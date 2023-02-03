Stuff to Do (02/03/23)

1 of 2

A pre-Valentines’ concert at Newport World Resorts

ENJOY two hours of music and laughter at Some Kind of Valentine on Feb. 3 and 4, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Newport World Resorts. The concert features Christopher De Leon, Tirso Cruz III, and Edgar Mortiz, who will be joined by actress Lovi Poe. For tickets, visit https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph.

FDCP mounts Sine Sinta film program

THE FILM Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has prepared a lineup of romantic Filipino films in Sine Sinta: Pag-ibig at Pelikula which will be screened for free on Feb. 3 to 5 and Feb. 8 to 10, at the Rizal Open Air Auditorium in Manila’s Luneta Park, Trinoma Cinema 3 in Quezon City, and in all the Cinematheque Centres across the country. Through the screenings, the FDCP aims to not only to celebrate the “love month” but also to encourage moviegoers to return to the cinemas and enjoy the communal experience of watching films on the big screen. The featured films are Hihintayin Kita sa Langit, Got 2 Believe, Rainbow’s Sunset, The Hows of Us, Labs Kita…Okey Ka Lang?, A Very Special Love, and Sana Maulit Muli. Register and reserve seats through the following links: Rizal open air auditorium and Trinoma (https://bit.ly/SineSintaRizalParkTrinoma), and Cinematheque screenings (https://bit.ly/SineSintaCinemathequeMNL).