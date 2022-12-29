Dining In/Out (12/29/22)

1 of 4

Crimson parties like its 1999

CRIMSON Hotel in Filinvest, Alabang will host a New Year’s Eve countdown party called “Party Like it’s 1999” on Dec. 31, 9 p.m., at the Crimson Grand Ballroom. Guests are encouraged to wear their best 1990s threads. Tickets cost P3,500 for guests 11 years old and above, while those between 2-11 years of age cost P2,500. There will be a buffet, live entertainment, and New Year’s Eve treats. For details, send a message via Viber at 0998-590-0428.

Newport’s New Year’s Countdown to 2023

NEWPORT World Resorts is capping off The World of Christmas festivities with a New Year’s Countdown to 2023. The festivities will feature performances from Lani Misalucha and Gigi De Lana at the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) on Dec. 31, starting at 9 p.m. Ms. Misalucha will perform her classic hits with multi-instrumentalist Mel Villena and the AMP Big Band while Ms. De Lana will be accompanied by her band, The Gigi Vibes. The event will be hosted by Nicole Laurel Asensio. Ticket holders will receive a special prize and F&B vouchers worth P1,000 valid from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7. Meanwhile, the Concert and Chill package, for those looking for an entertaining and no-fuss evening, is available for P18,888 net, and includes an overnight stay at Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City with a New Year’s Eve dinner at The Great Room for two. It also comes with two bronze tickets to the Power Divas New Year’s Eve Concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, and two complimentary drinks at the Bar 360 New Year Countdown party. Tickets to the Power Divas New Year’s Eve Concert are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets with prices ranging from P3,000 to P13,800. For inquiries, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team (0917-823-9602, 0917-658-9378), or call Ticketworld (8891-9999), or SM Tickets (8470-2222). For a special New Year’s Eve dinner, Holiday Inn Express Manila — Newport City will offer the Holiday Feast buffet at the outdoor hang-out spot Jardin, and the Great Room on Dec. 31. The dinner buffet features the festive offerings of Newport World Resorts’ signature restaurants, Casa Buenas, Garden Wing Cafe, Ginzadon, Silk Road, Silouge, and Victoria Harbor Cafe, all in one place for P2,500 +. Meanwhile, the Manila Marriott has a buffet of New Year’s Eve for P2,688 net. The Sheraton Manila Hotel will offer Korean New Year menu sets await at Oori for New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day, starting at P1,600 net.

Staycation and celebration at Eastwood Richmonde

EASTWOOD Richmonde Hotel is the place to be on Dec. 31 with the New Year’s Eve Room Packages at rates starting at P9,600 net inclusive of brunch buffet for two, and P12,600 net for a night of revelry with two tickets to the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party and buffet brunch for two. For an extended holiday from Jan.1 to 15, rates start at P4,950 net with breakfast buffet for two. All room and package rates are inclusive of taxes, Wi-Fi access, complimentary use of the pool, and parking for one vehicle. Bid 2022 adieu with a fun blast from the past at the Rockin’ Retro New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at the hotel lobby from 9 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31. For P1,799 net, there will be flowing drinks and an international-themed cocktail buffet featuring Chinese (sharks fin soup, lechon Macao, siomai, spring rolls, butchi), Japanese (tuna and salmon sashimi, oyster iburi, dragon roll), Western (beef sliders, chicken wings, sausages, chicken and waffles, shrimp cocktail), South American (birria tacos, Peruvian chicken, tostones, ceviche), Spanish (chorizo pardon, gambas, salpicao, boquerones, queso), and Korean (kalbi rice balls, tteokbokki, soy peanuts) cuisines. There are assorted cakes too. Drink all the sodas, house cocktails, and local beer as you can while dancing the night away to throwback music performed live by the Brown Soul Band. At midnight, toast the new year with a glass of sparkling wine. After a night of partying, keep the merriment going with a hearty New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet, served at the Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for P1,550 net. Set the tone for prosperity and abundance in 2023 with a bountiful buffet loaded with turkey ham, honey bacon slab, lechon baka, sausage patties, baked oysters, salmon coulibiac, and pancakes, eggs, and taho at the live stations. Drinks include coffee, tea, hot and cold chocolate, chilled juice, iced tea, and winter coffee latte. All buffet offers are free for children five years old and below while children six to 12 years old get a 50% discount on the full price. For inquiries and bookings, call 8570-7777, 0917-531-6867 or e-mail stay@eastwoodrichmonde.com. For table reservations, call 0917-821-0333 or send a message via Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s official Facebook page.

Foodpanda extends Pandago express delivery to PHL

CUSTOMERS of foodpanda in the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan can now enjoy the convenience of instant deliveries of small parcels with the launch of Pandago, foodpanda’s on-demand, express delivery service for customers. After its initial launch in Singapore in August, foodpanda has now extended Pandago to customers in Davao in the Philippines, Taipei in Taiwan, and Thailand, with more cities to come in the next few months. The service offers customers a fuss-free and reliable solution particularly for time-sensitive deliveries such as keys, gifts, medications, and essential documents within 60 minutes via the pandago feature on the foodpanda app. The feature is also available 24/7. Delivery fees start at a base fee, with an additional per-kilometer distance-based fee in the respective countries.

The Bistro Group ends 2022 with 136 stores

THE BISTRO Group has announced that in 2022, the company opened 41 stores, ending the year with a total of 136 stores nationwide. “After meeting the extraordinary challenges of the past two years, we aim to seize opportunities to thrive in the changing world of business,” said The Bistro Group president, Jean Paul Manuud, in a statement. The company has expansion plans for 2023 which involves the opening of more branches of existing concepts and the introduction of new brands, both local and international. In January alone, there will be multiple openings of Randy’s, Bulgogi Brothers, Olive Garden, and Texas Roadhouse. Fogo de Chão, an experiential restaurant from Brazil known for churrasco with whom Bistro signed a development agreement last year, will be launched next year. “We are also currently in talks with well-known international restaurant concepts in the fine and casual dining space that have expressed their interest in partnering with us to launch their brands in the country,” Mr. Manuud said. The scope of Bistro Group’s expansion stretches across practically all restaurant concepts, from American brands like TGIFridays, Denny’s, Italianni’s, Texas Roadhouse, and Hard Rock Café to Asian brands Watami, Bulgogi Brothers, and Modern Shang as well as the Spanish concepts like Las Flores.