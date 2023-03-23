Dining In/Out (03/23/23)

1 of 16

New World Makati holds Easter Carnival Fun Fair

NEW World Makati Hotel will hold an Easter Carnival Fun Fair on April 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. This promises to be a highlight of the Easter weekend, featuring a range of activities and attractions for both children and adults. To be held at the hotel’s grand ballroom, attendees can look forward to a variety of rides, games, and attractions. Blossom, the Easter Bunny, will make a special appearance to greet guests, pose for photos, and spread some Easter cheer. She will also hand out eggs filled with surprises to everyone in attendance. There will be carnival rides including a mini carousel, coin operated rides, and an inflatable castle. Guests can also test their skills at carnival games such as ring toss, balloon darts, and basketball shooting. There will be a bubble show, balloon twisting, a magic show, and face painting. A range of food vendors will be on-site, offering a variety of treats, including mini hot dogs, cheesy French fries, and caramel popcorn, along with Easter-themed sweets like cupcakes and chocolate mousse on chocolate eggshells. Those who wish to attend the fair may avail themselves of the hotel’s Stay and Play Package, available for stays from April 1 to 9. The package, with rates starting at P8,500++, comes with a buffet breakfast for two adults and two kids aged 11 years and below, as well as two tickets to the Easter Carnival Fun Fair. Meanwhile, guests dining at Jasmine restaurant on Easter Sunday will get to try a special iteration of Jasmine’s Yum Cha, replete with classic dim sum such as har gao and xiao long bao, signature Jasmine favorites like the seafood taro puff and the chicken and cheese spring roll, together with specially crafted Easter items like a milk cream filled bun shaped like a rabbit. Meanwhile, enjoy an upgraded selection of dishes from Café 1228 when having lunch. Children aged 11 years and below who are dining in both of these restaurants will also get access to select game booths and rides at the fair. The Shop has colorful sweet treats for Easter, offering chocolate eggs and bunnies in a variety of sizes, and an Easter cake: an Oreo, brownie and cream cheese confection. For room inquiries and reservations, guests can call 8811-6888, e-mail reservations.manila@newworldhotels.com, or book a room package directly via https://bit.ly/NWMEaster2023_p.

Fresh seafood at Newport World Resorts

THIS March, Newport World Resorts shines a light on some of the freshest catch expertly prepared by some of the best chefs in the Metro, with exclusive offers available until March 31. The seafood fest begins at the Newport Grand Wing’s Silk Road at the ground floor gaming area. Sail through different flavors with the Emperor’s Seafood Claypot. Made with scallops, black mussels, suahe, fish filet, with lobster and fish balls in a special sauce, this dish is served in a show-stopping claypot that will keep the dish warm throughout the meal. Try the Emperor’s Seafood Claypot for P788 net. At the Newport Garden Wing, the Garden Wing Cafe serves up the freshest catch with no frills. The flavors of the sea are highlighted with their special of the month, Seafood on Ice, for P2,200 net. At Happy 8, Wok Fried King Prawn in Chinese BBQ Sauce is a hit at P2,066 net. Over at Ginzadon, the Unagi Ura Maki — California Maki taken up a notch with an Eel Teriyaki topping — is available for P1,180 net a roll. For more information on the Newport World Resorts’ March offers, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter.

World-class chefs join Marco Polo Ortigas restaurants

TWO new chefs have joined Marco Polo Ortigas Manila’s culinary team. Italian chef Luca Angioletti takes on the role of Executive Chef of Cucina, the hotel’s the all-day dining restaurant at the 24th floor which features live cooking stations and Asian and Continental buffet spreads. With more than 20 years of industry experience in award-winning restaurants across Doha, Dubai, Italy, Germany, USA, and the Philippines, Mr. Angioletti’s philosophy of cooking balances tradition and innovation, respecting the territory and ingredients while applying modern cooking techniques to add value to each dish. Meanwhile, on the 44th floor, authentic Cantonese restaurant Lung Hin welcomes its new Chinese Executive Chef, Raymond Yeung. He brings to the table over 26 years of culinary experience from five-star international hotels and established Chinese restaurants across the Asian region. Cucina serves breakfast daily from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., while the lunch buffet is open from Thursday to Sunday from noon to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner buffet is open from Thursday to Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. Lung Hin is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch, and 5:30 to 10 p.m. for dinner. For more information and updates, visit marcopolohotels.com, like Marco Polo Ortigas Manila on Facebook, and follow @marcopolomanila on Instagram. For reservations, call 7720-7777.

Mercato Centrale comes to Intramuros

MERCATO Centrale, in partnership with the Department of Tourism and Intramuros Administration, opened a new food lifestyle market at Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila. Open to the public from 2 to 10 p.m., the market has easy access for both commuters and cars, as it is located just a stone’s throw away from the Manila Cathedral. Vendors like J&J, For Heaven’s Shake, Tuna Town, Bagnet Patong, Maria Crispy, Moyumie Shawarma, Uncle Kim’s are just some of the merchants picked by the vendor recruitment team. The Mercato Centrale Fort Santiago also offers a weekly lineup of buskers to serenade diners as they indulge in an ice-cold beer or favorite drink with isaw, corndogs, or roast beef.

Chef Jessie launches Hapag Movement Menu

RENOWNED Filipino chef Jessie Sincioco is helping feed the hungry in a whole new way. She has launched the Hapag Movement Menu, which includes four set meals that patrons may enjoy while also helping address involuntary hunger. The special menu is part of Sincioco’s commitment to the Hapag Movement, a Globe-led community program that aims to alleviate involuntary hunger through supplemental feeding and sustainable livelihood opportunities. The meal sets, which include a salad, soup, main course, dessert and hot drink, are available for lunch at P1,200 and dinner at P1,500 at Sincioco’s restaurant, Chef Jessie Rockwell Club in Makati. For every meal served, half of the proceeds will be donated to the Hapag Movement. The Hapag Movement Menu features a healthy selection of salads for starters and a variety of Filipino and fusion main dishes, from the familiar yet elevated beef morcon and caldereta to fish fillet florentine and baked parmesan-crusted chicken. Ms. Sincioco supports the Hapag Movement through her company’s membership at the Rotary Club of Makati Business District (RCMBD), which recently signed a four-year partnership with Globe to raise funds for the Hapag Movement. Her Mana Cuisine Corp. is among the earliest corporate members of Rotary to support the undertaking. RCMBD earlier pledged to raise P10 million in funds for the Hapag Movement through various initiatives involving individual members and corporations. By making this commitment, the Rotary chapter has become one of Hapag Movement’s most dedicated fundraising partners.

Jollibee Kids Party returns

AFTER having to pause because of the pandemic, the in-store Jollibee Kids Party is back at select Jollibee stores nationwide. “Filipinos of all ages know that Jollibee is a place where special moments happen, and we’re excited that kids can again experience that same joy that many have had in the past with the return of the Jollibee Kids Party,” said Charisse Sumulong, Marketing Director for Delivery and Kids of Jollibee Philippines. Parents can give their kids a fun-filled day with a variety of themes: Jollitown Theme Park, Fairytale Land, or JolliRace. Each theme has programs for children and families to enjoy, complete with giveaways and party favors for the guests — loot bags, party hats, game prizes, and a special gift for the birthday celebrant. Of course, no Jollibee party is complete without the special appearance of Jollibee. Customers can choose among different meal bundles or create their own depending on their party needs. These include classic Jollibee staples like Jolly Spaghetti, Yumburger, Chickenjoy, Jolly Crispy Fries, and Chocolate Sundae.

Saladstop!’s Sunny Duo makes a comeback

WITH the arrival of summer SaladStop! brings back the Sunny Duo, featuring the Summer Fling salad and Sunny Slush smoothie. Available in a bowl or as a wrap, the Summer Fling (P375) combines chicken ham with romaine, kale, quinoa, carrots, sweet corn, grapes, and pomelo, all tossed in a tangy Sesame Lime dressing. Summer Fling is now also offered as a Party Tray (P1,200 for salad tray / P2,300 for wrap tray). It is also available for ordering as part of the Daily Bowls three-day or five-day subscription via saladstop.pickup.ph. Pair the Summer Fling salad with the Sunny Slush (P160), a sweet and zesty blend of mango, lemon juice, honey, and chia seeds. The Sunny Duo (which can be ordered individually) is available until May 8 in all SaladStop! stores.

Eat Now, Pay Later with Atome and Bistro Group

SATISFY food cravings and enjoy 0% interest on installments in The Bistro Group restaurants and 200 other dining establishments in the metro. Atome, a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform, recently partnered with The Bistro Group to offer its BNPL services in select F&B outlets in Metro Manila. Diners can now use Atome to pay at branch locations of Hard Rock Cafe, TGI Fridays, Denny’s, Randy’s Donuts, Watami, Modern Shanghai, Bulgogi Brothers and Italianni’s restaurants within Metro Manila. In total, the partnership will cover 65 F&B outlets under the Bistro Group. “Beyond the Bistro Group, Atome is also available as a payment option across 200+ restaurants and counting,” said Zine Nedil, General Manager at Atome Philippines, in a press statement. “You might ask why split a dining bill into zero interest installments but you’d be surprised once foodies discover how convenient and frictionless the process is. On top of that, they also receive Atome+ rewards points, which they can redeem across our network of 1,500 online and offline retailers all over the country,” he added. To sign up with Atome, one must download the app from the App Store or on Google Play and complete the account opening requirements.

Calumpit to hold longest longganisa boodle fight

AMID new cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) hitting various parts of the country, the local government of Calumpit municipality in the province of Bulacan will continue its plan to organize its first-ever Longganisa Festival on March 24-25. The event will coincide with the municipality’s 451st Foundation Day. “We are not taking back our plans to hold our Calumpit Longganisa Festival this weekend despite ASF scare as our meat products remains ASF-free,” said Calumpit Mayor Glorime “Lem” Faustino. The festival, which has the theme, Isang Panlasa. Isang Pag-Asa Calumpitenyo aims to highlight and promote the Calumpit longganisa. The mayor said the festival aims to break the current record of the longest longganisa boodle fight, which is currently held by Guinobatan, Albay. Calumpit will make an attempt to organize a 500-meter longganisa boodle fight on March 24 to formally start the festival. Currently, Guineaman’s record stands with 400 and 300 meters in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The festival also includes a culinary exhibition of various Calumpit longganisa recipes that will highlight their local chefs; the coronation night of the 1st Calumpit Longganisa Festival King and Queen 2023 on March 24; and a thanksgiving mass, street dance parade and competition; and Gabi ng Pasasalamat concert and fireworks display to end the festival on March 25.