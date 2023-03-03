What to See This Week (03/03/23)

1 of 3

Creed III

AFTER dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damien Anderson, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. Directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan, the film also stars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors. Associated Press’ Lindsey Bahr writes, “Jordan and his filmmaking team craft two particularly stunning matches full of suspense, drama and slow motion sweat beads flying through the air. These are only lessened by the cheesy, unhelpful announcers spouting cliches and no actually helpful exposition or explanation outside the ring. And ultimately, it’s a promising debut for the 36-year-old, who shows here that he’ll never let his own star ego get in the way of a film: Majors steals the show, and Jordan is there to capture it.” Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes gives it a score of 90%.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Oras de Peligro

AS the EDSA Revolution unfolds, a mother, son, and daughter who live in a slum near Malacañang Palace grapple with the murder of their patriarch by corrupt policemen. These encounters change them from passive victims of social injustice into active participants in the final hours of the revolution. Directed by Joel Lamangan, the film stars Cherry Pie Picache, Allen Dizon, Mae Paner, Nanding Josef, and Therese Malvar.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

Martyr or Murderer

SET three years before the events of Daryll Yap’s Maid in Malacañang which tackled the final days of the Marcos Sr. Administration, the movie follows events leading to the assassination of Marcos opponent Senator Ninoy Aquino, and how the Marcoses were accused of being responsible for killing him. Again, directed by Daryll Yap, the film stars Ruffa Guiterrez, Isko Moreno, Cesar Montano, Cristine Reyes, Diego Loyzaga, and Ella Cruz.

MTRCB Rating: PG