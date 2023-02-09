Dining In/Out (02/09/23)

1 of 18

Greenwich celebrates World Pizza Day

ON FEB. 9, Greenwich celebrates World Pizza Day with its limited-time pizza party deal for P399. This 2-in-1 treat offers Hawaiian Overload and Ham & Cheese Classic in combination. The bestselling Hawaiian Overload is a 9” pizza topped with sweet pineapples, ham, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar. Ham & Cheese Classic is a 9” cheesy crust layered with a generous amount of sweet ham and cheese. As a bonus, this comes with free Potato Waves with Sour Cream Dip for every purchase. The promo is ongoing until Feb. 9 and is available for dine-in, take-out, and pick up orders only.

City Of Dreams’ Valentine’s season

CITY of Dreams Manila’s signature restaurants — Crystal Dragon, Nobu Manila, and Haliya — celebrate romance with special menus, while Café Society offers sweet gifts. Crystal Dragon has a special five-course Valentine’s set menu of premium Cantonese cuisine and regional Chinese specialties which is available for lunch and dinner from Feb. 13-15 for P4,000 net per person. The menu comes with a complimentary glass of France Chateau d’Esclans Rosé. The menu includes a complimentary welcome sake cocktail. The modern Filipino restaurant Haliya is offering its “Araw ng mga Puso” special five-course dinner menu for P9,000 net for two on Valentine’s Day only. It comes with a complimentary cocktail for couples. Café Society has a sophisticated array of handcrafted Valentine’s chocolates, pastries, and cakes offered from Feb. 11 to 14. Among these tempting treats are the Valentine pink rose and cranberry chocolate box, granola gianduja love dome, and love bear raspberry crunch. There is also a range of cakes including Raspberry Lemon Loaf Cake, Spiced Coffee Caramel Passionfruit Cake, and Trio Chocolate Mousse Crispy Feuilletine Cake. For inquiries and reservations call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com.

Hearts Day promos from Pizza Hut

PIZZA Hut is helping celebrate this Valentine’s Day (or Singles Awareness Day) with flavorful offerings. First is the Pizza Hut Valentine’s Day Advanced Order promo. Get five pieces of WingStreet Garlic Parmesan (Luzon areas) or one Family Bacon Marinara Pasta (Visayas and Mindanao areas) for free when one makes an order for pick-up and delivery worth P1,100 and up (excluding delivery charge), days ahead until 4 p.m. of Feb. 14. This offer can be availed exclusively via the 8911-1111 Hotline, via www.pizzahut.com.ph, or via the Pizza Hut mobile app, available for Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pizzahut.ph) and iOS (https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/pizza-hut-philippines/id1527383194) devices. Pizza Hut also brought back its Heart-shaped Pan Pizza which will be available in all Pizza Hut stores nationwide in a variety of flavors — from Veggie Lovers, Cheese Lovers, Pepperoni Lovers, or Spicy Pepperoni Lovers, each priced at P369. Meanwhile, Supreme, Bacon Margherita, Hawaiian Supreme, Bacon Supreme, BBQ Chicken Supreme, Bacon Cheeseburger, and Cheese Supreme are priced at P399 each. Super Supreme, Meat Lovers, and Carbonara Supreme are available at P429 each. It also has meal sets including the Treats for your SweetHEART promo which has three options. Twosome Treat comes with one Regular Bacon Margherita Heart Pan Pizza, one Regular Baked Ziti, one Regular Bolognese Pasta, and two servings of Strawberry Slush for dine-in, or two Pepsi 16oz for takeout and delivery, for P659. Then there is the Foursome Treat which, for P1,199, comes with one Regular Bacon Margherita Heart Pan Pizza, one Regular Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, one Family Carbonara Pasta, 12 KitKat Pops, and four Pepsi drinks for dine-in or one Pepsi 1.5L for takeout and delivery. The Triple Heart Pizza Treat includes one Regular Bacon Margherita Heart Pan Pizza, one Regular Carbonara Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, and one Regular BBQ Chicken Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, all for P999. The Heart-shaped Pan Pizzas and the Treats for your SweetHEART combos are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery via Pizza Hut’s official channels.

Seattle’s Best’s Iced White Chocolate Mocha Series

SEATTLE’S Best Coffee offers two new rich and bold flavors of its best-selling Iced White Chocolate Mocha; the new Iced White Chocolate Hazelnut and Iced White Chocolate Black Tea Jelly Latte. The new Iced White Chocolate Hazelnut is an over-ice drink made with an espresso base with white chocolate sauce and flavored with hazelnut syrup topped with cold foam. The new Iced White Chocolate Black Tea Jelly Latte is made with the combination of espresso, and black tea with coffee jelly topped with cold foam. The new drinks are available in all Seattle’s Best Coffee branches nationwide.

Krispy Kreme offers Hershey’s Valentine’s Collection

THIS February, Hershey’s and Krispy Kreme team up on the Hershey’s Valentine’s Collection of doughnuts: Salted Caramel Filled Rose, Strawberry Kiss, and Mixed Berry Love. The Salted Caramel Filled Rose is a heart-shaped doughnut filled with Hershey’s salted caramel, dipped in dark chocolate, decorated with red and green icing and drizzled with dulce de leche. Strawberry Kiss is a heart-shaped doughnut filled with Hershey’s strawberry chocolate, dipped in pink chocolate, decorated with red chocolate and topped with Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate. Mixed Berry Love is a heart-shaped doughnut filled with Hershey’s Mix Berries Chocolate, dipped in red chocolate and strawberry, topped with mini heart sprinkles and a bar of Hershey’s Milk Chocolate. Hershey’s Valentine’s Collection starts at P65 per piece and P550 for a dozen, available until Feb. 17, 2023 at any Krispy Kreme store nationwide.

Lemon Square Bakery offers V-Day Special

LEMON Square Bakery Treats has recreated the iconic Valentine’s gift of a bouquet of flowers into the Buttercream Rose cake — a soft chocolate cake covered and decorated with buttercream icing and flowers and tied around with a pink ribbon. It also offers Valentine’s Love Pops, a chocolate-based cake coated with their signature milk chocolate and topped with nuts and love-themed sprinkles. The Buttercream Rose cake will be available starting Feb. 10 while the Love Pops are now available in all Lemon Square Bakery Treats stores. Orders may be placed at https://estore.rush.ph/lemonsquarebakerytreats/. These treats are available for both same-day and scheduled deliveries

Richmonde Hotel Ortigas offers Valentine’s escape

RICHMONDE Hotel Ortigas suggests celebrating Valentine’s Day with a relaxing staycation and a dinner for two. The hotel’s month-long Toast to Love room promotion gives guests a selection of packages to suit their date plans this February. Room-only deals start at P3,500 net per night, inclusive of a 15% discount on a la carte orders from Richmonde Café and Room Service, and use of the heated indoor pool and gm. For as low as P4,300 net per night, a breakfast buffet at Richmonde Café is included. Want to an extra special evening? Go all out and book the Valentine room package starting at P6,000 net with breakfast for two, plus a bottle of wine, and a special charcuterie board for an in-room dinner date. Both packages are also inclusive of 15% discount on a la carte orders, as well as access to the Health Club’s gym, heated indoor pool, sauna, and steam room. Meanwhile, on Feb. 14, the Richmonde Café will hold a special dinner called Love at First Bite which includes a rolling charcuterie cart that comes to the table. There is also a buffet spread of French and Italian-inspired canapé style appetizers and breads. As a prelude to the main course, the king prawn and pumpkin bisque de viande will be served tableside. For the entrée, choose between the Angus flank steak, served with classic tahini, crispy onions and shimeji mushroom or the black cod, cooked sous vide and served with peas, mint risotto, and black caviar. End the night with bite-sized desserts from the grazing table. This Valentine’s Day Dinner is served from 6-10 p.m. and is priced at P3,500 net, inclusive of unlimited pours of red or white wine and bottomless beer, Valentine cocktail drink, soda, or iced tea. Guests who are checked-in on Feb. 14 may avail of the discounted dinner rate of P3,200 net per person. For bookings and inquiries, call Richmonde Hotel Ortigas at (632) 8638-7777 or e-mail stay@richmondeortigas.com.

Romantic sojourns at New World Hotel

LOVE is in the air with New World Makati Hotel’s special Valentine’s promotions. From Feb. 17 to 19, couples looking for a quick escape while doing a fun activity together can book a stay in either a Deluxe or Residence Club Deluxe Rooms, as well as take part in a cocktail making activity, where they can learn how to make either a Classic Mojito, Whiskey Sour, or an Old Fashioned. The class comes with some burger bites at Bar Rouge and will take place on Feb. 18 from 3-6 p.m. As an added treat, a special welcome amenity in the form of a heart-shaped Love cake awaits them in their room upon check-in. Packages start at P7,500++. Share an intimate meal at Jasmine, with specially set menus available from Feb. 10 to 14. The two menus range in price from P2,388 net per person to P3,088 net per person. For an additional P688, guests may enjoy free flowing drinks which include red, white, and sparkling wine. Or dine at Cafe 1228 on Feb. 14 where for P3,000 net per person, groups will be serenaded while they dine on special buffet offerings which include pink risotto in a parmesan wheel, cochinillo, rib eye steak, baked salmon, and a wide array of desserts. Ladies will get a glass of sparkling wine, along with the hotel’s signature cake for the season, a heart-shaped chocolate cranberry cake. Meanwhile, from Feb. 10 to 19, The Lounge’s Sakura Afternoon tea set highlights an array of Japanese-themed items, combining sweet and savory selections. Paired with Japanese sencha tea herbal infusion, or freshly brewed coffee, the set is good for two persons at PP1,800 net. Optional add-ons include Hakushika ginjo namachozo, Gekkekan nigori sake, hot chocolate, or signature cocktails Gin Basil Strawberry Smash and Cherry Aviation for an additional cost starting at P150. On Valentine’s Day, the set will come with two glasses of sparkling wine priced at P2,000 net. To set the mood even more, a pianist will serenade couples from 2-6 p.m. with sets of 45 minutes each. Finally, The Shop offers its signature cake for the season: the Love Cake, a decadent heart shaped chocolate cranberry confection. It comes in two sizes: a Petite (P300 net) and a six-inch whole cake (P1,300 net). Pre-orders are recommended. For room inquiries and reservations, guests can call 8811-6888, e-mail reservations.manila@newworldhotels.com, or book a room package directly via https://bit.ly/NWVDayPackage.

Edsa Shangri-La marks Valentines with treats and eats

EDSA Shangri-La, Manila dishes out Something Sweet in a Valentine’s celebration of fun flavors and decadent treats. Choose from Edsa Shangri-La’s carousel of dining destinations to celebrate on Feb. 14. Bring the HEAT up a notch in a Valentine’s celebration that stars the rich flavors of salmon, oyster, signature Japanese favorites, and beefy bites of Angus striploin and pass-around beef churrasco. Available for P4,000 net per person from Feb. 13 to 15. For celebrations strictly for two, book one of HEAT’s private dining rooms with butler service, a bottle of champagne, and a special set up for couples available at P25,000 net, available only on Feb. 14. Enjoy a five-course dinner at Senju for P3,800 net per person inclusive of a glass of red or white wine, or strawberry iced tea. Dine looking out to lush, manicured greens with a live serenade with Lobby Lounge’s Say It With Chocolate five-course menu. The choco set menu is available at P3,500 net per person. Toast to love with the Lobby Lounge Valentine’s Special with a featured wine pairing option available at P7,250 net per person. It Takes Two at Summer Palace’s Valentine’s Day special featuring signature Cantonese specialties available at P6,500 net per celebrating couple. Experience a starlit dinner date in an al fresco soirée at the Pool Bar at P1,800 net per person available on Valentine’s Day. Book the gazebo for two at P27,800 net available for the month of February. Featuring a welcome cocktail, a five-course set dinner for two, a bottle of champagne, and a dedicated butler. Celebrate with the Lobby Lounge Afternoon Tea available at P1,750 net for celebrating couples. The Lobby Lounge Afternoon Tea On the Go is also available at P2,200 net for two. The Bakeshop offers special sweets for the whole month of February, with rates starting at P1,650 net per cake. Try out some couple wellness with the healing Traditional Philippine Hilot by booking the special 45-minute treatment at P2,900 net per person available for the month of February. Shop for special vouchers at https://bit.ly/eslshangshop. For more information, inquiries and reservations, call 8633-8888, or e-mail manilaedsa@shangri-la.com. For takeaway and delivery, visit https://bit.ly/eslshangshop.

Valentine offers from Shangri-La The Fort, Manila

IN CELEBRATION of Valentine’s season, Shangri-La The Fort, Manila’s culinary team has prepared a romantic menu selection and charming gift ideas this February. High Street Lounge offers Tales of Valentine’s Afternoon Tea set for two at P2,500 net, available until Feb. 14 at 3-5 p.m. daily. The set includes savory and sweet canapes, with an option of either two special cocktails or tea or coffee. Each guest will also receive a Bee’s Knees gift pack. A Sweets & Roses booth by the Bake House, will be offering a selection of French pastries, chocolate pralines, and special cakes. The hotel also offers special set menus from its restaurants on Feb. 14. High Street Caféwill have its High On Love dinner buffet for P3,800 net per person, which includes a top-of-the-line wine and champagne selection. Raging Bull Chophouse and Bar offers Hearts at Steaks, a four-course menu for couples at P4,500 net per person for lunch and dinner which includes wine or champagne. Enjoy the flavors of Peru with a view for two at Samba on level 8 with Heart in Cabana dinner set menus priced at P11,000 net per couple which includes a special bottled cocktail of Agua De Vida. Guests may also enjoy indoor dining at P3,500 net per person for a special four-course menu. The Ministry will offer its Love Around the World six-course dinner menu at P16,000 net per couple. Ecuadorian roses will greet guests as they embark on a journey to different culinary flavors inspired by Sydney, Kyoto, London, Paris, Vienna, and Bruges. The hotel also has Valentine’s room offers. Enjoy panoramic views of the metro with its It’s All About Love promo at P13,900 net or Share The ShangriLove offer at P15,690 net. Both include a hearty breakfast the morning after at High Street Café, and complimentary access to Kerry Sports Manila. Advance table bookings and room reservations are recommended. For more information, call 8820-0888 or visit https://www.shangrilafortexclusives.com/.

Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Holiday Inn Manila Galleria mark love month

COUPLES can stay in for an exclusive night away in a luxurious suite or dine in for a romantic culinary feast for the senses this Valentines’ season at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria and Holiday Inn Manila Galleria. So Suite! is a one-night stay with in-room dining promo from Feb. 10 to 19 for P9,888 net per room, per night in Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria and P8,888 net per room, per night in Holiday Inn Manila Galleria. Then there is the Love In The Moonlight at The Courtyard by Seven Corners dinner on Feb. 14 with good food and sweet music. The Room For Love In-Room Dining promo on Feb. 13 (dinner) and Feb. 14 (lunch and dinner) offers an intimate four-course meal, served with one round of special concoction for lunch and complimentary wine for dinner. Seven Corners offers special sweets on Feb. 13 and 14 with Cupid’s Goodies: Valentine Heart Pinata, Valentine Cupcakes in a Jar, and Crunchy Caramel Mousse Cake. Have a Chinese celebration on Feb. 14 (lunch and dinner) with a premium dim sum unlimited feast at Xin Tian Di Restaurant. For this special day, the Steamed Crystal Prawns “Hakao” will come in pink hues, there will be a Heart Jelly Dessert, and one free round of Steamed Rose Dumplings, together with a glass of complimentary wine. Seven Corners will offer A Journey To Romance buffet on Feb. 14 (lunch and dinner) with one round of a special concoction for lunch, and complimentary wine for dinner. For room bookings and inquiries, call 8790-3100 or e-mail cpgm.reservations@ihg.com for Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria and call 8790-9400 or e-mail higm.reservations@ihg.com for Holiday Inn Manila Galleria. For dining reservations, contact fandb.reservations@ihg, or 0927-163-0128.

Japanese meets Chinese at FamilyMart

JAPANESE convenience store chain FamilyMart embraces Chinese cuisine with its latest menu addition. Just in time for Chinese New Year celebrations, FamilyMart recently launched the Harumaki, its rendition of fried spring rolls. Filled with meat, cheese, and nori, the dish is served with a dipping sauce, along with rice as part of a full meal. Offered at P85, it comes in two variants — Chicken and Cheese, and Pork and Vegetables. The Harumaki may be enjoyed by visiting FamilyMart stores or by ordering via GrabFood.

Romance in the skies at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

THIS month, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila invites you to discover, explore, and experience love “Where the city meets the sky.” Located in the heart of the Ortigas Commercial Business District, the hotel invites guests to experience a romantic getaway with its Romance in the Skies package. Room and suite bookings come with 20% off on dining services at the hotel’s restaurants, and a curated wine and cheese platter with a Marco Polo cheese board welcome amenity. The promotion may be booked until Feb. 28 only and may not be availed in conjunction with other hotel promotions. For details visit marcopolohotels.com, and for reservations, call 7720-7777.