Theater Review

Walang Aray

PETA Theater

Runs from Feb. 17 to May 14

When the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) announced that they were doing an original musical as their opener for their comeback season to live theater since the coronavirus pandemic, I felt it was a bold move as many theater productions were pursuing reruns of their hit shows. Walang Aray doesn’t disappoint.

Walang Aray is an adaptation of a screenplay of the same name, based on Severino Reyes’ classic zarzuela, Walang Sugat. Zarzuelas are lyric-dramas written in Filipino, popular in the 1800s, influenced by Spain’s tradition of musical drama and dance. Stories of Philippine zarzuelas often give representation to lives of Filipinos.

Set during the Philippine revolution of 1896, the musical begins with a front act of three women performers. As they are singing, the audience is slowly introduced to one of the main settings of the story — the stage. After the first number, actors who play stage crew fuss about the star of the show — Julia has not shown up for her opening number.

In the following scene, we see Julia in her dressing room as her mother reminds her to go onstage because the affluent Miguel (Jarred Jaicten), who she wants to introduce to her only daughter, is watching that evening. Despite secretly speaking to her real lover Tenyong (KD Estrada) and hiding him in the dressing room’s clothes rack, Julia stubbornly follows her mother. As the first act unfolds, the audience learns that Julia is against the idea of her mother choosing a husband for her.

Meanwhile, another conflict is presented with the story of Tenyong, whose father was killed by friars. To avenge his father’s death, Tenyong joins the rebellion in the fight against the colonizers. This decision leads him to sacrifice his time away from Julia. After a long time of waiting, Julia learns that Tenyong has been killed. She is then confronted with the decision on whether or not to agree wedding Miguel instead.

Alexa Ilacad was a delight to watch as Julia. The harmonies in her duets with Mr. Estrada blend beautifully. Another couple, Monica (Kiki Baento) and Lucas (Carlon Josol Matobato) who play the help, upstaged the other couples as they had adorable chemistry. The character of Padre Alfaro (Johnnie Moran) also had a strong presence. Despite being the villain of the story, his exaggerated antics make him a likable character. JayLo Cunanan’s detailed and colorful costumes added personality to each character.

Rody Vera’s script merges the classic story with contemporary language, music, and humor that land successfully. Vince Lim’s music shifts the material from the lyric-drama style of a classic zarzuela to a contemporary musical. The scenes focused on the couple and their families felt like watching an old sitcom.

While it was interesting to follow the progression of Julia and Tenyong’s love story, I felt that the plot on the Philippine Revolution was a bit sidelined. Watching this version made me interested to also see a staging of the original material.

I personally like the catchy songs and the fusion of contemporary trends such as TikTok dances and spoken word poetry. It also includes references to present-day technology, such as the use of a ring light and giving a ride a five-star rating. The story is also updated with LGBTQ+ representation.

Since the show runs until May, I plan to watch it again (and also see the portrayals of the alternate actors), this time with companions. It was the first time I had a good laugh in a long while. Despite the two-hour run, I did not realize time passing. The evening made for a Valentines’ Day well-spent at the theater.

Walang Aray will run at the PETA Theater Center from Feb. 17 to May 14, 2023. Tickets will be available via TicketWorld.com.ph — Michelle Anne P. Soliman