FOUR years after the musical hit the stage, the Newport World Resorts’ Full House Theater Company’s Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical is returning to the Newport Performing Arts Theater in April 2023. Both new and familiar faces are set to take the spotlight for the upcoming run.

Original cast members returning to the show include Gian Magdangal, Gab Pangilinan, and Topper Fabregas who will be reprising their lead roles as Hector and young Joy, and young Anthony respectively.

The new cast members were chosen from auditions held in July. They include veteran recording artist and music producer Nino Alejandro who will be playing the role of Anthony. Indie folk artist Bullet Dumas will be taking on the role of Emman. GMA-7’s The Clash grand finalist Anthony Rosaldo will play young Hector. Completing the lead cast lineup are Gawad Buhay award-winning theater actor Paw Castillo as young Emman, and professional voice teacher Katrine Sunga as Joy.

Directed and choreographed by Dexter M. Santos, with a book by Dingdong Novenario, musical arrangements by Myke Salomon, and additional scenes and dialogue by Floy Quintos, the musical features almost 40 songs by the iconic Pinoy rock band, Eraserheads.

The jukebox musical tells the tale of a group of young friends, Joy, Hector, Anthony, and Emman, who are caught up in a crime whose repercussions reverberate throughout their lives.

The award-winning musical staged more than 100 successful shows since its premiere in 2018, with sold-out reruns in March and July 2019. In 2020, a recorded 2019 performance was made available for streaming on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s social pages, raising more than P12 million in donations for ABS-CBN Foundation and garnering 7 million views in 48 hours. The musical returned as a concert production dubbed Ang Muling El Bimbo in December of 2021.

Tickets to the April production of Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical at the Newport Performing Arts Theater will soon be available at TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets for prices ranging from P1,079 to P3,776. For inquiries and early bird offers, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team (0917-872-8734, 0917-872-8309, and 0917-823-9602) or call Ticketworld (8891-9999), or SM Tickets (8470-2222).