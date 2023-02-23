Dining In/Out (02/23/23)

1 of 10

Tatatito’s has an all new breakfast menu

FILIPINO home-style restaurant Tatatito, located in the heart of Makati on Dela Rosa St. corner C. Palanca (OPL Building) in Legazpi Village, is launching new breakfast items. It includes Filipino breakfast favorites and classic Western dishes with Filipino twists. These include fluffy egg omelettes filled with either mushroom and cheese or salmon tinapa and cheese or corned beef. They come with salad greens on the side and choice of loaf or hashbrown saba or plantain. Its American breakfast has a Pinoy twist: eggs benedict and either smoky salmon tinapa or sweet and garlicky chicken tocino. Another Filipino breakfast staple, pan de sal, comes as pandetoast with egg and cheese plus either crispy bacon or chicken tocino. The Filipino breakfast staple of sinangag (garlic rice) and itlog (egg) combo or silog (sinangag and itlog) dishes are completed with a choice of grilled longganisa hamonado (sweet sausage), USDA beef tapa (dried meat), home-made corned beef, honey bangus (milkfish), and breakfast salmon. Eggs are either sunny-side up or scrambled. Then there is Tatatito’s Smoked Bacon Steak which comes with buttered toasts, eggs, and potatoes. Completing Tatatito’s breakfast menu are some hearty homegrown dishes. There is the sweet chocolate rice porridge champorado, the restaurant’s take on lomi; the favorite thick noodle soup, which it tops with eggs, chicharron (deep-fried pork rinds), and bagnet (deep-fried crispy pork belly); and Squash Arroz Caldo (congee) which comes with chicken and egg. These breakfast choices are available from 8-11 a.m., daily. For reservations, call 0917-862-4000.

McDonald’s brings back Fish & Fries

THIS February, McDonald’s is bringing back Fish & Fries for a limited time only. Fish & Fries will also come with a choice of Tartar Sauce or Thousand Island Sauce for dipping into. The dish is a fish fillet, coated in a classic crunchy, golden batter, served with McDonald’s fries. McDonald’s Fish & Fries comes in four variations: the Fish & Fries meal, with a choice of one piece or two pieces of fish, as well as a drink; the Fish & Rice Meal, again with a choice of one piece or two pieces of fish, as well as a drink. Now available in McDonald’s branches via dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and McDelivery.

Starbucks’ spring specials

STARBUCKS celebrates spring with its “Let The Good Times Bloom” offers that includes drinks, food, and merchandise. Guests can now customize the sweetness of their favorite beverages — specifically Vanilla Latte, Caramel Macchiato and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew — with a choice of three sweetness levels when ordering (Not Sweet, Less Sweet, or Regular). For spring, Starbucks is also bringing back Napoleones, featuring a light, buttery and flaky crust with smooth and creamy vanilla custard cream drizzled with glazed sugar (P125); the Sakura doughnut, a fluffy doughnut glazed with floral pink chocolate ganache (P75); and the Takoyaki bun, a soft and chewy bun filled with diced octopus and takoyaki sauce (P135). Now on the menus are Strawberry Pistachio Crepe Cake, smooth layers of paper-thin crepe with creamy strawberry crème chantilly and smooth pistachio crème fraiche (slice: P270, whole: P2,160); Mango Coco Sans Rival Cheesecake (slice: P270, whole: P2,700); and No Tuna Melt, a vegan friendly sandwich made with plant-based fish and cheese and mayo dill dressing, on toasted high-fiber bread (P200). Available in all Starbucks stores and on the Official Starbucks Flagship Stores on Lazada and Shopee while supplies last are the Starbucks Spring merchandise. This collection will have assorted mugs and tumblers, in array of pink and purple tones. There are reusable cups in hot and cold variants inspired by the Sakura season. The Grape Bling is a Philippine exclusive (purchase limit of one piece per customer per day only), a cold cup in a grape color. Then there is the Starbucks Spring Season Blend 2023 available in whole bean, origami, and via formats. Sourced from around the world — Papua New Guinea, Colombia, East Africa and Sumatra — this coffee features notes of dark cherry and cedary spice (whole bean: P695, via: P475, origami: P475). Meanwhile, the Starbucks Tribute Blend 2023 features four origin coffees this year: herbal Sumatra, chocolaty Colombia, spicy Papua New Guinea, and fruit-forward Ethiopia (P695). Finally, spring’s coffees include the Starbucks Reserve Honduras Cafico (Café Finos Corquín) which has a flavor profile of Golden Berry and Cacao Juice. First offered in 2018, the coffee is available for P795. The Cherry Blossom Die Cut Starbucks card (minimum activation: P500) is now available in all stores.

Birch Tree Advance focuses on the elderly

KNOWN for its milk products targeting children, Birch Tree now sets its eyes on the elderly with Birch Tree Advanced. Seniors tend to suffer from nutritional deficits that can lead to loss of muscle mass and an imbalance or deficiency in nutrients. This can lead to a slow but steady decrease in the body’s mental and physical capacities to protect itself from illnesses and infection, and leave seniors more prone to fall risks. Muscle mass can be maintained by good nutrition and exercise, both of which can also boost immunity. Birch Tree Advance is an affordable adult nutritional supplement drink that has necessary nutrients that can improve immunity and prevent muscle loss. Vitamin D is known to help improve muscle function, while calcium can help reduce bone loss. Vitamin A and C are essential to eye health, which can prevent vision impairment, disorientation, and poor balance. Vitamin B12 can help with mobility. With the supervision of a doctor and a dietitian, Birch Tree Advance can serve as a meal replacement with protein that helps build muscle mass and 28 vitamins and minerals — such as iron, zinc, Vitamin A, B6, B12, C, and D, calcium, magnesium, and Omega 3 and 6. Birch Tree Advance is available at these following stores: https://bit.ly/3Y8tn53.

Mang Inasal offers smaller Extra Creamy Halo-Halo

IN celebration of its 20th anniversary, Mang Inasal introduces a more affordable variant of its Extra Creamy Halo-Halo. The sweet treat now comes in a more affordable — P39 size — 8 oz. The 8 oz. add-on treat comes in either Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo.