Entertainment News (01/13/23)

GMA’s Lolong to air in Indonesia this January

GMA Network’s fantasy TV show Lolong is set to air on Indonesia’s free-to-air TV network ANTV under the name Dakkila. Lolong is the first Filipino title acquired by ANTV, one of Indonesia’s major TV networks which reaches 130 million people in 155 cities. According to ANTV, the GMA Public Affairs-produced series perfectly fits the Indonesian TV audience’s taste for the fantasy genre as their viewers enjoy shows featuring special animal characters or mythical creatures. Lolong tells the tale of a man’s extraordinary friendship with a giant crocodile. It stars Ruru Madrid, Shaira Diaz, Arra San Agustin, Christopher de Leon, Jean Garcia, Bembol Roco, Malou de Guzman, Rochelle Pangilinan, Paul Salas, Marco Alcaraz, Mikoy Morales, and Maui Taylor. Directed by Rommel Penesa and Conrado Peru, the series was conceived by broadcast journalist Jessica Soho and Assistant Vice-President for GMA Public Affairs LJ Castel.

OPM bands concert at Newport World Resorts

NEWPORT World Resorts opens the year with legendary OPM bands in a two-night concert series, Musiko: Timeless Pinoy Bands. The concerts will see back-to-back performances by Itchyworms and Rocksteddy on Jan. 20, and South Border and Neocolours on Jan. 21 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Both shows are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets, prices range from P900 to P6,500. For inquiries, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team at 0917-658-9378, 0917-823-9602, and 0917-872-8309, or call Ticketworld (8891-9999) or SM Tickets (8470-2222).

2023 Japan Film fest returns onsite

AFTER two editions were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Japan Foundation, Manila brings back on-site screenings of the Japanese Film Festival (JFF). This year it will feature 10 award-winning full-length films in various venues around the country. The JFF will start screening films at the Shangri-la Plaza in Mandaluyong City on Jan. 22 to Feb. 3. There will be simultaneous screenings at SM City Baguio, SM Seaside Cebu, SM City Davao from Jan. 27 to 31, followed by showings at the Cinematheque Manila, Cinematheque Negros, Cinematheque Iloilo, Cinematheque Davao, and Cinematheque Nabunturan on Jan. 28 and 29.; and UP Cine Adarna (Quezon City) from Feb. 17 to 22. The festival opens with Belle, an animated film by director Hosada Mamoru, featuring the voices of Nakamura Kaho and Satoh Takeru. Tickets are priced at P100 per screening. Follow Japanese Film Festival on its official Facebook accounts (facebook.com/japanesefilmfestPH) for more information and the complete screening schedule.

Music festival brings together OPM, EDM artists

OPM and EDM artists come together on Jan. 21 at Circuit Events Ground, Makati for the Howlers Manila music festival, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. OPM groups Bamboo, Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Mayonnaise, Magnus Haven, Nik Makino, and Ron Henley will be joined by EDM favorites DJ Ace Ramos, Patty Tiu, Marc Marasigan, Katsy Lee, Xfactor, Manila BombSquad, MC Ronthug, MC DM, and MC Blain. Wear a costume for a chance to win P90,000. Aside from the musical performances, the festival will feature a number of other activities such as the Haunted Maze, BMX and Skateboard demonstrations, Battle of the Bands, and a RollerBlades Competition. For tickets, visit https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/.