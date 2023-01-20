What To See This Week (01/20/23)

1 of 5

Nocebo

FASHION designer Christine suffers from a mysterious illness that confounds her doctors and frustrates her husband, Felix. Help arrives from Diana, a Filipino nanny who uses traditional folk healing — and in the process reveals a horrifying truth. Directed by Lorcan Finnegan and written by Garret Shanley, the Filipino-Irish suspense thriller stars Eva Green, Mark Strong, and Filipino actress Chai Fonacier. Nocebo was the opening film at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival and had runs at the Sitges Film Festival, the Cork International Film Festival, the Singapore International Film Festival, and the QCinema International Film Festival. It was the first recipient of the Film Development Council of the Philippines’s International Co-production Fund in 2020. Simon Abrams of www.rogerebert.com writes, “Despite its creators’ endlessly restated intentions and concerns, Nocebo sometimes casts a spell. Green is typically commanding as Christine, but she’s usually overshadowed by Fonacier, whose measured performance is well-realized and deeply felt in ways that Green is never allowed to be, beyond over-edited fits of actorly desperation. With Nocebo, Finnegan and his collaborators have put their finger on something dark and disturbing. Too bad it’s never as upsetting as it is suggestive.” Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes gives it a Tomatometer score of 69%, and an audience score of 69%.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

The Fabelmans

THE FABELMANS, Steven Spielberg semi-autobiographical film, was this year’s winner at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture and Best Director (Speilberg). It tells of a young boy, Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) who is devoted to filmmaking, an interest that is celebrated and championed by his artistic mother, Mitzi (Michelle Williams). Sammy’s successful scientific father Burt (Paul Dano), supports Sammy’s work, but views it as an unserious hobby. By 16, Sammy is both the primary observer and archivist of his family story. When his family moves west, Sammy discovers a heartbreaking truth about his mother that will redefine their relationship and alter the future for himself and his entire family. It is co-written with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner. New York Post’s Johnny Oleksinski writes, “It’s gripping, visually mesmeric, boasts an exceptional, grounded script by Spielberg and Tony Kushner and is acted to the hilt. A no-holds-barred Michelle Williams skyrockets to the front of the Oscar race with an unforgettable performance.” Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes gives it a Tomatometer score of 92%, and an audience score at 82%. The film is showing exclusively at Ayala Malls cinemas.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Shotgun Wedding

DARCY and Tom gather their families for a destination wedding, but the ceremony is held up when gunmen take everyone hostage. The couple is challenged to save their loved ones — if they don’t wind up killing each other first. Directed by Jason Moore, the film stars Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, and Jennifer Coolidge. There are no reviews for this film yet.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Girlfriend Na Pwede Na

PAM has been longing to marry her longtime boyfriend Jiggs, but he has given no hint of proposing despite their seven-year relationship. Since Jiggs is not so sure that Pam is the one for him, they break up. Instead of moving on, Pam formulates a plan to make Jiggs want her back by getting involved with Isko, a vendor who Pam pays to pretend to be her new boyfriend. Directed by Benedict Mique, the film stars Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina, Gab Lagman, and Tomas Rodriguez. Runner Rocky of TV Series Craze writes: “Girlfriend Na Pwede Na is truly a feel-good movie… Kim and Jerald’s chemistry is truly undeniable!”

MTRCB Rating: R-13

I Love Lizzy

THE MOVIE follows Jeff, a seminarian who visits Albay for a vacation. There, he meets Lizzy who serves as his tour guide. A romantic relationship develops between them which complicates his impending commitment to priesthood. The film is produced through a collaboration between Star Magic and Mavx Productions. Directed by RC delos Reyes, it stars Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial.

MTRCB Rating: PG