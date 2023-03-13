Style (03/13/23)

1 of 7

Uniqlo and JW Anderson collaborate

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo will launch on March 24 the A Sporting Way of Life collection, a collaboration with JW Anderson. The Spring/Summer 2023 range reinterprets quintessential British style through JW Anderson’s elegant and playful lens, taking inspiration from the traditional sports of British universities. “This season reworks our idea of classic sportswear, such as a traditional cricket cardigan alongside sports leggings or hand-drawn traditional British sporting team motifs on utility shorts and more traditional knitted polo shirts,” Creative Director Jonathan Anderson is quoted as saying in a statement. The collection includes a women’s Cricket Cardigan with athletic uniform-inspired lines, in a light cotton-linen blend, as well as women’s and men’s AirSense Blazers, which feature for the first time in the collaboration line. The collection reimagines these iconic British preppy items in the innovative lightweight, stretchy, quick-dry fabric, finished with the original JW Anderson logo button. Several items also double as sportswear including a tennis-inspired Pleated Mini Skirt, leggings in the soft, quick-drying fabric of AIRism, and Cropped Bra Sleeveless Top, and a UV Protection Parka in lightweight nylon, with JW Anderson’s offbeat color blocking. The lineup — 15 items for women and 10 for men and two accessory items — will be available at Uniqlo stores nationwide and on UNIQLO.com/ph, although some items will only be available in select stores.

Beauty procedures available in FamilyMart ‘speakeasy’

THERE’S more than just the regular convenience store fare in one FamilyMart outlet as it also offers facials, glutathione drips, and diamond peel treatments, among others. The beautifying procedures will be available at the aesthetics center tucked in the back of the store like a speakeasy. “We want to offer a different level of convenience and a unique experience to our customers because we want them to make the most out of every visit. Aside from achieving their beauty goals through our treatments, they can also take advantage of the extensive offers of FamilyMart,” said KAS Aesthetics, Inc. president Sarah Lim-Sanchez in a statement. Located on the ground floor of Udenna Tower on the corner of Rizal Drive and 4th Ave. in BGC, Taguig, the KAS Aesthetic Lounge recently opened with a full menu of face and body treatments, including a range of slimming procedures, laser hair removal, facials, and whitening drips. With its unique location, KAS customers who want more privacy can enter the convenience store, and discreetly make their way to the back where the clinic is located. Since FamilyMart also offers a full menu of Japanese favorites such as onigiri, ramen, and donburi, clients may opt to have a meal before or after their clinic appointments. A full range of hot and iced coffee drinks under the FamilyMart Coffee Creations line can also be enjoyed in the store’s dining area. While FamilyMart Udenna is open 24/7, KAS Aesthetic Lounge is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays to Sundays. As a special opening promo, a limited number of customers can enjoy a 50% discount on select procedures, or avail of 5+1 deals on packages. Appointments can be made via 0916-603-8355. For more information, contact the KAS Aesthetic Lounge via their Facebook page facebook.com/kasaestheticlounge/.

POP QC bazaar at Gateway Mall

IN CELEBRATION of Women’s Month, the J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF), the social development arm of the Araneta Group, has partnered with the local government of Quezon City to promote women entrepreneurs through a bazaar. The Proudly Original Products of Quezon City (POP QC) bazaar will be held from March 17 to 19, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the ground floor of the Gateway Mall in Araneta City, QC. The three-day event will feature nine groups of women entrepreneurs with interesting products like clothes, bags, and some personally crafted items. Officials from Araneta City and Quezon City government, along with the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates and Quezon City Symphonic Band, will take part in the opening of the bazaar on March 17 at 10:30 a.m. The bazaar is made possible by the Quezon City Small Business and Cooperative Development Promotions Office, J. Amado Araneta Foundation, Gateway Mall and Araneta City.

Gap promo on spring blooms collection

GAP is offering modern and optimistic designs for Men, Women, kids and babies alike with its floral prints for spring. To celebrate the season, the following offers are being made for the entire family this March. VIPs can enjoy 50% off on kids and baby items and 30% off on adult items for a week from March 13-19. The general public can avail Buy 1 Get 1 on Kids and Baby Styles and 20% off on adult regular items from March 17-19. Meanwhile, in celebration of Disney’s 100th year this 2023, a limited collection will be available to celebrate this milestone. Gap has stores at Glorietta 4, Shangri-la Mall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Trinoma, Abreeza, Davao and Alabang Town Center (adult styles only). Customers can also shop online at gap.com.ph.

Bazaars and more for summer at Shangri-La Plaza

SHANGRI-LA Plaza mall creates an Ode to Summer as it presents shopping, dining, and creative activities to fill the entire month of March and provide a taste of what’s ahead for the sunniest season of the year. Rustan’s will showcase its must-have fashion fits and accessories for women and kids on March 13-19 with the Summer Town Fair at the Grand Atrium. Toys R US will have the Kids of Summer bazaar on March 28-April 2 at the Grand Atrium. This month the mall will also see the openings of stores from global fashion brand United Colors of Benetton, local jeweler Manila Diamond Studio, and toy brand LEGO. To marks National Women’s Month, The Artologist Gallery presents the first solo exhibition of sculptor Karen Castrillo-Villaseñor, Glamorosa, at the East Atrium until March 19. The collection is composed of copper artworks depicting the beauty and strength of women. Ikebana Manila will have an exhibit of the traditional Japanese flower arrangements at the Grand Atrium on March 21-26. Author Francis Kong is launching an open dated planner with National Bookstore on March 29, 6 p.m., at the East Atrium. More restaurants are joining Shang’s extensive list of eateries including The Manila Baker, known for its Basque burnt cheesecake; Illo’s Buffet, known for its party trays; and Teppanya, popular for its fiery Japanese modern cuisineg. More Bistro Group brands are also opening including seafood spot Fish & Co, Korean BBQ resto Bulgogi Brothers, and American food go-to TGI Fridays. Shang’s Food Forum will also be hosting a series of food bazaars all weekends of March. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Levi’s names NewJeans its global ambassadors

IN CELEBRATION of the 150th anniversary of Levi’s 501 jeans, the brand has named South Korean K-pop girl group NewJeans, as its new global ambassadors. The year-long partnership — spanning Spring/Summer ’23 and Autumn/Winter ’23 — will include a new campaign featuring the brand as well as concerts and appearances. The all-girl group NewJeans broke out with the buzzy music video for their debut single “Attention,” followed up by bold singles “Hype Boy” and “Cookie” from their self-titled debut EP. Their following singles, “Ditto” and “OMG” entered the Billboard Hot 100 while further expanding their sound. In addition to their music, NewJeans has earned fans worldwide for their innovative aesthetics. Known for their Y2K-inspired fashion mixed with modern trends, NewJeans’ name refers to their aspirations to become timeless icons of a new era, like jeans, that people never become tired of putting on. No jeans have been more timeless than Levi’s 501 Originals. To kick off the partnership, Levi’s will be releasing a brand campaign featuring NewJeans that celebrates the group’s positive energy and each member’s unique personality all while wearing items from the upcoming Levi’s® Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The group can be seen sporting the 501 ’81 and 501 Original as well as Levi’s T-shirts, denim shirts, and truckers. Additionally, NewJeans will celebrate 501 Day on May 20 – the date in 1873 when Levi Strauss & Co. was granted a patent on the process of riveting pants – in Seoul with a live performance.