Salcedo Auctions mounts inaugural March edition of ‘The Well-Appointed Life’ auction

SALCEDO Auctions will be holding its “The Well-Appointed Life” auction twice a year now. Its inaugural March edition will be held both onsite and online on March 18. The second auction will be in September. The March auction will be the first of the auction house’s four major sales this year.

The sale will feature 300 lots composed of modern art, sculptures, fine jewelry, and ecclesiastical figures.

The auction’s online catalog will be available for viewing at salcedoauctions.com on March 3 while the in-person preview will open on March 9.

It will be followed by the “Finer Pursuits” auction in June, the second “Well-Appointed Life” in September, and “Under The Tree: The Wish List” in December. Gavel&Block, a subsidiary of Salcedo Auctions that mounts sales of art and design objects for a contemporary audience, will hold its auctions in between the four major sales.

Salcedo Auctions director Richie Lerma said that the decision to host two editions of “The Well-Appointed Life” was due clients’ impatience for the September sale.

“With the branding of ‘The Well-Appointed Life,’ it really does appeal to people. So instead of having it once a year, there was no reason why it couldn’t happen twice a year,” Mr. Lerma told BusinessWorld at a contract signing between the auction house and HSBC on Feb. 21.

After the first auction, Mr. Lerma said that their first Private View exhibition at the end of March will feature Negrense artists.

PARTNERSHIP RENEWED

Salcedo Auctions has renewed its partnership with HSBC Philippines as its exclusive bank partner.

As part of the partnership, HSBC clients will enjoy special privileges including first-to-market preview access to Salcedo’s marquee auctions and exhibitions, as well as pre-approval to participate online at any of Salcedo Auctions’ sales through exclusive access keys that will be provided by HSBC client relationship managers.

“We share the same commitment to the Philippines in opening a world of opportunities for our customers and to Salcedo Auctions, bringing honor to world-renowned Filipino artists. We want to underscore how supporting the arts and culture, as epitomized by Salcedo Auctions, can be valuable,” HSBC Philippines President and CEO Sandeep Uppal said in a statement.

“This partnership with the country’s leading auction house and the pioneer of the Philippine fine art auction industry opens an opportunity to have access to well-curated artworks with the added prestige of owning these pieces vetted by industry pioneers with expert knowledge and a proven track record of leadership,” Mr. Uppal added.

“I am delighted to mark the third year of what we see as an enhanced long-term partnership with HSBC,” Mr. Lerma was quoted as saying in a statement. “This collaboration is born out of shared values — a passion for excellence, a sense of responsibility, a dedication to delivering results, unwavering integrity and, most importantly, a broad perspective of the art market that takes the long view when it comes to the financial opportunities that it offers. It is this ethos that is at the heart of the milestone partnership of industry leaders that we celebrate today.”

Salcedo Auctions’ “The Well-Appointed Life” live and online auction will take place on March 18, 2 p.m. For inquiries or bidding assistance, e-mail info@salcedoauctions.com or call 8823-0956, 0917-591-2191.