Designer Ryan Chris marks 12th year by giving back to kids with cancer and indigenous students

1 of 2

DESIGNER Ryan Chris hosted a fashion show and charity gala called “Sketches + Stitches” to mark his 12th year in the business. However, the event was not merely a showcase of the designer’s fashion, instead, it was a celebration of his childhood dream, with every sketch and stitch dedicated to giving back to the community.

The show opened with a presentation of Joyce Peñas Pilarky’s newest collection which was followed by Ryan Chris’s latest collection of almost a hundred ensembles.

The proceeds from the evening were dedicated to two charities that are close to the designer’s heart. The MBrace Project, an organization that aims to make a difference in the lives of children with learning disabilities, cancer, and other chronic illnesses. The event also supported the Indigenous People’s Student Organization which provides resources and support to indigenous students pursuing higher education, empowering them to make a positive impact in their communities.

For more information and to see Ryan Chris’ collection, visit ryanchrisdesigner.com.