What to See This Week (01/27/23)

A Man Called Otto

WHEN a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Directed by Marc Forster, the film stars Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, and Rachel Keller. IGN Southeast Asia’s Ryan Leston writes: “A Man Called Otto is a benign comedy-drama that peppers a heart-wrenching story with plenty of eye-rolling jokes to distract you from its perfectly pedestrian plot. A tear-jerking performance from Tom Hanks shows a certain subtlety you won’t find in its storyline, while Hanks’ son Truman fills in the gaps with some adequate flashbacks in a reverse-Forrest Gump.” Film Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes gives it a score of 69%, and an audience score of 97%.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Alice, Darling

SHOWING exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas, Alice, Darling follows a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship who becomes an unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends. Directed by Mary Nighy, it stars Anna Kendrick, Charlie Carrick, Wunmi Mosaku, and Kaniehtiio Horn. Monica Castillo of www.rogerebert.com writes: “Kendrick’s performance is one of the strongest aspects of Alice, Darling. Under [Mary] Nighy’s direction, they create an emotional portrait of someone on the verge of being lost to a warped distortion of love but who realizes they were surrounded by the real thing the entire time.” Film Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes gives it a score of 83%, and an audience score of 50%.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Hello, Universe

ARIEL, a middle-aged man full of regrets, gets another chance to rewrite his past when he meets a magical figure who grants his wish to live a life of a basketball player. Directed by Xian Lim, it stars Anjo Yllana, Benjie Paras, and Janno Gibbs.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Operation Fortune: Russe de Guerre

SPECIAL agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruit one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film stars Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, and Hugh Grant. The AU Review’s Peter Gray writes, “Operation Fortune sits somewhere in the middle, serving as an actioner that has its share of exciting sequences but also committing itself to a level of exposition that requires a certain amount of focus from those in attendance. It requires just enough brain power to stay in tune with the ins-and-outs of its plot, but then makes sure that there’s enough loud noises, sexual innuendo and well-timed gags to offset its own intelligence.” Film Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes gives it a score of 68%.

MTRCB Rating: PG