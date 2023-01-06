What To See This Week (01/06/23)

1 of 3

M3GAN

A BRILLIANT toy company roboticist uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to emotionally bond with her newly orphaned niece. But when the doll’s programming works too well, she becomes overprotective of her new friend with terrifying results. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the film stars Violet McGraw and Jenna Davis, and features the voice of Amie Donald as M3GAN.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

THE FILM is a celebration of the life and music of the late singer Whitney Houston. The biopic follows her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the film stars Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, and Ashton Sanders. Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson writes, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a mighty testament to Houston’s catalog, the cathedral highs and sultry lows of her singular voice. Those songs, at least, are eternal. If a movie that simply presses play on the mix tape is what it takes to remind us of Houston’s special power, then that’s reason enough for the film to exist. But the story behind the songs probably deserves more, and better.” Film reviews aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a score of 44%, and an audience score of 92%.

MTRCB Rating: PG

That Boy in the Dark

A YOUNG boy named Knight struggles and encounters eerie experiences while living with his grandfather. Dark secrets are revealed as he investigates the hauntings. Directed by Adolf Alix, Jr., with a screenplay by Gina Marissa Tagasa, the film stars Joaquin Domagoso, Kiko Ipapo, and Aneeza Gutierrez.

MTRCB Rating: R-13