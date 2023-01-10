Entertainment News (01/10/23)

1 of 8

PCCI to showcase Asong Gubat in new dog show

THE PHILIppine Canine Club, Inc. (PCCI) returns to showcase some of the best-purebred show dogs worldwide at the 2023 Philippine Circuit, on Jan. 12 to 15 at the Smart-Arneta Coliseum and Novotel in Araneta City, Quezon City. Now on its 8th edition, the event will be staging 12 all-breed championship dog shows and three Philippine derby shows. The organization will also formally introduce to the public the Philippine Forest Dog or Asong Gubat which will hopefully be the first FCI-recognized dog breed from the Philippines.

Sneak previews for A Man Called Otto

COLUMBIA Pictures’ comedy A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks, will arrive in Philippine theaters earlier than expected when it holds special sneak previews on Jan. 16 and 17 nationwide. Its regular release in the country starts on Jan. 25. Based on the No. 1 New York Times bestseller A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Hanks), a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Ready to end it all, his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol — she challenges him to see life differently, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world around. Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland), the film also stars Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. It has been hailed as one of the best “feel-good” movies of the year, earning a 97% Audience Rating at review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes. The Los Angeles Times said “the film has an easygoing, please-like-me quality that somehow never comes off as desperate but instead gives it a reassuring quality,” while The Hollywood Reporter says “Director Marc Forster applies a restrained, subtle approach resulting in a film to which you ultimately find yourself succumbing even though you never stop being aware that your heartstrings are being pulled.” A Man Called Otto is distributed by Columbia Pictures, the local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

OST of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody out

THE OFFICIAL 35-SONG soundtrack of TriStar Pictures’ Whitney Houston biopic, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody has been released by RCA Records and Sony Music Entertainment. “This totally unique soundtrack album brings many of Whitney’s classics into 2023 and beyond. Contemporary, current and often scorching, if you love Whitney’s music, you must own this album,” said Clive Davis in a statement. Featuring music spanning two decades of Houston’s legendary career, I Wanna Dance With Somebody (The Movie: Whitney New, Classic and Reimagined) includes nearly two hours of remixed and original versions of Whitney Houston songs, with special guest features by BeBe Winans, Clean Bandit, Kygo, Lucky Daye, SG Lewis, Samaria, Jax Jones, Leikeli47, P2J, Oxlade, Pheelz, and more. The original soundtrack (OST) includes some new never-before-released tracks, including “Far Enough” and three rare versions of “Don’t Cry For Me” — a never-before-released a cappella, a full-length film version by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, and a reimagined recording by record producer Sam Feldt. The OST includes “Higher Love” (Whitney Houston and Kygo). “The Greatest Love Of All” (Whitney Houston and Jax Jones), “I’m Every Woman” (Whitney Houston and SG Lewis), and “You Give Good Love.”

Filipino bands gather at Newport World Resorts

THE NEW year is off to a rockin’ start at Newport World Resorts as it opens the year with a concert series featuring legendary OPM bands. The two-night concert series, dubbed Musiko: Timeless Pinoy Bands, features back-to-back performances from Itchyworms and Rocksteddy on Jan. 20 and South Border and Neocolours on Jan. 21 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Both concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now available at all TicketWorld (8891-9999) and SM Tickets outlets (8470-2222), with prices ranging from P900 to P6,500.

The Ransom Collective reunite in a concert

FILIPINO indie folk band The Ransom Collective return to the live stage after years of remote collaborations and pursuing individual projects. Aptly titled Hello Again: The Ransom Collective Reunion Show, the outdoor concert marks the first time that they will be performing together as a band in four years. The event is set to take place at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong on Feb. 4, 6 p.m. The six-piece act — Kian Ransom (vocals/guitars), Jermaine Choa Peck (vocals/percussion), Leah Halili (vocals/bass), sisters Lily (keyboards) and Muriel Gonzales (violin), and Redd Claudio (drums) — is set to perform some of their most notable songs, as well as new ones in their repertoire. They’re also dishing some rearranged numbers with guest sessionists. “It’s been over two years since we’ve all been in the same room together,” the band said in a statement. “Life has taken each of us in all sorts of different directions. After countless Zoom meetings and remote collaboration, we are so excited to finally have the chance to create and perform live together once again.” Sharing the stage are some of their contemporaries including Cheats, syd hartha, and Gabba. Special merchandise will be available at the venue, and there will be booths and activities. Hello Again: The Ransom Collective Reunion Show is presented by GNN Entertainment Productions and The Ransom Collective. Tickets to the show are available for purchase via bit.ly/helloagaintrc.

New shows streaming on Disney+

THIS January, catch these new titles now available to stream on Disney+. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, is set months after the events on Kamino. The Bad Batch continues their galactic journey, right off the heels of the fall of the Republic. As they find a new home world, they take on missions and meet new and old friends along the way. The film The Menu follows Tyler, Margot, and their acquaintances, as they get a glimpse of the chef’s killer specialty in a meal like no other. It stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hault. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration celebrates three decades of magic in a hybrid live-action and animated special. The two-hour tribute includes a never-before-seen musical performance and live renditions of the original songs. The show stars H.E.R., Josh Groban, Shania Twain, Martin Short, and Rita Moreno.

Avatar: The Way of Water back in regular cinemas

WITH the end of the Metro Manila Film Festival, the epic adventure that is Avatar: The Way of Water returns to regular cinemas nationwide. During the festival, it was limited to screenings in IMAX, 3D, and 4D cinemas which are not covered in the film festival lock-out. The sequel is set 10 years after the events in the 2009 Academy Award-winning film Avatar, which is the highest-grossing film in history. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña return as Jake Sully and Neytiri, who have built their lives and family in Pandora, but are now being threatened by the return of an old enemy. The motion-capture film is written and directed by James Cameron, and also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.

GMA Network releases 2023 show lineup

GMA Network has announced its roster of television shows and films for 2023. It is led by the much-anticipated live-action/animation adaptation of Voltes V: Legacy, top-billed by Miguel Tanfelix, Ysabel Ortega, Radson Flores, Matt Lozano, and Raphael Landicho. Another epic series will be Mga Lihim ni Urduja, bannered by Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia, and Sanya Lopez. Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay bring on the romance in LUV IS: Caught In His Arms together with talents from Sparkle: Sean Lucas, Vince Maristela, Raheel Bhyria, and Michael Sager. Also airing this year is LUV IS: Love at First Read, a collaboration between GMA Network and Wattpad WEBTOON Studios featuring Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi. Ashley Ortega and Xian Lim team up for the first time and show off their figure skating skills in Hearts on Ice. Other shows in the TV line-up are Lady Boxer, Love Before Sunrise, Royal Blood, and Love, Die, Repeat. GMA Afternoon Prime’s slate will feature the remake of the 1980 hit film Underage, headlined by Lexi Gonzales, Hailey Mendes, and Elijah Alejo together with Sunshine Cruz and Snooky Serna. It follows the story of three sisters who embark on a journey to clear their names after being accused of murder. Meanwhile, Herlene Budol stars in Magandang Dilag, together with Benjamin Alves, Rob Gomez, Christopher de Leon, Sandy Andolong, Chanda Romero, Al Tantay, Maxine Medina, Adrian Alandy, Bianca Manalo, and Pam Prinster. The series revolves around an heiress who was deceived by her greedy husband and friends, exact revenge, and ultimately get the love and happiness she deserves. The Seed of Love, starring Glaiza de Castro, Mike Tan, and Valerie Concepcion, tackles the story of a couple who undergoes in-vitro fertilization. Other shows are the body switching Stolen Life starring Carla Abellana, Gabby Concepcion, and Beauty Gonzalez; family drama Arabella, headlined by Shayne Sava, Althea Ablan, Camille Prats, Wendell Ramos, Klea Pineda, Alfred Vargas, and Faye Lorenzo; the dramas Atty. Mataas, The Missing Husband, and Mechanical Heart. Talk show host Boy Abunda returns to GMA to give the hottest showbiz news via Fast Talk with Boy Abunda. Following the success of its first season, the No. 1 game show in the country, Family Feud, returns for a second season with Dingdong Dantes. New Saturday and Sunday shows include Sparkle University and Battle of the Judges, while Happy ToGetHer returns for a new seasonas does the all-original Filipino singing competition, The Clash 2023.

ATEEZ releases new EP

SOUTH Korean boyband ATEEZ continues to dominate several global music charts with the release of their new EP, Spin Off: From the Witness. The eight-member pop group’s latest release debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in several major music markets worldwide, including South Korea, the USA, Italy, Sweden, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Brazil. The EP contains five tracks, with “HALAZIA” as the title song, followed by three remix tracks of previously released popular songs, and ending with “Outro: Blue Bird.” The EP comes after the announcement of the European leg of The Fellowship: Break the Wall Tour. The group will go on tour of nine shows in seven European cities, starting in Amsterdam on Feb. 10 and closing in Paris on March 8. Spin Off: From the Witness is available on all digital streaming platforms.

Wednesday confirmed for Season 2

IT’S two snaps for Wednesday, as Netflix confirms that the record-breaking series will return for a second season. It sits at No. 2 on Netflix’ Most Popular (English) TV list with 1.237 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days. More than 182 million households have seen the series since its debut. The series, which premiered on Nov. 23, 2022, follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. In an exclusive interview with Tudum.com the show’s creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said: “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.” Details on Season Two will be will be released at a later time.