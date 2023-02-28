EntertainmentNews (02/28/23)

1 of 4

SB19 head rapper releases a single

SB19’s Josh Cullen steps out as a solo artist with the release of “Wild Tonight,” a song about letting loose and breaking free from the ties that bind you. “The song is edgier and more provocative, and it’s a true reflection of my own personal style and creative vision,” Mr. Cullen said in a statement. “Overall, I feel excited and fulfilled to be taking this journey of growth and discovery.” Written and produced by Mr. Cullen with Ocho, The Bullet, “Wild Tonight” combines elements of EDM, pop, and hip-hop. Apart from the music-making aspects of the track, Mr. Cullen also oversees the choreography and creative direction for the track’s music video. It takes an inside look at the lifestyle of vampire royalty inspired by the character of Nosferatu and features cameo appearances by members of various P-Pop groups such as KAIA, 1st. One and DIONE. The song is available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Rico Blanco releases video for new single

SINGER-songwriter/producer Rico Blanco explores sci-fi themes in the music video of “Palibotlibot,” his current single under Sony Music Entertainment. The visuals present a story of humanity in a world completely engulfed by hopelessness. It stars Mr. Blanco, model TutiPon, and “The Entity,” a robotic figure created by awardwinning filmmaker Richard Somes. The song, which reflects on the uncertainty between friendship and relationship, was inspired by one of the characters in a series that he filmed in La Union last year. “Palibotlibot” will be part of Mr. Blanco’s fourth studio album to be released under Sony Music Entertainment. The music video of “Palibotlibot” can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYy1xuopc6U.

The Voice Kids PHL returns, season 5

Almost four years since the last season of the Kids Edition aired, The Voice Kids Philippines returns this year for its fifth season with two new coaches: KZ Tandingan and Martin Nievera. The new season will also have Robi Domingo and Bianca Gonzalez-Intal as its new hosts. The previous The Voice Kids Edition produced talents such as Darren Espanto, Juan Karlos Labajo, Kyle Echarri, Elha Nympha, Esang de Torres, Lyca Gairanod, and Darlene Vibares. The Voice Kids Philippines airs every weekend on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5.

Netflix’s The Glory Part 2 out March 10

Part 2 of the K-drama The Glory will premiere on March 10. Part II will mark the finale of Dong-eun’s revenge, (played by the wonderful Song Hye-Kyo), which she has plotted for years. Watch the trailer at www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvJP7sAhXk4.