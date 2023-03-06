Montblanc opens a new boutique in Solaire

1 of 5

MONTBLANC has opened a new boutique in Solaire, showing off how it moves.

This is due to the launch of a new campaign centered on mobility called “On The Move,” featuring a new collection, the Extreme 3.0. This line features bags and small leather accessories with a carbon-fiber motif pattern evocative of kinetic art, but influenced by the Bauhaus movement. “It’s not only about moving from one physical point to another, but it’s also about how we move on a daily basis and how agile we are to achieve our goals with purpose and passion,” said Cedric Audoubert, Montblanc’s Wholesale Director for Southeast Asia during the shop’s March 2 opening. “We believe that what moves you, makes you.”

The new boutique measures about 89 sqm., and it boasts of details made of walnut, travertino, and leather. According to Mr. Audoubert, the new store is the first in the region to use the NEO 3.0 store concept. “That’s very important, and it really means that it is important for Montblanc to develop the Philippine market,” he said. The store’s design, by Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance, draws inspiration from the handwriting evocative of Montblanc’s signature fountain pen.

A third of the store is thus dedicated to pens, including a Meisterstück counter showing off its signature pens. A display is dedicated to its Great Characters pens, with pens inspired by John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe (one with the color of her white dress from The Seven-Year Itch), and Elizabeth Taylor (a pen the color of her eyes). The most expensive pen on display is the Jimi Hendrix (P238,400).

As for timepieces, Montblanc’s Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph is the new store’s star, at P1.4 million. This timepiece boasts of the caliber MB R200, with automatic winding and a column wheel mechanism that can be admired through the sapphire crystal case back. The caliber has two barrels which store enough energy for 72 hours of power reserve. The Montblanc Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph comes in a 44.8 mm stainless steel case with an anthracite dial and a matching anthracite Sfumato alligator leather strap.

“For Montblanc, opening a new boutique it’s always a big moment and a milestone. We think that it’s a pure brand expression through this new concept and it’s also a way to express our DNA,” said Mr. Audoubert.

The newest Montblanc boutique is on the Ground Floor of The Shoppes, Solaire Resort Entertainment City, with opening hours from 11 a.m. to midnight daily. Montblanc is also available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams, and Resorts World. — Joseph L. Garcia