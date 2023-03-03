Stuff to Do (03/03/23)

1 of 3

Instituto Cervantes pays tribute to Carlos Saura

INSTITUTO Cervantes de Manila is presenting an online film series, Carlos Saura, Goya de Honor, to honor one of the most important contemporary Spanish filmmakers. The films will be shown through the Instituto Cervantes channel on the Vimeo platform (vimeo.com/institutocervantes) and will be freely accessible for 48 hours from their start date and time. Works by the late Mr. Saura (1932-2023) span more than 60 years. He had a passion for rethinking traditional Spanish culture and placing it in the present while projecting his artistic personality into the future. The series, which comprises of four iconic films in Mr. Saura’s career, will kick off on March 4 with the screening of La caza (available for 48 hours through the link https://vimeo.com/794410731). Released in 1966, the movie is considered one of the masterpieces of Spanish cinema. It is about four friends who go on a hunt, but tensions arise among them and all hell breaks loose, seemingly echoing a battle that took place in the same site during the Civil War.

FEU Theater Guild presents 10 short plays

The FEU Theater Guild (FTG) celebrates its 89th founding anniversary after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic through its major production, Halu Halo. Directed by PETA’s Dudz Teraña, Halu Halo contains 10 short plays that are divided into two sets and shown every Friday and Saturday. Set A, presented every Friday, is comprised of Arte Ka, adapted from the writing of R. Orloff and discusses the elements of writing in the entertainment industry; Recess, written by Teraña, about familial issues; Walong Letra, adapted from J. Johnston’s play explores the relationship of a couple with a dent in their union; Nang Mag-Suicide ang Langgam by Teraña, plays around with the social issues behind working in fast food retail; and, 6.5 – 7, derived from C. Reeve, about a badly-timed elevator malfunction and a frantic woman’s contriving of her unfortunate situation. Set B, presented every Saturday, is composed of: Bakit Laging Buntis ang Cashier ng Mercury?, an adaptation of A. Weiss’s work, it delves into the mental state of an individual and their pursuit of sanity; Sabay Tayong Mag-Grab, inspired by C. Pospisil, attempts to portray the trials of Filipinos in the field of mental health; Thank You Ha, talks about relationships; Comfort Room, adapted from A. Woo, revolves around a man on his different dates; Dating Apps, adapted from T.S. Wilson’s play, tackles the range of possibilities in meeting people through different dating apps. The Set A playdates are March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 14, 21, and 28, and the Set B shows are on March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 22, and 29, at 6 p.m., at the FEU Center for the Arts Studio, Engineering Bldg., FEU Manila, Nicanor Reyes St., Sampaloc, Manila. Tickets are P200 for the FEU community including alumni, and P300 for non-FEU community.

Storytelling, K-Pop dance close Shark Conservation Week celebration

A storytelling session and K-Pop dance mob will be staged on March 4 to close the Shark Conservation Week celebration. The Baby Shark Interactive Storytelling Session will be attended by 30 children aged 9-12 and will be held at Museo Pambata at 8 a.m. This activity aims for children to learn about Philippine sharks and current conservation efforts. In the afternoon, KPop Stans 4 Good Governance will do a colorful dance mob at 1 p.m. in Market! Market! in Bonifacio Global City to officially close the week of celebration.