Style (12/26/22)

Boxing Day sale at Shangri-La Plaza

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA is celebrating Boxing Day with a mall-wide sale starting today, Dec. 26, to Jan. 8, 2023. After Christmas is the time to get the latest tech and gadgets, furniture and accessories to refresh personal spaces, and new outfits and footwear for the new year. Mall guests can access the Shang’s roster of top brands which are offering deals up to 80% off. Shop for fashion and beauty items at Adora, Shoe Salon, Melissa, Naram Pashmina, and Beauty Bar, new eye wear at J. Vinas and LS Pascual Optical, and new things for the kids at multi-brand store Playground. Spruce up spaces with furniture and home accessories from Ashley and Sheridan, and books, crafting, art and supplies at National Bookstore. In addition, customers who join the Boxing Day Sale will have a chance to be one of the winners of a Suzuki Jimny GLX. Every single receipt worth P2,500 entitles shoppers to claim a digital raffle coupon for the Christmas Holidaze Raffle Promo by scanning the QR code at the Concierge or website to submit their personal details. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Albert Andrada in Paris Fashion Week Couture 2023

ALBERT Andrada is set to make fashion history for the Philippines as he becomes the first Filipino designer to showcase his haute couture designs in a solo show at the Paris Fashion Week Couture 2023. The high fashion event, happening from Jan. 25 to 26 at the Westin Paris Vendome, will see the collaboration of Andrada and BaroQco, a jewelry-maker known for creating crowns for Miss Universe Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The partnership is a milestone for the Philippines as it presents a perfect opportunity to showcase Filipino creativity and artistry on the venerable and highly-publicized Paris runway. Andrada established a stellar career when he became a favorite designer of members of the royal families of the Middle East. He was appointed designer of the ruling family in Fujairah of the United Arab Emirates. Among his clients and muses is Pia Wurtzbach who wore an iconic blue Andrada creation when she was crowned Miss Universe 2015. Paris Fashion Week, also known as Semaine de la mode de Paris, is held semi-annually in the French capital as a regular designer presentation featuring designs for spring/summer and autumn/winter. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. Paris Fashion Week is part of the global “Big 4” fashion events in London, United Kingdom; Milan, Italy; and New York, United States.

Penshoppe releases new collection

Penshoppe has just released a new collection that takes everyday outfits to the next level. The Penshoppe Essentials Collection was put together with an understanding on how comfort takes the lead in making life easier. Think of clothes that allow the user to move with ease and comfort as they go about their day. The collection offers a range of hoodies, pullovers, and T-shirts paired with either joggers or shorts. Accessorize with casual yet stylish sliders which come in tan, black, and pearl blush. Complete the getup with a beanie or hat. These pieces are available online and in select Penshoppe stores. Customers can try Penshoppe’s “Shop Online, Pick-up in Store” option where orders can be made online and they can pick up the items at any participating branch of their choice. Check out the latest from Penshoppe, visit https://www.penshoppe.com/.

Asics unveils the EX89 sneaker

ASICS Sportstyle has launched the EX89 sneaker. This style was inspired by the Gel-Extreme basketball shoe from 1989 and converted into a low-top silhouette. It was originally created by Toshikazu Kayano as his first design project with Asics. Perhaps more well-known for his Gel-Kayano running shoe series, this silhouette became a milestone that would pave the way with technology breakthroughs for Asics footwear. During the late 1980s, performance basketball shoes were primarily covered with white bases. The EX89 sneaker’s ancestor — the Gel-Extreme — became one of the first to sport color blocking influenced by basketball team uniforms. This season, the shoe returns with its traditional leather construction plus with team-centric color palettes. The updated model will also be available with various renditions that are modified with modern lifestyle materials. The EX89 debuted at Culture Cartel 2022, the street culture convention on Dec. 2 to 4. In its playing days, the shoe was designed with Gel technology for impact absorption when jumping or rebounding. This iteration is reconstructed with a sculpted heel shape and FF Blast cushioning system. These features help the shoe remain lighter and more comfortable for an everyday lifestyle. The Asics Sportstyle EX89 sneaker will feature original-inspired makeups with team color blocking and neutral versions that are constructed with classic lifestyle materials. The shoe will be available for ₱6,490 on Asics online and in Asics stores in blue and green colorways. The black and grey colorways of the EX89™ are FootLocker Exclusive and will be available at FootLocker online and stores.

BLCKBOX launches flagship store in the Philippines

TIER ONE Entertainment has opened the first-ever flagship store for BLCKBOX, its official apparel and merchandise division. Tier One’s first merch offering dates back to Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) 2019, where they released their first limited collection called the “First Drop,” which paved the way for a new business venture for Tier One Entertainment. June 2021 marked the official launch of BLCKBOX in the e-commerce space through Lazada and Shopee. This established BLCKBOX’s presence as a new gaming lifestyle brand, providing fans with high-quality fashion items for gamers. This year, BLCKBOX was a fixture in conventions and gatherings throughout the year, including CONQuest Festival 2022, ESGS 2022, and the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL-PH) playoffs among others. BLCKBOX also collaborated with internationally renowned artists Quiccs and Egg Fiasco to create bold new jersey designs for Blacklist International’s Mobile Legends team. BLCKBOX also was the Philippine Esports Organization’s official merchandise and apparel partner, clothing the athletes that would represent the Philippines in various international competitions. Located on the 3rd floor of Bellagio Square, 119 Scout Fuentebella St., Laging Handa, Quezon City, the physical store carries the Day One collection which commemorates the 5th anniversary of Tier One Entertainment. This collection will be an annual release showcasing the history of the company. Other lines include the SIBOL 2022 line, a new BLCK cap, and the MLBB Championship Jersey. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.