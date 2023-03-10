What to See This Week (03/10/23)

1 of 5

Scream VI

FOLLOWING the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and Tyler Gillett, the latest movie in the slasher film franchise stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courteney Cox, and Dermot Mulroney. According to the Critics Consensus of film review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, “Certain aspects of horror’s most murderously meta franchise may be going stale, but a change of setting and some inventive set pieces help keep Scream VI reasonably sharp.” Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives the film a “fresh” 80% score. Collider’s Steven Weintraub wrote on Twitter: “[Scream VI] is very very good. It’s everything you want in a Scream movie and then some. Moving the story to NYC was a great decision. Going to make a ton of $.”

MTRCB Rating: R-18

65

AFTER a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, the pilot of a passenger spaceship quickly discovers he is stranded on Earth in a period from 65 million years ago. With only one chance at a rescue, the pilot and the only other survivor, a child, must make their way across an unknown terrain inhabited by dinosaurs. Directed by Bryan Woods, the film stars Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Casey Chong of Fiction Horizon writes: “Adam Driver’s committed performance isn’t enough to overcome the movie’s lackluster execution.”

MTRCB Rating: PG

Remember

A RETIRED soldier in his 80s who has dementia, Pil-ju sets off in search of the people he believes are responsible for the death of his family. Using five names tattooed on his fingers and pieces of collapsing memories, Pil-ju tracks down his targets and kills them one by one. In-gyu, an innocent young man, becomes the prime suspect for the murders Pil-ju has committed and tries to prove his innocence, and hopefully stop the old man’s revenge journey. Directed by Lee Il-hyung, the Korean film stars Lee Sung-min, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Park Geun-hyung. “Some aspects of the action flick Remember are entirely predictable,” writes Carla Hay of Culture Mix, “but it’s still a suspenseful thrill ride with better-than-average acting. This story about revenge and terminal illness brings some freshness to its familiar ideas.”

MTRCB Rating: R-13

Suzume

SEVENTEEN-year-old Suzume meets a mysterious young man while on her way to school one day. Her curiosity unleashes a calamity that endangers the entire population of Japan, and so Suzume embarks on a journey to set things right. Directed by Makoto Shinkai, the animated film features the voices of Nanoka Hara, Hokuto Matsumura, and Eri Fukatsu. Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes gives the film a “fresh” score of 92%. Steph Green of IndieWire writes: “To be lost in the painterly visuals, to traverse through the sheer scale of Shinkai’s real and imagined worlds, is an experience deserving of the biggest screen you can find.”

MTRCB Rating: PG

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism

CONVINCED by her husband to seek treatment from a congregation of zealots, the tormented Lara goes through a ruthless exorcist who will try to save her soul by putting her through hell. Directed by Nick Kozakis, the Australian horror film stars Dan Ewing, Tim Pocock, and John Wood.

MTRCB Rating: R-16