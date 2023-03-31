WITH the announcement that the Alanis Morissette concert will finally push through, local concert promoter Ovation Productions has announced how holders of tickets to the canceled Alanis Morissette 2020 World Tour concert can get seats to the new concert.

The Alanis Morissette 2023 World Tour will be held on Aug. 1, 8 p.m., at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena. Tickets to the concert range in price from P2,750 to P14,750.

While tickets for the Aug. 1 concert went on sale yesterday at smtickets.com, select seats are being held for the 2020 show’s ticket holders, Ovation said in a Facebook post. The 2020 show ticket holders can get a refund then buy new tickets at the Mall of Asia Arena from April 17-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To get a refund, those with redeemed actual physical tickets for the 2020 concert must bring them to the MOA Arena on the dates of the refund. Ovation said that those without physical tickets on hand will not get a refund.

Meanwhile, those customers who have claim ticket vouchers from unredeemed online payment transactions should bring a printed and signed claim ticket voucher to the MOA Arena on the refund dates. If the ticket buyer is different from the credit card holder, they should bring a photocopy of the front of the credit card used and an ID of the cardholder for validation purposes.

The concert, which was meant to celebrate the anniversary of the release of the Canadian-American singer’s album Jagged Little Pill, had been canceled three times since 2020. The concert had been originally scheduled for 2020, and then again for 2021, and was canceled both times because of the coronavirus pandemic. It had been rescheduled a third time for November 2022, but it too had to be canceled.

Ovation Productions said at the time that the third cancellation was due to “scheduling issues and to the unprecedented logistical challenges of global touring in 2022.”