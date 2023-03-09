Dining In/Out (03/09/23)

1 of 20

Tastings at Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique in GB 3

WHISKY lovers can taste the depths of flavor of Johnnie Walker and other single malts and blends in its portfolio with the opening of the Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique in Greenbelt 3 (GB3), Makati. The pop-up store showcases a selection of whiskies led by the flagship Johnnie Walker Blue Label. It offers an immersive whisky tasting experience and gifting and personalization services that shoppers can explore. Customers can book a whisky tasting session for themselves and their friends. This exclusive, 30-minute tasting with a whisky mentor is offered for P2,500 on a first come, first served basis and is limited to a maximum of three participants per session. Each participant will try Talisker, Mortlach, and Cardhu — malts which can, together with other malt and grain whiskies, make up Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s blend. Customers who purchase any bottle of whisky at the Luxury Boutique will enjoy complimentary gifting services. They can choose to have their bottles engraved with a message or the name of the recipient as well as personalize a custom leather bag tag with initials in gold lettering. These gifts are statement pieces to add to any personal bar cart or whisky collection at home. The Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique is located at Greenbelt 3, across Starbucks Reserve. It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until March 30.

Conrad Manila celebrates International Women’s Day

CONRAD Manila has announced its worldwide theme, “The Bold, Brave and Beautiful,” a celebration of women everywhere with their unwavering spirit and strength. The celebration will run from March 8 to 31 and will feature various activities that honor and uplift women, including special cocktails and spa packages. Ladies are invited to unwind at the end of the day with a sunset view and exclusive concoctions specially curated for women by the resident mixologist at C Lounge. With prices starting at P650++, guests can choose from two blends, “Be My Candy” made with Aperol, Prosecco, and cotton candy and “Darna” made with coconut jelly, coconut water, mango, hibiscus syrup, vodka, and rosemary infusion. All ladies will be treated to a complimentary welcome shot. The award-winning Conrad Spa is offering discounts on special wellness treatments for guests’ pampering and rejuvenation. Every spa purchase during the promo period comes with a complimentary one-hour personal training voucher from the Fitness Center worth P1,500. Hilton Honors Base and Silver members enjoy 10% discount on all promotions while Gold and Diamond members enjoy 25% discount. For reservations and inquiries, call 8833-9999 or e-mail conradmanila@conradhotels.com.

Mercato Centrale launching Tastemakers

AFTER the successful launch of its first physical restaurant, Mercato Centrale, the weekend night market in Bonifacio Global City will be launching Tastemakers in collaboration with Make it Makati on March 11-12. The Tastemakers event will be serving and showing its unique lineup of food merchants along Paseo De Roxas St. by the Ayala Triangle Gardens, closing the street to traffic on March 11 to 12, from 4 p.m. to midnight. Admission is free. For Tastemakers, Mercato Centrale has partnered with some of the Philippines’ best chefs including JP Anglo, Margarita Fores, Erwan Huessaff, Sau del Rosario, Chele Gonzalez, and Robby Goco. Among the vendor partners to look out for, ranging from frozen cheesecakes, gourmet ulam, artisan coffee and sandwiches, and New York style bagels are: Crave it!, Mang Cesars Angus Belly, Booya Bagels, Luna’s Corner, Moloko Cookies, Destileria Limtuaco & Co, Inc., Deli by Chele, WKND Coffee, Wadough’s, Muy Mexicantina, and Karabella.

Summer treats at City of Dreams Manila

IT IS OFFICIALLY summer, and City of Dreams Manila is ushering the season with dining offers from the integrated resort’s restaurants Haliya, Nobu Manila, Red Ginger, and Rossi Pizza. The promotions are exclusively available until end of March. At Nobu Manila, a seven-course seasonal dinner menu available for P8,871 net per person beckons. Currently drawing crowds is Nobu Manila’s Friday Chill-Out promotion, which highlights catchy DJ tracks, and 50% off a special menu consisting of selected new-style Japanese cuisine, drinks and spirits. The Friday night outdoor sundown session happens from 6-10 p.m. at the restaurant’s cabanas, patio, and bar until end of March. Over at Haliya, sisig takes centerstage this month, putting spotlight and elevating its flavors in three sizzling takes: Pampanga Sisig (P650++) is composed of homemade pork chicharon, chicken liver sauce, white onion, fried egg and local labuyo chili; Pusit Sisig (P1,250++), is a medley of squid, scrambled egg white, Spam, red and green chilis, squid ink sisig jus, and micro greens; and Surf and Turf Sisig (P2,600++), is a combination of quick-seared Black Tyde Ribeye , annatto sugpo (tiger prawn), poached egg, aligue (crab fat) chips, kalamansi aioli, and pickled red onion. Haliya is open Mondays to Fridays from 5-11 p.m. and from 11 a.m. every Saturday to Sunday. The Southeast Asian bistro Red Ginger is taking diners to Malaysia as it highlights the flavors of Ipoh, the capital city of the state of Perak, through its dishes of the month, which include: Hor Hee, a noodle soup combining glass noodles, fish ball, fish tofu, Tianjin cabbage, and chili soya; Dry Curry Mee, a medley of vermicelli, yellow noodles, dry chicken curry and fried wonton; Pork Belly with Salted Fish, a dish of consisting of Shaoxing wine-marinated pork belly with salted fish, okra, chili, spring onion and served with steamed jasmine rice; Wat Tan Hor or wok-tossed rice noodles, chicken thigh, squid, thick egg gravy, and pickled green chili; and Ipoh Caramel Egg Pudding for dessert. Red Ginger is open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. At Rossi Pizza, choices of Roman-style pizza, known for its scrocchiarella or light, crispy crust highlight it’s “Perfect Match” promotion. The package offers a set of an 8” solo pizza, Tagliatelle alla Moda di Cartoceto (ribbon pasta, Bolognese sauce, and basil pesto), and a glass of soda for P900++. Diners can choose from 10 signature Rossi favorites including Margherita, Diavola, Capricciosa, Vegana, Vinicio, Golosa, Prosciutto, Funghi, Quattro Formaggi, and Tonno e Cipolla. Rossi is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For inquiries and reservations call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com.

A cooking workshop at the Korean Cultural Center

THE KOREAN Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) will host a Korean Home Cooking with Sangkap Pinoy Workshop on March 16 and 17, 2 p.m. This workshop aims to show an easier way to cook Korean home dishes in the household using local ingredients. Each class is limited to only the first 16 applicants. Registration is ongoing until March 12, 11:59 p.m. Expect the confirmation of participation e-mail by March 13. The Korean Cultural Center is located at 59 Bayani Road, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. To join, register through this link: https://tinyurl.com/KoreanHomeCooking.

French chef headlines Vatel Restaurant reopening

VATEL Restaurant Manila, which serves an authentic French culinary experience at the roof deck of Hotel Benilde Maison de La Salle, welcomes French chef Pascal Peyramaure for its reopening. Mr. Peyramaure, who served as the Executive Chef of Vatel Lyon and Château de Castel Novel in France, flew in to the Philippines to oversee the relaunch. The French master will head the conceptualization of menus to elevate the offerings and selections of Vatel Restaurant Manila and the Benilde-exclusive Vatel Café. Mr. Peyramaure served as the Chef de Partie, Demi-Chef de Partie, and 1st Commis de Cuisine of Hotel Crillon in Paris as well as Commis de Cuisine of Le Grant Hôtel, Les Pins du Vert Bois, and Saint Pardoux-la-Croisille. His passion for excellent food radiated in his stints as cook of Soph’ Motel in Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier and Les Airelles in Front-Romeu. As an industry expert-educator, he has conducted cooking demonstrations at Vatel Marrakech in Morocco and seminars on French gastronomy in dining destinations such as Russia, Malaysia and Japan. Vatel Restaurant Manila is now open to the general public on a reservation basis and as an events venue. Operated in partnership with the prestigious Institut Vatel in France, the restaurant offers a memorable gastronomic adventure with a scenic view of the Manila skyline. For more information about Vatel Restaurant Manila, visit https://www.facebook.com/vatelrestaurantmnl.

Pizza Hut’s meat-free Lenten offerings

TO HELP diners observe Lent, Pizza Hut is offering four new shrimp-based options, available for a limited time only. First is the new Shrimp Supreme Pan Pizza, made with garlic sauce, buttered shrimps, sliced mushrooms, and toasted garlic bits all resting on a bed of stretchy mozzarella cheese, at P399 for Regular and P599 for Large. This is available in Original Stuffed Crust, Ultimate Cheesy Bites, and Melty Cheese Crust. There are also two new pasta options, both cooked en papillote: the new Shrimp Arrabbiata Pasta which is made with ziti, cooked al dente and topped with tomato sauce, chili flakes, black olives, shrimps, parmesan cheese, and parsley (P239); and the new Shrimp A la King Spaghetti, which is made with spaghetti cooked al dente and topped with cream, red and green bell pepper, shrimps, butter, parmesan cheese, and parsley (P239). Finally, there is the new Shrimp Spring Roll Salad, which is made with cucumber, romaine lettuce, vermicelli noodles, and shrimps, all wrapped in rice paper, and which comes with sesame dressing. It is priced at P239 and is available for dine-in only. If the diner wants the new Shrimp Supreme Pizza to go with their Hot Deals set, all they have to do is upgrade their pizza flavor for an additional fee of P125. These four new offers are available at Pizza Hut branches for dine-in and — except for the Shrimp Spring Roll Salad — take-out and delivery (call the 8911-1111 hotline, log on to www.pizzahut.com.ph, or use the Pizza Hut mobile app).

Greenwich’s Overload Summer Bundle

GREENWICH is now offering its Overload Summer Bundle: for P699, get a 9” Hawaiian Overload Pizza, a 9” Cheeseburger Classic Pizza, a small pan of Lasagna Supreme, and Potato Waves with dip. Diners will get a free Overload Rewards Card with every purchase. This deal will be exclusively available on the Greenwich website, www.greenwichdelivery.com, from March 1 to 15 only.

Jollibee now serves Tuna Pie

JOLLIBEE is now serving a new snack — Tuna Pie. It has a rich and creamy tuna filling combined with a flakey and crispy signature crust, made fresh every time. Tuna Pie also comes in Spicy flavor, for those who prefer a hot snack. Tuna Pie is available nationwide for P49 in both Original and Spicy variants.

‘Summer sarap’ with Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo

MANG Inasal ushers in the summer season with its Extra Creamy Halo-Halo. Jumpstarting the “Summer Sarap” campaign is a TV commercial that features Mang Inasal brand ambassador Dimples Romana enjoying halo-halo while dancing to the tune of “Mas Macrema,” a twist to the 1990s hit song “Macarena.” The Extra Creamy Halo-Halo and Crema de Leche Halo-Halo start at P39, with the new eight-ounce add-on to complete their meals. Classic favorites Small and Regular Halo-Halo are also available for dessert and as snacks. All halo-halo sizes can be ordered for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Hershey launches Int’l Women’s Day limited packaging

IN CELEBRATION of International Women’s Day on March 8, The Hershey Company has launched its month-long #HerShe campaign through a unique packaging design celebrating “SHEroes,” additional support of its nonprofit partnership and a new global mentorship program designed to celebrate and empower women and girls around the world. The #HerSHE campaign will come to life in four countries across Southeast Asia: the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. The goal of #HerSHE is to make invisible women visible and the company will transform its iconic 40 grams Hershey’s milk chocolate bar wrapper, as well as that of other popular flavors, into a celebration of women, their accomplishments, and the impact they have made in their respective countries. Among these women are Meggie Ochoa from the Philippines, a SEA Games gold medalist in Jiu-Jitsu and founder of Fight to Protect; Nor Fadilah Mohamed Nizar of Malaysia, founder of social enterprise Johor Empowerment of Intellectual Women Association (JEIWA); Kawiporn Winichthaoprathom from Thailand, founder of Fairy House of Stray Animals which shelters over 2,000 strays; and Yeok Yong Ling from Singapore, chairperson of Beautiful People, a non-profit skill-based advocacy for teen girls. The campaign will also come to life through an online community with curated templates and personalized messaging that consumers can use to celebrate, recognize, share on social media, and honor the stories of Sheroes who have inspired them. To further extend women-forward storytelling, Hershey, as well as its regions including India, Mexico, Philippines, Thailand and Canada, are again partnering with Girl Up, a nonprofit committed to advancing girls’ skills, rights and opportunities to be leaders, to amplify the voices of girls and women who are making a difference around the world on digital and social platforms. In addition, The Hershey Company and Girl Up will launch a global mentorship cohort, pairing 10 young women with international leaders for ongoing personal and career development.

Sprite Lemon+ now in the PHL

Sprite, the lemon-lime drink of Coca-Cola Philippines, introduces Sprite Lemon+ (Lemon Plus) — its latest and zestiest product innovation to date. The newest variant has additional caffeine, vitamin B3, and an extra bite of zesty lemon flavor to help refresh people in moments of draining heat. “At Coca-Cola Philippines, we aspire to hear and deliver what Filipinos want and look for when it comes to their favorite drinks. Filipinos want that extra zesty lemon bite, the additional benefit of vitamin B3, the kick of caffeine, and the irresistibly refreshing flavor to keep them mentally alert and reinvigorated all in one drink… Thus, Sprite Lemon+ is born,” said Cesar Gangoso, Frontline Marketing Director – ASP East Cluster (PH, VN, KH), in a statement. Sprite Lemon Plus is now available in 320ml cans nationwide, 290ml PETs (Luzon except for Masbate), and 190ml PETs (Visayas, Mindanao, and Masbate) at supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, mini marts, Shopee, Lazada, GrabMart, and sari-sari stores.