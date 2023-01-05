FOR many people, the Christmas holidays end with a bang on New Year’s Eve, but actually, the Christian holiday runs until the Feast of the Three Kings, which falls on the first Sunday of the new year according to the Catholic calendar although traditionally it is marked on Jan. 6.

While not regularly celebrated in the Philippines except by families of Spanish descent (in Spain, it is the day the kids get their presents, since that is when the Magi delivered theirs to the infant Jesus in Bethlehem), this year The Peninsula Manila is marking the day with a special cake, a visit by the Three Kings, and a special lunch.

On Jan. 7, Saturday, from 11 a.m. to noon, the Three Kings will visit The Peninsula Manila, bringing with them presents for children. The special celebration starts with a parade around the hotel bringing the Three Kings from the East — Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar — to The Lobby before proceeding to the Escolta restaurant where a buffet lunch awaits guests. The Escolta Three Kings Lunch Buffet costs P2,600 (inclusive of taxes) and will be served from noon to 2:30 p.m.

The Roscon de Reyes, a traditional Spanish brioche-like sweet bread that represents the three kings’ crowns that’s eaten on the Feast of the Three Kings, is now available at The Peninsula Boutique for P850 (inclusive of taxes).

For inquiries or further information on The Peninsula Manila’s Celebration of the Feast of the Three Kings in Escolta call 87-2888, extensions 6691 and 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com, or visit peninsula.com.