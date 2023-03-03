EntertainmentNews (03/03/23)

1 of 4

Justin Bieber cancels Manila concert

TICKETING service SISTIC announced that Justin Bieber’s postponed performance in Manila of the Justice World Tour has been officially canceled. Customers who purchased tickets via SISTIC will receive a full refund and no further action will be necessary. Meanwhile, SM Tickets has yet to release an official statement regarding the cancellation. After his tour announcement last year, some tours dates were postponed when the singer announced that he would be taking a break to focus on his health. This followed his diagnosis with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, a rare complication of shingles that can inflame and paralyze the facial nerve. All of his concerts on the world tour have been canceled as per Ticketmaster’s website.

Live action Peter Pan on Disney+

Peter Pan & Wendy, a live action reimaging of J.M. Barrie’s novel and the 1953 animated classic, will stream on April 28 on Disney+. The story introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever. The film stars Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan. Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery and Toby Halbrooks.

WATCH the Ten Little Mistresses fashion featurette

GO behind-the-scenes with Ten Little Mistresses costume designer Jay Lorenz Conanan, headpiece and wig artist Jaydee Jasa, executive producer Perci Intalan, and writer-director Jun Robles Lana on Prime Video. “The challenge for me as a costume designer when I first saw the script was how I can make them pop while being together, and while being alone as individuals,” costume designer Jay Lorenz Conanan said in a statement. The team was going for the extravagant pageantry aesthetic. Ten Little Mistresses is now streaming on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories.

Gloc-9 releases 2nd single from Pilak album

RAPPER Gloc-9 recently released “Buhat,” the second to the last installment of his upcoming Pilak album. The song is like an ode to the statement that, “Love conquers all.” Like the other tracks from the forthcoming album, “Buhat” is arranged, mixed, and mastered by Thyro Alfaro. “Buhat” follows the November release of the “Bahay Yugyugan,” Gloc-9’s collaboration with Flow G. “Buhat” is available on all digital streaming platforms.

OREO X BLACKPINK promos

FILIPINO Blinks can expect more from the OREO x BLACKPINK collaboration including a chance to win limited-edition OREO x BLACKPINK merchandise. The collaboration between the two brands features all regular OREO cookies in limited-edition packaging that dons the symbolic crown of BLACKPINK, a hallmark of their first full studio album, The Album. It also includes two BLACKPINK-inspired flavors: the “Black” version, featuring the original OREO cookie with pink strawberry cream filling, and the “Pink” version featuring a pink OREO cookie with dark chocolate cream filling. Every purchase of any special edition OREO x BLACKPINK slug allows BLINKs to get a personalized video message from BLACKPINK. To avail, consumers can visit www.OREOBLACKPINK.com; sign up and fill in the form; select a Blackpink member to greet you; scan the barcode at the back of your Oreo pack, and wait for your personalized video. There are eight collectible videos — two from each BLACKPINK member. The videos can easily be saved and posted on social media. Oreo Philippines is also giving fans the chance to win an exclusive signed Born Pink album, along with other exciting limited-edition OREO x BLACKPINK merchandise. For every purchase of any OREO x BLACKPINK products worth P200 in a single-receipt from any store, fans can join the OREO x BLACKPINK e-raffle draw. To enter, visit www.OREOBLACKPINKPH.com and enter raffle entry details; upload a photo of your receipt (Keep the printed hard copy); and wait for a confirmation email containing your raffle entry number. Raffle entry period is from March 1 to April 16, 2023. Winners will be announced starting Week of March 19, 2023. For more information on the OREO x BLACKPINK limited-edition products and promotions, visit https://www.facebook.com/OreoPhilippines.

Watch Women empowering films on iWantTFC for Women’s Month

iWantTFC is set to stream empowering movies and series this coming March to celebrate Women’s Month. In the special selection titled “In Celebration of International Women’s Day,” viewers can watch the inspiring journeys of how the strong female characters played by Cherry Pie Picache, Angel Aquino, Lovi Poe, and Janine Gutierrez exemplify their womanhood, grit, selflessness, and resiliency by streaming their series such as Call Me Tita, and Sleep with Me, and movies Glorious, and Malaya. Blockbuster movies of actresses Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla, and Angel Locsin are also featured in the “Queens of Philippine Movies” selection. Learn how to mend a broken heart or how to be independent in love by streaming The Unmarried Wife, One More Chance, Camp Sawi, and Unofficially Yours, among others. Additionally, the “Movies by Female Directors” collection highlights the acclaimed work of the likes of Olivia Lamasan, Antoinette Jadaone, Mae Cruz-Alviar, and Cathy Garcia-Molina. Among their well-loved movies available on iWantTFC are Milan, That Thing Called Tadhana, She’s The One, and Hello, Love, Goodbye. The special selection of movies and series to celebrate Women’s Month can all be stream for free in the Philippines on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and website (iwanttfc.com).