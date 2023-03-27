Style (03/27/23)

1 of 11

COS launches white T-shirt capsule collection

COS revisits the iconic white T-shirt with details from the atelier and more sustainably sourced materials. Presenting a nine-piece capsule, the brand explores the elements that form the foundations of the perfect tee, reinventing them through refined design details and distorted garment construction — pleating, deconstructing, and decorating. Focusing on contemporary silhouettes and ergonomic fits, a crew-neck style is crafted from smooth organic cotton-jersey, its oversized shape accentuated by drop-shoulders and elbow length sleeves. Versatile and ideal for layering or wearing solo, a signature shrunken-fit, ribbed-neck T-shirt remains a cornerstone of COS’ collections, while relaxed silhouettes are effortlessly understated. This season COS introduces Circulose, a material recycled from discarded textiles in a process powered by 100% renewable energy. A Circulose blend is used in four of the capsule collection’s T-shirt designs including a cropped silhouette, an oversized style with a functional pocket detail, and a classic tee with a tie-back that offers a more personalized fit. Available in additional colors, the COS White T-shirt collection will be in-store and online at cos.com throughout the Spring/Summer season.

Uniqlo celebrates Women’s Month

IN CELEBRATION of International Women’s Month, Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo launched LifeWear for Her, which focuses on supporting women through comfortable innerwear fit for any age, size, and lifestyle. This includes making the complete LifeWear for Her lineup available in all Uniqlo stores nationwide and an exclusive event on March 29 at the UNIQLO Manila Flagship Store. Among the items in the LifeWear for Her lineup are the AIRism Absorbent Sanitary Shorts (P790) which are lightweight, comfortable, and can absorb up to 20 ml of moisture quickly, plus the crotch panel has two wings for use with sanitary napkins; and Uniqlo’s original 3D Hold Wireless Bra (P1,290) which is now available in more cup sizes for an improved fit. Meanwhile, the Making Herstory with LifeWear event is an exclusive intimate gathering where women can come together to speak their minds, empower one another, and forge new connections and friendships. Customers interested in attending the event can check out the Uniqlo Facebook page (facebook.com/uniqlo.ph) and look for the Making Herstory with LifeWear post to know more.

Neutrogena’s new and improved Hydro Boost Water Gel

WITH the coming of summer, it’s time to reset skincare regimens by adopting lightweight, yet potent and hydrating products to protect skin from dryness, aging, and sun damage. With this in mind, Neutrogena has released its new and improved Hydro Boost range. Tested by dermatologists, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost product range is a cult favorite all over the world. The full range is formulated with hyaluronic acid that hydrates the skin to combat the dryness brought by external aggressors like summer heat. This year, the beauty brand is introducing its new generation of the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, a lightweight moisturizer packed with hyaluronic acid. Suitable for daily use, this lightweight moisturizer boosts the skin’s hydration and helps retain moisture. Its formulation is packed with 20% more hyaluronic acid (vs. previous formulation) that gives five times more hydration. The new Hydro Boost Water Gel comes in two sizes — 15 ml and 50 ml that retails for P356 and P1,012 respectively. Before heading out in the sun, apply Neutrogena Ultrasheer Dry Touch SPF50 after the Hydro Boost Water Gel for UVA and UVB protection. It is a non-greasy sunscreen that offers broad protection from the sun. The products are available at Watson’s stores and online at Neutrogena’s official Shopee or Lazada stores.

Ito Kish, Rajo Laurel collaborate on homeware

BONDED by their love to create, couturier Rajo Laurel announced a collaboration with renowned interior designer Ito Kish for the “Ito Kish x Rajo Laurel Collaboration series 2023-24,” a tablescape exclusives that make for beautiful dining settings. The collection is now available in store and online at ITOKISH.com.

Ever Bilena holds 40th anniversary sale

THIS year, Ever Bilena, the affordable cosmetics brand, is celebrating its 40-year milestone in a big way with the Ever Bilena Anniversary Sale promo which is ongoing until March 31. The sale is being held at all SM Beauty Department Store, and Watsons outlets nationwide. With the promo, when a customer buys an Ever Bilena makeup product at a regular price, they will get their second item for only P40. Meanwhile, Ever Bilena also has promo offers on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok with products on sale for 40% off.