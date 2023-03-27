Benilde to hold lectures on the future of fashion

1 of 4

DE LA SALLE-College of Saint Benilde will be holding a series of free public in-person and online lectures on “The Future of Fashion” which will highlight the importance of practicing circular economy, and exploring the metaverse in the industry.

The lectures are part of Sinulid 2023: Renascence, the culminating graduation show of the Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Environment and Design.

Sustainable fashion advocate Rio Estuar Cuervo, a recent awardee in the Italian Design Awards and the creative visionary behind zero-waste fashion movement RIOtaso, will be talking on the practice of circular economy in the industry.

Estuar Cuervo, who is an alumna from Benilde FDM, will expound on textile waste, its environmental impact, and the value of upcycling fabric scraps into modish pieces. She will likewise enumerate several points to consider in starting an eco-conscious brand. Her face-to-face talk will be held on March 28, 11:20 a.m.

Business developer and marketing specialist David Beltrán Valdivieso of digital identity platform Union Avatars will discuss the incorporation of web3, metaverse, and 3D avatars as a tool and medium in fashion.

He will delve into the role of digital fashion in shaping the local clothing scene, the advantages of using 3D avatars in customizing designs, as well as the technical challenges involved in adapting to this technology. His lecture will be on a hybrid set-up on March 30, 3 p.m.

The Future of Fashion is free and open to the public. It will be conducted at the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate Manila. Interested participants may register through http://bitly.ws/BEK3.