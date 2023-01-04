Arts & Culture (01/04/23)

1 of 7

Wander Manila opens tours for January

WANDER Manila will hold a crash course on the history of the Walled City and of Manila on Jan. 7, 9 a.m., using the historical sites of Intramuros as backdrop. To join, register at https://forms.gle/i6fQn3G2psQU8KLb9. Experience Intramuros through a darker lens in “One Night in Intramuros” on Jan. 14, 5 p.m. Hear stories of jealousy and murder, of violence and massacres committed within the storied walls of Intramuros. To register, visit https://forms.gle/vKZP8RBds2Y6gm38A. Both tours will last for two and a half hours. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/WanderManila/.

CCP Met Opera Live presents La Fille Du Régiment

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) Met Opera in HD kicks off the New Year with the special screening of Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti’s La Fille Du Régiment on Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m., at Greenbelt 3, Ayala Malls Cinemas in Makati City. The Metropolitan Opera production features Bel canto stars Pretty Yende and Javier Camarena, baritone Maurizio Muraro, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe. La Fille Du Régiment is an opera in two acts conducted by Enrique Mazzola. It’s the story of an adopted daughter of the 21st Regiment of the French army, named Marie, who falls in love with Tonio, a boy who saved her life in spite of him being from the nation’s enemy. Their plans of getting married are shattered as Marie’s true identity is revealed. Instead, Marie’s mother wishes her to marry another. Catch how Tonio fights for his love and rescues Marie from the chaotic situation. Now on its 7th season, the CCP Met Opera in HD is a special program of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Film, Broadcast and New Media Division, Production and Exhibition Department, in partnership with the Metropolitan Opera of New York, the Filipinas Opera Society Foundation, Inc. and Ayala Malls Cinemas. The series showcases operatic productions through the high-definition digital video technology and Dolby sound, recreating the experience of watching an opera production at the Met “live.” Visit www.culturalcenter.gov.ph and follow the official CCP social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates.

MSO mounts anniversary concert

THE MANILA Symphony Orchestra (MSO) marks its 97th anniversary on Jan. 22, 8 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati by performing some of the world most popular arias and overtures together with some of the country’s top opera stars. The Opera Gala 2023: The MSO 97th Anniversary Concert features performances by Bianca Camille Aguila, Ivan Niccolo Nery, Byeong In Park, and Rachelle Gerodias. For tickets, visit https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=MSOPERAG23.

MCAD holds online exhibit ‘Tropical Climate Forensics’

DEREK Tumala, a trans-disciplinary artist based in Manila, presents “Tropical Climate Forensics,” an online project supported by the British Council’s Creative Commissions for Climate Action accessible through MCAD’s website and directly at porensiko.ph. This virtual exhibition, which aims to explore the climate crisis through history and its impending reality, is presented through a web application similar to that of a video game. Mr. Tumala’s project draws inspiration from his residency at the Manila Observatory. During his stay at the observatory, he gathered historical data from the meteorological and seismographic archives, and met with meteorologists from PAGASA to further understand current and future forecasts on the climate crisis. This project is also a part of the World Weather Network, an organization of 28 arts agencies globally, formed in response to issues in climate change. “Tropical Climate Forensics” can be accessed through MCAD’s official website, www.mcadmanila.org.ph, or porensiko.ph until July 22.

The Sound of Music tickets go on sale

TICKETS to Broadway International Group’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music go on sale today at ticketworld.com.ph. The touring production is led by Jill Christine-Wiley as Maria Rainer, Trevor Martin as Captain von Trapp, with Daniel Fullerton as Rolf, Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess, Joshua La Force as Max, Lauren O’Brien as Liesl, and Annie Sherman as Elsa. The musical features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Von Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The sound of music is presented in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, NETWorks Presentations and Broadway Asia Company. For more information, visit www.broadwayasia.com.

Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical returns

FULL House Theater Company will bring back Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in April. Directed and choreographed by Dexter M. Santos, with a book by Dingdong Novenario, and musical arrangements by Myke Salomon, the production will include additional scenes and dialogue by Floy Quintos. Tickets will soon be available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets with prices ranging from P1,079 to P3,776. For inquiries and early bird offers and bulk ticket purchases, contact the following sales representatives: Girah Manaligod at 0917-872-8309; Jimmy Iglesias at 0917-872-8734, and Pie Olalde at 0917-872-8765. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/fullhousetheater.

Benilde’s Romançon are inter-collegiate dance champions

THE AWARD-WINNING Saint Benilde Romançon Dance Company (SBRDC) was hailed as the champion of the recently concluded Campus Dance Drive 4: Love More, an inter-collegiate competition which provided a venue for Filipino movers to showcase their skills to the community. Established in 2017, the concert serves as a stage to share their mutual passion for the craft and as an inspiration to students and the youth. This was their first onstage tourney after the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the guidance and mentorship of their coach, music producer and Aftermath Creative Director and Head Choreographer Josh Vidamo, the 21-member crew exhibited a performance designed to mark a new era for the group. The participants from 15 other schools in the College Division were APC Dance Company (Asia Pacific College), UA&P Squadra Dance Varsity (University of Asia and the Pacific), PNU Balingsasayaw (Philippine Normal University), FEU-IAS Dance Troupe (Far Eastern University Manila), Grayhawks Dance Crew (Technological University of the Philippines), LPU Wildstyle Crew (Lyceum of the Philippines University) and Artist Connection Exude Dancers (FEU Institute of Technology). Also in the line-up were BPC Dagyaw (Bulacan Polytechnic College), PATTS Dance Company (PATTS College of Aeronautics), Siena Dance Troupe (Siena College Tigaon), Track 1 Tanauan Institute Dance Nation (Tanauan Institute, Inc.), Team Genesis (Jesus is the Lord Colleges Foundation, Inc.), Datamex Dance Alliance (Datamex College of Saint Adeline), Dr. Yanga’s Dance Alliance (Dr. Yanga’s Colleges, Inc.) and PLV Dance Company (Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela). The event was organized by MNLPH Events, a producer dance tourney such as the Philippine Dance Cup, Dance Nation Philippines, Isuzu Danz Max Championship, Groove: Search for Best Campus Crew by SM Supermalls, Illumination Dance Party and Samyang K-Street Dance Battle. The Campus Dance Drive 4: Love More concert was conducted at the Tanghalang Pasigueño in Pasig City. Part of the proceeds will be shared with non-profit organization Tondo Youth Pataas Community Care Foundation to help support the educational needs of the scholars. For more information about SBRDC, visit https://www.facebook.com/romancondanceco.benilde.