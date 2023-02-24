What to See This Week (02/24/23)

1 of 5

The Whale

IN a town in Idaho, Charlie, a reclusive and unhealthy English teacher, hides out in his flat and eats his way towards his death. He is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter for a last chance at redemption. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. The film won numerous awards at the Venice Film Festival for its director while Mr. Fraser won the Best Actor nod for his work from the Critics Choice Awards. AP News’ Mark Kennedy writes, “Body weight is not what the writer and director want to focus on here. It’s more the weight of guilt and love and faith… One feels that the underlying issue in The Whale could have been obesity as easily as cancer or alcoholism or a blood disorder. [Writer Samuel D.] Hunter is exploring salvation, redemption, determinism and family.” Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes gives it a score of 65% and an audience score of 91%.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

Ako si Ninoy

THE MUSICAL film chronicles the life and tragic death of Philippine former Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, Jr. Directed by Vince Tañada, it stars Juan Karlos Labajo, Cassy Legaspi, Marlo Motel, Joaquin Domagoso, Johnrey Rivas, and Bodjie Pascua.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Sound of Silence

AFTER her father is hospitalized, Emma stays at her parents’ empty home where she faces an evil entity that is connected to a cursed radio. She has to learn the dark secret behind the radio to survive the night and protect the ones she loves. Directed by Alessandro Antonaci, Daniel Lascar, Stefano Mandalà, the film stars Lucia Caporaso, Chiara Casolari, Daniele De Martino, and Rocco Maratizza.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

The Wedding Hustler

AN Asian American wedding planner learns about a couple who rescheduled their wedding three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She decides to help the groom surprise his fiancé with the perfect wedding. With barely any money, the groom and the planner navigate through the street vendors of Los Angeles to piece together the wedding of his fiancé’s dreams. Directed by Chris Soriano, the film stars Christine Chang, Caleb Baker, Kenan Eames, Lani Gobaleza, and Heart Evangelista.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Bakit Di Mo Sabihin

A FINALIST at Cinemalaya 2022, the film follows a deaf couple, Miguel and Nat, who have been struggling to keep their marriage going. After a huge fight, Miguel leaves his wife in Manila and decides to live in Baler with their kids. As he starts a new life, Miguel is reminded about the reasons he married Nat by his family’s stories. One Christmas Eve, Miguel finally makes a move to tell Nat everything she needs to know. Directed by Real S. Florido, the film stars JC De Veyra, and Janine Gutierrez.

MTRCB Rating: PG