THE MANILA Coffee Festival 2023 (MCF2023), a celebration of Philippine coffees, Filipino coffee growers, and Filipino coffee culture, will be held on March 17, 18, and 19 at the Manila Marriott Hotel’s new MGBX Convention Hall.

This year’s Manila Coffee Festival is expected to be bigger and better, with more activities, more exhibitors, more networking and learning opportunities, and more interesting things to try, taste, and see.

Visitors will get an opportunity to try their hand at latte art, see demonstrations from the coffee community’s best professionals, watch live coffee competitions, take part in free coffee tastings, listen to stories of people shaping the future of Philippine coffee, and get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the work people are doing for a better coffee future.

The Manila Coffee Festival features the entire spectrum of exhibitors from the world of coffee. There are coffee growers, professional baristas, coffee roasters, café and restaurant owners, industry experts, innovators, food artisans, interactive workshops, pottery and ceramic artisans, eco-friendly advocates, specialty coffees, coffee cocktails, live music, DJs, art exhibits, visual artists, cultural performers, theater performers and so much more.

The three-day event has a number of different sections.

There is the Single Origin Bar — a more than 20-foot-long bar that is divided into multiple brewing stations and serving free unlimited cups of the Philippine’s finest regional coffees giving attendees the opportunity to try new origins and discover new favorites. The coffee growers themselves serve their coffees at the bar, allowing a rare meet-up of coffee consumers and producers in one event.

Then there is the MCF Theatre. Throughout the weekend, festival-goers will be treated to demos and workshops by experts in the coffee industry sharing knowledge and insights into the coffee-making process, as well as the latest industry products, trends and innovations. It’s also an opportunity to discover new coffee-related products including equipment, accessories, and merchandise. The theater will also host coffee competitions, and daily live musical performances by local artists.

The Manila Coffee Festival is a celebration of the arts and culture as well, with a 200-foot art hall. The MCF Art Hall will feature works from the Association of Coffee Artists of the Philippines and Kape, Sining at Kultura groups. Part of the proceeds from the coffee art exhibit will go for the benefit of local coffee farmers.

Throughout the festival will be held the MCF KTalk sessions where visitors can learn more about the current and emerging trends in the coffee industry, and inspiring stories shared by people who are shaping the coffee landscape.

If Single Origin Bar is the heart and soul of the event, the Double Shot Bar is its “spirit” — quite literally. The Double Shot Bar serves coffee-based cocktails created exclusively for the event.

Then there is the “MOVE” Pavilion and Eco Pavilion, a showcase for alternative modes of transport curated by the “MOVE” organization which is advocating for alternative mobility movement and lifestyle. “MOVE” will be featuring a wide array of bicycles and e-scooters in different styles, material, and other related products that go with it.

MCF2023 takes a mindful approach to its carbon-footprint and partners with Eco-Nest + Greenspace for its sustainability programs, activities, and services. The Eco Pavilion will also launch a variety of innovative sustainable products for both commercial and home use.

The Manila Coffee Festival will be held at the MGBX Convention Hall, Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport World Resorts, Pasay City.