HK Disneyland welcomes guests back with tour packages, new activities

FOLLOWING the further easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Hong Kong, tourists are now welcome to rediscover familiar rides, take photos with their favorite Disney characters, and enjoy several new activities at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Tourists no longer have to quarantine when they visit Hong Kong and they are allowed to explore attractions and restaurants as soon as they arrive.

“We have seen guests from other parts of the world, including Philippines, Australia, Singapore returning to HKDL (Hong Kong Disneyland). We are encouraged and invigorated to see more and more inbound tourists returning to HKDL and Hong Kong recently,” Eva Lau, Hong Kong Disneyland Sales Director for Hong Kong and international markets, told BusinessWorld in an e-mail.

The theme park has been closed four times and opened five times as part of the city’s efforts to contain the virus outbreak since the first easing of restrictions in June 2020.

“We’ll continue to work with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, industry peers and corporate partners to further promote Hong Kong to international market to attract more inbound tourists,” Ms. Lau said.

This year, the theme park is offering special tickets and hotel promos such as “Reignite the Magic Combo: 1-Day Park Ticket” and “Disney Premier Access,” which enables priority access to some of the Park’s most popular attractions.

NEW ATTRACTIONS, CHINESE NEW YEAR ACTIVITIES

There are a number of newly opened attractions plus special activities lined up for the Chinese New Year weekend.

In celebration of the theme park’s 15th anniversary, the reimagined centerpiece, named Castle of Magical Dreams, was launched in 2020. Inspired by 13 stories of Disney princesses and queens, the architecture embraces their unique characteristics through the interpretation of color, icons, and symbols.

There are a couple of new shows. Follow Your Dreams is a 20-minute live outdoor musical show with a new song of the same title, while Momentous is a 20-minute show told in six chapters with large-scale projection mapping technology, choreographed fountains, illuminated water projection, lasers, theatrical lighting, and fireworks effects.

Guests who visit during the Chinese New Year weekend (Jan. 20 to 22) can expect Disney characters parading on Main Street dressed in festive new year outfits, Ms. Lau said. As a Chinese New Year tradition, guests will receive a newly designed lai see (red envelopes), from Jan. 22 to 25 (while stock lasts). The envelopes contain chocolate gold coins as well as dining and shopping coupons. Guests will also meet the lavender rabbit StellaLou, the Year of the Rabbit mascot, dressed in a cheerful red dress and fan. StellaLou will be joined by her friend, the pink fox LinaBell.

“As we always say, ‘Seeing is Believing’,” Ms. Lau said. “We want to invite Filipino tourists to visit HKDL and experience their long-missed magical moments in person.”

HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES

While restrictions have eased, there is still an ongoing pandemic, so there are health and safety measures to accomplish. Prior to visiting, guests are required to fill up a “Vaccine Pass” that allows access to premises. Guests will have their temperature screened before entering the theme park and must wear masks (except at outdoor areas of the park). For more information, visit https://www.hongkongdisneyland.com/guest-services/health-and-safety/.

For the latest travel information about Hong Kong, guests may visit https://www.coronavirus.gov.hk/eng/inbound-travel.html.

Tickets to the theme park are to be purchased in advance with via the Hong Kong Disneyland reservation website (https://www.hongkongdisneyland.com/book/general-tickets). They are also available at KKDay, Klook, Traveloka, and Trip.com. — MAPS