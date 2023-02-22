Arts&Culture (02/22/23)

1 of 3

Free film screenings at the CCP

CINEMA Under the Stars returns for its first screening for 2023, scheduled at the CCP Annex Parking area on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. The two featured films are Cinemalaya finalists: 1st Ko Si Third by Real Florido is a 2014 Cinemalaya finalist under the New Breed Category. The film shows how a 65-year-old retiree, Cory, rediscovers the joy and pain of first love when she bumps into her first love named Third. On their ‘first’ date, Cory brings with her love letters she wrote but never gave to Third. She is now ready to hand them over to her first love. Sigwa by Joel Lamangan is 2010 Cinemalaya finalist under the Director’s Showcase. The film spans 40 years of social unrest, told through the eyes of Dolly, who is a Fil-Am junior correspondent of a US magazine. She is sent to the Philippines in 1970 to cover student activism in Manila. After being arrested and deported in 1975, the third year of Martial Law, she returns to look for her daughter. The child supposedly died 35 years ago but she has been told, is still alive after all. The story is revealed fragment by fragment, as she surprises her former activist collectives with her unannounced presence. Meanwhile, the CCP Arthouse Cinema: Of Love and Revolutions presents a back-to-back film screening of Sigwa by Joel Lamangan and Lingkis by Yvonne Elizabeth Salazar and Isabel Margarita Valenzuela, on Feb. 24, 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Private collection of contemporary art on view at SDA

THE CENTER for Campus Art presents its first exhibit for 2023, “#artnow,” a mix of paintings, drawings, sculptures, and figures from the Poliform collection of international contemporary art that will be installed at the 12F Gallery of Benilde’s School of Design and Art (SDA) campus. The exhibit runs until May 5, 2023. The collection is on loan from businessman Tim Tan, one of the owners of Poliform, a leading distributor of Italian furniture and lighting in the country. Among those chosen from the collection is the collab between art and design icons Takashi Murakami and the late Virgil Abloh, an intriguing Tracey Emin in neon, George Condo’s example of Psychological Cubism, a beguiling portrait of a woman preparing for a party by young artist Grace Weaver, and a mysterious figure in purple by Czech artist Vojtech Kovarik. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BenildeCampusArt/.

‘Manila: Born from the waters’ exhibit

INSTITUTO Cervantes de Manila will hold an exhibit by Spanish artist Teresa Esteban, titled “Manila: Born from the waters,” in its center in Intramuros (calle Real, Plaza San Luis, Intramuros, Manila). The exhibit will be open every day starting Feb. 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until April 16, 2023 (except for Holy Thursday until Easter Sunday). Based on historical documents and maps, Spanish artist Teresa Esteban attempts to make a graphic and aesthetic analysis of the urban evolution of Manila, to tell the story of the Philippine capital from its beginnings in Intramuros to the current city. The exhibit, which consists of 27 works, aims to show the evolution of the city, the different worlds and the history that led it to be the mega city it is now, full of activity. Teresa Esteban is a sculptor by profession. In 2001, while living in Italy as a scholar of the Spanish Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Rome, she expanded her artistic expression to include architecture and urbanism. This exhibit is open to all and is free of charge. “Manila: Born from the waters” is organized by Instituto Cervantes in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines — AECID. For further information, send an email to cenmni@cervantes.es or follow them on social media (www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila/).