila and withdrew to Bataan, Moro volunteers stopped the invasion of Mindanao. Armed only with swords and machetes, they bested Japanese assault troops in jungle warfare. What made the Moro guerilla resistance movement successful despite limited resources? Anthropologist Thomas McKenna, Ph.D. will discuss their heroic exploits during World War II. For inquiries, e-mail asklibrarian@filipinaslibrary.org.ph

DickTalk opens this weekend

DickTalk, a series of monologues “about dicks, for those who have dicks, for those who want to have dicks, and those who love them,” will make its debut on April 15 at the RCBC Theater. DickTalk is a funny yet thought-provoking exploration of masculinity and manhood issues starring Archi Adamos, Gold Aceron, Mikoy Morales, Nil Nodalo, and Jake Cuenca, and directed by Phil Noble. DickTalk shines the spotlight on the male perspective and the social issues surrounding “masculinity” while at the same time opening a deeper understanding and sparking reflective conversations among women, gay men, gay women, and the entire LGBTQIA+ community on the true essence of manhood. DickTalk will have a limited run from April 15-23 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati. Tickets are available on Ticketworld via https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/, with prices ranging from P2,000 to P3,650.